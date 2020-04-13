 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Spain and Italy have made enough progress in fighting COVID-19 to start reopening their economies. Meanwhile, the US is still deciding whether to send millions to their deaths   (forbes.com) divider line
22
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So says a business website.

Pass.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, it's already been decided.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So says a business website.

Pass.


Yup, it seems too early for Spain.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why, is there something happening in the US?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
C'mon, 800 people die in New York every day during flu season right? Perfectly normal.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New cases are at 50% of peak in Italy, 33% of peak in Spain. Now, new cases is a trailing indicator by about 7 days, but this still feels too soon...
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Typical headline idiocy. "Duh.... Spain, Italy, good... Trump(US) bad....."
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spain and Italy both had around 550 deaths today, which given their size, is still pretty bad.  Not Belgium bad, but still really bad.  I get that their curves are bending,but they are still adding significant amounts of new cases every day.  They can't do this quite yet
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: New cases are at 50% of peak in Italy, 33% of peak in Spain. Now, new cases is a trailing indicator by about 7 days, but this still feels too soon...


Only unborn life is worth anything.

Assuming they're white babies, of course.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No, they haven't. They're past their peak but it could easily come roaring back at this point. Norway is down to a 1% growth in cases daily, but is still putting off loosening any restrictions for another week, and even then it will be gradual. Public gatherings are still cancelled through June 15th, including Constitution Day, which is a pretty big deal.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Okay, one thing about the US having the most deaths, it's mostly because A) China lied and B) The EU/EEA isn't being treated as one unit. Fix either of those and we're easily #2-3. Our per-capita toll is actually pretty good compared to all but a handful of open countries (mostly South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany). The only other low countries are tiny remote populations like New Zealand. Now, the question is can we open back up without killing a bunch more people, probably not without a major investment in testing capacity and submitting to invasive contact tracing.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Spain and Italy both had around 550 deaths today, which given their size, is still pretty bad.  Not Belgium bad, but still really bad.  I get that their curves are bending,but they are still adding significant amounts of new cases every day.  They can't do this quite yet


The main "progress" is that most of the population that is most likely to be exposed has been exposed already, so the numbers start to drop after that. when you open things up, a whole new population enters into the high exposure risk category.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This whole thing has made America a total sh*tshow in front of the rest of the world. Anyone who still votes for Trump after all this Hell needs to be tossed feet-first into a woodchipper.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Spain and Italy both had around 550 deaths today, which given their size, is still pretty bad.  Not Belgium bad, but still really bad.  I get that their curves are bending,but they are still adding significant amounts of new cases every day.  They can't do this quite yet


Don't you mean Belgium, bad?
 
PsychoLaurie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure Jared and Ivanka know what the wisest course of action is for Best Dictator 🤬
 
bluewave69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lol i bet Orange will say next week "look it works in spain" when it takes 14 days to know if it works lol
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reopening in full, letting the virus run its course is cheaper than keeping the US closed and wasting money on meds/vaccine. We'd lose what, 1% of people who're on their last legs anyway? They're not true patriots if they can't fight off basically a flu anyway.

Why yes, I was invited to the White House tomorrow.
 
Marine1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kansas City is considering extending it for another three weeks.

Really, it doesn't matter. Until we have a real treatment that can at least keep you out of the ICU - or better yet, a vaccine - business is going to be slow. I'm going to try my damnedest to work from home until one of those two things happen. To do otherwise is to take your life into your hands.
 
mononymous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

northguineahills: Eightballjacket: Spain and Italy both had around 550 deaths today, which given their size, is still pretty bad.  Not Belgium bad, but still really bad.  I get that their curves are bending,but they are still adding significant amounts of new cases every day.  They can't do this quite yet

Don't you mean Belgium, bad?


Belgium-bad, as in, not as bad as Belgium.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: Okay, one thing about the US having the most deaths, it's mostly because A) China lied and B) The EU/EEA isn't being treated as one unit. Fix either of those and we're easily #2-3. Our per-capita toll is actually pretty good compared to all but a handful of open countries (mostly South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany). The only other low countries are tiny remote populations like New Zealand. Now, the question is can we open back up without killing a bunch more people, probably not without a major investment in testing capacity and submitting to invasive contact tracing.


That doesn't fit the narrative here.
 
GungFu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This whole thing has made America a total sh*tshow in front of the rest of the world. Anyone who still votes for Trump after all this Hell needs to be tossed feet-first into a woodchipper.


The number of morons I've encounted on Fark that I assume to be Americans - given their idiotic Trumpian rhetoric - attests to this shiatshow of shiatshows.

It's hard to believe America has so many dumbasses; it's genuinely frightening. Being called a Commie shill typing away on a computer in China just because I posted a few links to detail what exactly a 'wet market' was (since I don't think an American had any clue what they were despite their insistence on Fark that they did), has been a highlight. I try to educate, and they all go weird and Trumpy. Very odd.
 
