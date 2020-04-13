 Skip to content
Bored stuck at home? Crayola is asking for help in naming all 16.7 million colors represented in the 24-bit color space
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
evil farkers
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
#A5815Dy Mc#A5815Dface
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Canary Yellow
Almost, but not quite Canary Yellow
Barely distinguishable from Canary Yellow except with a colorometer

/ I'm out
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Old Style Sh*t Brown
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: #A5815Dy Mc#A5815Dface

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My contribution:

#64AF11 - Temporary Backdrop
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also added:
#AD259C - plerble
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Black, slightly darker black.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
#cf85da = Arleen
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Black, slightly darker black.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Flesh...

/Ducks
/That used to be one of their colors
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
#a15300 = Trevor. It looks just like a Trevor
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I combined white and black and called it whack. Or should I call it blite
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is there a red the same color as a dog's dick? Let's call that "dog dick red"
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Canary Yellow
Almost, but not quite Canary Yellow
Barely distinguishable from Canary Yellow except with a colorometer

/ I'm out


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Red.
Blue.
Green.
.....I haven't fleshed the rest of them out yet.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BBC
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
To be renamed Trump
 
