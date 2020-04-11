 Skip to content
(Fox News)   This study may help if antibody wants to know whether or not they had coronavirus   (foxnews.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"knowingly tested positive"

I think it's more likely that they had no idea whether they were or were positive or negative for having the corona virus.

/farkin' journalists
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know whenever I need medical or scientific knowledge I go straight to Fox News.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.  Me and bughunter 2.0 both had all the symptoms.  Except at the time, we didn't know it was called Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It was just the worst cold I'd had in decades.  The cough started out dry and hacking, and made breathing deeply darn near impossible without causing a coughing fit so violent I thought I was gonna bruise a rib.  It lasted three or four weeks, only slowly breaking up despite continuous double doses of exectorants.

I'm even more convinced now, after this LA Times story from last weekend:

https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-04-11/bay-area-coronavirus-dea​ths-signs-of-earlier-spread-california​
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to find out why my son had a four day fever two weeks ago and why I had a sore throat at the same time.  I thought maybe it was allergies, but I've never had a sore throat from allergies before.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.


And to be clear, I still behave as if I'm susceptible, and as if I may spread something I don't yet know I have.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.  Me and bughunter 2.0 both had all the symptoms.  Except at the time, we didn't know it was called Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It was just the worst cold I'd had in decades.  The cough started out dry and hacking, and made breathing deeply darn near impossible without causing a coughing fit so violent I thought I was gonna bruise a rib.  It lasted three or four weeks, only slowly breaking up despite continuous double doses of exectorants.

I'm even more convinced now, after this LA Times story from last weekend:

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-04-11/bay-area-coronavirus-dea​ths-signs-of-earlier-spread-california​


My family and I suspect that I may have had it in second week of February. Most of the symptoms matched and it lasted 2 weeks, concluding with lingering coughs and shortness of breath. No one whom I had been interacting with got sick though
 
KrustyKitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA is going all in on the antibody testing.   I've heard it's happening up in the Bay Area.  Los Angeles is launching a program sponsored by the UC system.  In San Diego, a college campus opened up  their parking lot for antibody testing.   Not sure about the other areas but the San Diego location is charging $75 per antibody test.  Results immediately.  Anyone who wants tested (that can pay) gets it.

I'll give it a week or two to calm down before I head in.  But like most people who had a fever and/or unusual symptoms earlier this year, i can't help but wonder.....was that it?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This study is not the same as testing people for the virus. Fox News is being irresponsible by trying to say an epidemiological study using a sample of "up to" 10,000 people's blood tests is the same as "finding out if you have had the virus." Even with the "virtual clinic visit" the self-selecting group of participants guarantees a skewed sampling technique. This is horrendous and why are they allowed to lie? Even the FCC regulations and the 1st Amendment can't possibly protect them from criminal prosecution. What gives?
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"an-ti-bo-dies"
 
Chthonic Echoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.  Me and bughunter 2.0 both had all the symptoms.  Except at the time, we didn't know it was called Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It was just the worst cold I'd had in decades.  The cough started out dry and hacking, and made breathing deeply darn near impossible without causing a coughing fit so violent I thought I was gonna bruise a rib.  It lasted three or four weeks, only slowly breaking up despite continuous double doses of exectorants.

I'm even more convinced now, after this LA Times story from last weekend:

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-04-11/bay-area-coronavirus-dea​ths-signs-of-earlier-spread-california​


We spent most of late January/early February sick, here. Kids had fevers and dry coughs, my wife had a fever (this after a confirmed bout of flu earlier in January), and I felt completely wiped out for a couple of days. Even the dog had a weird dry cough for about a week.

Really hoping we had it, got over it, and that's the extent of the damage.
 
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this disease is much more widespread than thought in the US and most people are asymptotic, this would be very good news.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is the hipster version of coronavirus testing? For those who think they had it before it was cool?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You linked a bonafide propaganda outlet for medical advise subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is antibody out there
Does antibody care
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had it I'm pretty sure. I was admitted to the hospital for an unrelated ilness and a week later was discharged with the cough, the body pain and a mild fever that got worse over the next 3 days. I attributed a lot of this to being put in an ersatz observation ward which was basically a hall of small consultation rooms that uses to be for pre op patients. I spent a week on a gurney, the cough I attributed to the dry, cold air. The fever and the fact that it lasted about 3 weeks kinda decided it for me.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mines wife had pneumonia in late Jan-early Feb and had to spend a couple of days in the hospital.
Antibiotics knocked it back and she's fine now.

Last week was contacted by the hospital and asked to go to a special clinic in Austin to give them a blood sample to check for covid antibodies, which she did.
It's highly unlikely she had covid as with her preexisting conditions it likely would have killed her and also no one else she was in contact with has fallen ill.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: bughunter: I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.  Me and bughunter 2.0 both had all the symptoms.  Except at the time, we didn't know it was called Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It was just the worst cold I'd had in decades.  The cough started out dry and hacking, and made breathing deeply darn near impossible without causing a coughing fit so violent I thought I was gonna bruise a rib.  It lasted three or four weeks, only slowly breaking up despite continuous double doses of exectorants.

I'm even more convinced now, after this LA Times story from last weekend:

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-04-11/bay-area-coronavirus-dea​ths-signs-of-earlier-spread-california

We spent most of late January/early February sick, here. Kids had fevers and dry coughs, my wife had a fever (this after a confirmed bout of flu earlier in January), and I felt completely wiped out for a couple of days. Even the dog had a weird dry cough for about a week.

Really hoping we had it, got over it, and that's the extent of the damage.


You'd feel at least 50% better if you knew that you all had it, with some likelihood of conferred immunity.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I may have had this disease in late February. I am a 33 yr old male who works in a facility where I frequently handle packages that were handled by the general public. I missed 5 days of work and had to leave work early on the 6th day. I was able to return to duty on the 7th day but it was not easy. Symptoms included fever, headache, difficulty breathing(I am a smoker and have no normal breathing issues), fatigue, cough. The other three people in my household had similar symptoms during or shortly thereafter the onset of my condition.

That was the email I sent them.

I will add the following. I almost never get sick and when I do I usually go to work as I can get through it. This time was different. 5 days in bed. Smoked maybe one cig/day during this illness which for you non-smokers out there... is tough when you smoke a pack a day normally.

I may of had it. Or I may have had something else. Regardless, most of the facility I work in had this sweep through from early February til mid March. 500 employees and 300+ had at least a 2 day absence, enough that they contacted the union and asked if this was some from of a labor stoppage.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, seriously...  What is going to happen if it turns out that this one virus does not confer immunity after having it once?

Does that mean that we will all just either build up a resistance, be naturally immune, or die?

Them's not very favorable odds.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: This time was different. 5 days in bed. Smoked maybe one cig/day during this illness which for you non-smokers out there... is tough when you smoke a pack a day normally.


Yea.  My condition, whatever it was, made smoking nearly impossible.  For almost two weeks.

[Narrator: He still tried.  With predictable results.]

I should have quit then.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was sick for a solid week early Feb. Had a bad sinus thing going on (the really thick snot that hangs on the back of your throat and won't come out and makes you gag) severe dry throat to where I had to constantly drink water and I would wake up every 30-45 minutes because I was having trouble breathing because my throat was so dry, so I would have to drink water to be able to sleep for another 45 minutes. Had severe diarrhea to were I was barely peeing since all the water was coming out the rear. And every muscle in my body hurt.

I don't know how all the symptoms fit, but I am wondering if I already had it. Could be valuable data for the government, if they weren't charging money for the damn test.
 
gottafixthat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My 6 year old spiked a 103° fever that lasted for three days at the end of February. Then the coughing started. He coughed so hard he would wake himself up in the middle of the night puking.

A week later my 9 year old and I both got sore throats then a fever and then a cough. Not as bad as my youngest but still not fun.

We've got an appointment today to get a serological test. I'm pretty sure I know what the results will be. I found out about the test from my accountant in the same office complex who tested positive.

I'm really hoping we had it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know whenever I need medical or scientific knowledge I go straight to Fox News.


Did you remember to get the lights?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: bughunter: I'm about 75% convinced I had it in late January.  Me and bughunter 2.0 both had all the symptoms.  Except at the time, we didn't know it was called Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

It was just the worst cold I'd had in decades.  The cough started out dry and hacking, and made breathing deeply darn near impossible without causing a coughing fit so violent I thought I was gonna bruise a rib.  It lasted three or four weeks, only slowly breaking up despite continuous double doses of exectorants.

I'm even more convinced now, after this LA Times story from last weekend:

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-04-11/bay-area-coronavirus-dea​ths-signs-of-earlier-spread-california

We spent most of late January/early February sick, here. Kids had fevers and dry coughs, my wife had a fever (this after a confirmed bout of flu earlier in January), and I felt completely wiped out for a couple of days. Even the dog had a weird dry cough for about a week.

Really hoping we had it, got over it, and that's the extent of the damage.


My youngest needed stitches in early February, and with one exception, everyone in the ER that night was sick with respiratory problems.  She ended up sick about a week later-- fever, dry cough.  We ended up taking her to urgent care, where they didn't do a flu swab, but did do a chest X-ray (which was clear).  The rest of us were mildly sick for a few days too.  Makes me wonder.  Not to mention, around that time, about a quarter of the office was out with what was universally described as "the worst cold I've ever had."  And there were a lot of kids missing school in February too, same deal.  And the ones who did get flu swabs were negative. Too bad testing is so short-- Washington confirmed their own community spread by retesting negative flu swabs.

I wouldn't be at all surprised if this thing has been around a while here in the states.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: Peach_Fuz: This time was different. 5 days in bed. Smoked maybe one cig/day during this illness which for you non-smokers out there... is tough when you smoke a pack a day normally.

Yea.  My condition, whatever it was, made smoking nearly impossible.  For almost two weeks.

[Narrator: He still tried.  With predictable results.]

I should have quit then.


Didn't even get halfway through most. I made attempts and that was mostly the wife trying to lure me outside cause "fresh air will help". Air isn't fresh when you are a smoker!

Better now and washing hands 10x often at work. Still touching shiat I have to for work that is contaminated like none other.

Work at Pepsi and handle things people break in stores so they can be repackaged... yeah... that's a thing.
 
dunedrifter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i'm pretty sure i had it back in mid-februrary, too.  high fever, awful cough, slept a ridiculous amount because i just couldn't keep my eyes open.  shortness of breath.  my appetite was zilch and even coffee was a no-go zone, and you can forget smoking.  lasted about two weeks total with a lingering cough i've finally shaken off in the last couple of weeks.

boyfriend was the same about a week before i got sick, which also makes me highly suspect that's what we had.  if so, even if it was "mild", it was the most sick i think i've ever been in my life and i sure as shiat hope to never do that again.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife is convinced she had it back in late January or early February. High fever and a cough, she still has the cough. However, her cough is wet, not dry, so I don't think it was Covid. Also, it didn't spread to me or the kids. This kind of a test is something I'm sure she would like to do.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I drank most of a fifth of bourbon last Wednesday and felt terrible the following two days.

I blame the "Rona".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It sounds to me like... antibody was Kung flu fighting.

/I'll just show myself out.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of my kids had a dry cough - mostly in fits- in January-February that lasted a month. Was fine for a month, then had the same thing in March for two weeks.

The other had two short "flus" in January and March.

It was kind of weird, but not implying anything.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With all the stuff that happens in the winter I don't know if I had it or not.  Early to Mid February I had about 2 weeks of a sinus type infection with scratchy throat, nasal congestion, sinus headache that I treated with over the counter medicine.  As that was waning and I was off the decongestion pills I had the body ache, chills, fever, and a dry cough that knocked me on my ass for Friday through Sunday before the fever and aches broke late Sunday and I medicated my ass to get to work with a dry cough for the rest of the week before fading.

It could have been a winter cold and flu combination or maybe a cold and covid-19 or maybe one long bought with covid-19.  I don't know what it was but I work in public meaning I was around lots of people to pick it up although in a ruralish county. If it was Covid-19, during that period I probably exposed dozens to hundreds of people to the virus.

I really want the antibody test as I am still working right now so it would be great to know I probably have immunity to this.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got a link from something other than State-sponsored propaganda?
 
