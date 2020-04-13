 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Man seen spitting on elevator buttons wants everyone to know he's very sorry he got caught   (globalnews.ca) divider line
21
1053 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 4:00 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this guy gets outed, he knew exactly what kind of reaction others would have to seeing that spit on those buttons.  If my googlin' worked right his lawyer looks like a veritable Saul Goodman type criminal defense specialist.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gotta watch where you stick your finger now more than ever
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, asshole. You want to be spitting blood instead?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time to break out public tasing of the nads for idiots like this.  No fine, just line them up, read their transgression, then tase them in the nads.  Pay per view it and give that money to food banks.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right to spit for religious reasons shall not be infringe.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: gotta watch where you stick your finger now more than ever


I find it helps if I spit on my finger before I stick it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: gotta watch where you stick your finger now more than ever


Pfft, I'm in my 30's...why start now?

*poke*
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Hey, asshole. You want to be spitting blood instead?


How about teeth?

I promise you...if I see someone doing shiat like this, they *will* be picking their teeth up off the floor.

The older I get, the lower my tolerance for assholes gets.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy gets instant karma after urinating on elevator - Daily Mail
Youtube 6a2h2xpa-mY
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think they had these lunatics during the Black Plague? Just a crazy rat lady hucking rats at people?
 
Cyber_Junk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope law enforcement makes a public spectacle of this idiot.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's also sorry you feel that way.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
These people need to be charged with bio-terrorism.  Totally uncalled for.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He has to lick the buttons clean.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable,"

So, you'll pay for having the elevator disinfected?

"What? No, I KNOW my actions are reprehensible and inexcusable..  that should be enough.. If I didn't know, then, yeah, punish me.. but see?  I know.. so..  we good?"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't even press the crosswalk buttons anymore without gloves or a paper tissue.  I would really hate it if I had to use an elevator every day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: gotta watch where you stick your finger now more than ever


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good time to bring back the gauntlet. Make a double line of all the tenants who would normally have to ride that elevator (6' apart of course) and arm them with barrel staves. March Mr. Gobs of Spit up and down the line, so everyone gets a couple whacks in.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

darthaegis: "I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable,"

So, you'll pay for having the elevator disinfected?

"What? No, I KNOW my actions are reprehensible and inexcusable..  that should be enough.. If I didn't know, then, yeah, punish me.. but see?  I know.. so..  we good?"


Try reading more.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think it's funny that the maximum posted fine for having a lit cigarette on an elevator around here is $25. It feels like it must not have increased since the 1960s
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

