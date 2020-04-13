 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The Pandemic may solve the Opioid Crisis. The hard way   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, MSN  
•       •       •

1130 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 7:29 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Thinning of the Herd, subby, isn't that what you mean?

The original herd-thinner philosopher

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lost a friend/co worker, hell I trained her, she overdosed.  I'd like to think it was an accident. We talked alot.  After her death, I found out that three other ppl she went thru a program with died within a week or so of each other.  She was 27.  Her daughter was six.  I think it was the isolation.  Her husband had to go overseas for a job in january.  Her not going to work every day. I don't know if that was it.  I don't have answers just questions and fark i wish this didn't happen.
 
Marine1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How's COVID-19 going to help in the arduous task of convicting the Sackler family under RICO statutes and having Richard executed on live national television (after a fair and speedy trial by a jury of his peers for several hundred thousand counts of murder, of course)?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought Jared had this problem taken care of already.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Then again, opiods could solve your coronavirus.  So, silver linings.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another Jared success.
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You could just smoke weed about it but thats lukewarm tea.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i think of it as a win/win

if you are on something that can kill you, you should not be on it anyway.
the only thing i want to overdose on, is mallomars...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know my nope doc made me come in.  It was dumb.  But it's the dea's rules. If I don't donate to the cause (what I call peeing in a cup).  I was only hesitant on going because of the other "patients" they're not exactly the cream of the crop, but once  they said I was only patient I didn't care so much. I've never peed hot for anything I wasn't supposed to, so nothing was going to change over the past 4 years of clean pees.  So it was annoying, but not the end of the world.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.