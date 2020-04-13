 Skip to content
(LA Times)   The end of the handshake: Reason number two
35
•       •       •

coronavirus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reasons not to shake hands:
1) every hand has (possibly) had a penis in it within the past week
2) we wipe our asses
3) meeeeeeeeee
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In Counterpart, the Prime Side has abandoned the custom of shaking hands. Marks marveled at the fact that this element of the show may prove prescient, since it came from an idea discussed with two actors on the day they filmed the brief scene that first revealed that people don't shake hands on the Other Side.

"It's such a crazy thing because we just sort of felt it out with Harry Lloyd and J.K. Simmons on the day. It was just an idea for some lines that we would maybe discuss," Marks recalled.

We're the Prime side now.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.
 
Esroc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think the sandpaper quality TP that I bought 10 days ago will last through the next century, so ask me again then.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Y'all got dookie hands!
 
majestic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.


I installed them in our bathrooms a few months ago. Soooo much better/cleaner than smudging poop all over your butt. I think I paid under $30 bucks each, shipped, at the time. Luxe Neo 120 I believe is the brand and model.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I stayed in a fancy room hotel once that had a bidet.... It was neat, but the toilet also feature a heated seat, which was exponentially more neat.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Reasons not to shake hands:
1) every hand has (possibly) had a penis in it within the past week few hours


FTFY
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was going to say "stink palming" as a joke, but from the comments, I have to assume it wasn't a joke.
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reason #3:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

majestic: bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.

I installed them in our bathrooms a few months ago. Soooo much better/cleaner than smudging poop all over your butt.


We've had a lot of bidet threads here lately.  I've learned a lot of farkers don't know how to wipe their ass.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.


That's strange, I'm far more uncomfortable when someone gives me a dead-fish, weak ass handshake.
That's some uncomfortable shiat right there. What would you hypothesize that says about their penis size, friend?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.


You have a limp handshake?
Don't worry, it happens to a lot of guys*


*it doesn't happen to a lot of guys.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I was going to say "stink palming" as a joke, but from the comments, I have to assume it wasn't a joke.


They're a bit melty but damn are they exquisite.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If your bidet startup's name-dot-com is currently in use by a prominent anal sex porn site, you should probably find a different name, and not just try to tell everyone your website is HelloProminenantAnalSexPornSite dot com  This is like a throwaway joke from the third season of Silicon Valley.
 
Esroc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.

You have a limp handshake?
Don't worry, it happens to a lot of guys*


*it doesn't happen to a lot of guys.


Found the compensators. Sorry 'bout your dicks bros.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jclark666: If your bidet startup's name-dot-com is currently in use by a prominent anal sex porn site, you should probably find a different name, and not just try to tell everyone your website is HelloProminenantAnalSexPornSite dot com  This is like a throwaway joke from the third season of Silicon Valley.


Only watched the first 2 seasons.
It became too formulaic.

The fat guy is going to be loud and obnoxious. The twitchy guy that is a genius in his own mind will self-sabotage something, and the Indian guy will look around and have an expression on his face that reads "I am way too funny to have to hang around these idiots."
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.


I've got OCD.  I've considered it for years but never gotten around to it.  I'd finally do it now but my OCD is bad enough that I couldn't install one (I'm actually on disability because of my OCD).  Right now the idea of having someone come in to install it doesn't seem to good either.

/really want a full on self-cleaning toilet that cleans my butt and itself and has a sensor to lift the lid and flush right about now.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jclark666: If your bidet startup's name-dot-com is currently in use by a prominent anal sex porn site, you should probably find a different name, and not just try to tell everyone your website is HelloProminenantAnalSexPornSite dot com  This is like a throwaway joke from the third season of Silicon Valley.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T.rex: I stayed in a fancy room hotel once that had a bidet.... It was neat, but the toilet also feature a heated seat, which was exponentially more neat.


Sounds like the bidet would be necessary for you. What with the short arms and all.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Esroc: stoli n coke: Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.

You have a limp handshake?
Don't worry, it happens to a lot of guys*


*it doesn't happen to a lot of guys.

Found the compensators. Sorry 'bout your dicks bros.


Your concern is noted, and a little disturbing, Hoss.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a German-made Japanese-style toilet that basically gives me an enema with warm water and then blow dries my butthole with warm air. I still use two squares to dry things but I think I have enough tp to last a couple of years.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Esroc: stoli n coke: Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.

You have a limp handshake?
Don't worry, it happens to a lot of guys*


*it doesn't happen to a lot of guys.

Found the compensators. Sorry 'bout your dicks bros.


Found the guy projecting his insecurities.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get toilet paper everyday for free in my mailbox.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: majestic: bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.

I installed them in our bathrooms a few months ago. Soooo much better/cleaner than smudging poop all over your butt.

We've had a lot of bidet threads here lately.  I've learned a lot of farkers don't know how to wipe their ass.


I've got an ass like a shag carpet. No amount of wiping will come close to the efficacy of pressurized warm water.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Savvy investors are cornering the market on kaolin.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.


This. I've been trying for years to get people to go for the fist-bump instead. Now we should make it the elbow bump.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Esroc: stoli n coke: Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.

I will say however that it's a marvelous tool to figure out who is insecure. The more aggressive they are about it the more likely it is they have some serious compensation issues that can be exploited for my own gain.

You have a limp handshake?
Don't worry, it happens to a lot of guys*


*it doesn't happen to a lot of guys.

Found the compensators. Sorry 'bout your dicks bros.

Your concern is noted, and a little disturbing, Hoss.


I'm a big guy, and I've always believed a firm handshake is important, but I have had people try to crush my fricking hand from a handshake.

Last time was a reverend.  And I had just busted my hand up.  He squeezed so hard you could hear a cracking sound and I teared up.

I hope to never shake hands again, and now I have an excuse.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: majestic: bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.

I installed them in our bathrooms a few months ago. Soooo much better/cleaner than smudging poop all over your butt.

We've had a lot of bidet threads here lately.  I've learned a lot of farkers don't know how to wipe their ass.


I don't use a bidet, I use regular TP, but I finish off with a wet wipe, been doing it for years. There's one thing I can guarantee you, no matter how good you think you've got the job done with dry paper, there's always a little bit left there. And before you add me to the list of people you think don't know how to wipe their ass, try it yourself for a week or two and you'll notice that there's a slight tinge of brownish-yellow on the wet wipe nearly every time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Esroc: I don't like shaking hands because every tiny dicked loser you come across feels the need to try and break your fingers to prove their manhood.


cdn.guff.comView Full Size


I mean, come on, if you're going to try that move, have something to back it up other than surprise.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
A friend of Tony Simos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: majestic: bluewave69: everyone should vote with their ass and get a bidet.

I installed them in our bathrooms a few months ago. Soooo much better/cleaner than smudging poop all over your butt.

We've had a lot of bidet threads here lately.  I've learned a lot of farkers don't know how to wipe their ass.


I blame poor diet.

/sounds fat
 
Jclark666
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BRB, gotta go Kickstarter a paper mill that will create TP from Amazon boxes.
 
