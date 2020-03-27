 Skip to content
(Internal Revenue Service)   If the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit info because you've not filed recently, or always had to pay you can enter your direct deposit info on their website   (irs.gov) divider line
40
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And demand full repayment by next April YOU DEADBEATS.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have been over this many times on Fark, there is no repayment. It is a credit on next years taxes, that is given early.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And since I have to pay every gorram year.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are going to be a lot of upset people next tax season that don't understand how much this will hurt them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I just got a 15% pay cut, that is likely to last at least 4 months. Probably longer. I haven't had time to dig into it, but it probably just means I will get a smaller (or zero) refund (I have an additional fixed dollar amount withheld each month, because my wife is a 1099 for her jobs).
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
EIP? I seem to remember that once meaning something else around here, as a precursor to BIE...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will this eat into my tax refund for 2020?

No. The 'advance' you've been hearing about is in reference to a special tax credit that'll appear on the tax return you file in 2021 for the 2020 tax year - a tax credit that wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for these stimulus checks.

So the Internal Revenue Service isn't giving you some of your 2020 tax refund upfront. The stimulus check will be in addition to what you would've otherwise expected.

Will it count towards my taxable income for 2020?

No. This money is not considered income. It won't be taxable and it won't affect your income tax bracket for 2020.

https://money.com/stimulus-check-adva​n​ce-tax-refund/
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Facts? Not on my fark dot com.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have mine because I'm making payments -_-
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i paid my estimated taxes for the first quarter even though they were pushed back to july so they had my info
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

No.  It's a NEW one-time 2020 tax credit.  It's not counting against any existing credits.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
C'mon stimulus money.  I want a new kayak.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tried to enter my info on their website as soon as the bill was passed. Their website is fubar and they told me they'd have to MAIL me a confirmation thingy so I can log in. Which I'm sure is going to my old address, because they wouldn't let me update it, because their website is fubar.

Pretty sure this is really common. I'll be surprised if more people get their money than don't.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: C'mon stimulus money.  I want a new kayak.


Shouldn't you be spending it on PPE?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Can't get coughed on in the middle of a lake.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get my payments! Coming "Mid-April". Maybe this year. Maybe next year. Who knows?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just found out 30 minutes ago I'm getting refunds from both the State and Feds.
We're breaking out the good cat food tonight!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sure, if you can find any..  zip around here... guess the early birds ride around and grab everything..
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I keep my money in my mattress, does that mean they'll sneak into my house like the Tooth Fairy?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: Get my payments! Coming "Mid-April". Maybe this year. Maybe next year. Who knows?


Should have said "Coming in two weeks"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ok I gave all my info, but why does it link to a Nigerian site?  Hold on, my bank is calling me....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think it is more frightening that the IRS is holding on to information that can access my bank account
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will they still DD or send a check to someone who owes the IRS and is making payments? Or will they apply it to the balance like any refund?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The only folks this will hurt are people whose 2018 or 2019 income was below the limits but their 2020 income are above the limits. For those few people (who are making more than 95% of Americans) - I think they can figure out a repayment plan.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a shame that so many people have lost their income. We wouldn't need this if everyone had just followed the social distancing guidelines. When I get mine, I'm throwing a big BBQ at my house for all my friends who were laid off.
 
LessO2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I just got a 15% pay cut, that is likely to last at least 4 months. Probably longer. I haven't had time to dig into it, but it probably just means I will get a smaller (or zero) refund (I have an additional fixed dollar amount withheld each month, because my wife is a 1099 for her jobs).


If you can swing it, consider turning the check around and making an early payment to the IRS for 2020, this way it'l soften the tax blow come April 2021.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Use the "Get My Payment" application (coming mid-April )

any day now
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exactly.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I will also accept your bank information. I will need proof of personhood though. So please provide scanned copies of ID and your social security card. I don't want to give the same person these millions of dollars that I inherited, but can't access due to South African regulations.
 
T.rex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
its a bit nebulous for people who are over 75K but under 99K.   Is there a formula, rather than saying, "phasing out"?
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank you. When I got some FEMA money to rebuild my place after Irma, it had zero effect on my taxes the following year or ever.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I think it is more frightening that the IRS is holding on to information that can access my bank account


They've got your SSN too.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it ironic if I want to use the government stimulus check to help fund the fight against the administration?

/probably give it to the food bank instead
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Will they still DDor send a check to someone who owes the IRS and is making payments? Or will they apply it to the balance like any refund?


Wait...DD is an option?  What about larger cup sizes?  I like to be slightly concussed after motorboating...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This is the boat I'm in, but I'm married and our combined income won't be above 150k, so I think we're safe?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

T.rex: its a bit nebulous for people who are over 75K but under 99K.   Is there a formula, rather than saying, "phasing out"?


"The more you earn, the less money you'll get. If you earn $75,000 or less as an individual, you'll get the full $1,200. If you earn more than that, $5 will be subtracted for every additional $100 of income. (The checks phase out completely if you earn $99,000 or more.) The same sliding scale applies for couples earning between $150,000 and $198,000. "

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/27/the-s​t​imulus-payment-calculator-tells-you-ho​w-much-money-you-could-get.html
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This.  My wife is a tax auditor and agrees.  Not saying the IRS can't change the rules; they recently released some changes that were retroactive to 2018!
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tax credits are not deductions, nor do they effect your base refund. They are merely extra money. You can get more back than you paid in with a credit.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I think it is more frightening that the IRS is holding on to information that can access my bank account


They have enough to send it to you, not take it out.  Direct deposit doesn't mean your employer can just raid your bank account for the raw funsies.
 
Znuh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, let's be clear.

This isn't how to efile your info so you can get your payment directly deposited.

It's a .jpg button that says, 'coming mid April'
 
