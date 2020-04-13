 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Stuck in a Pipe, Stuck in a Pipe, Lookin' like a fool being Stuck in a Pipe   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Way to go, Mario.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby!  I hadn't thought of the Pants on the Ground song in a LONG time!
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In my head, it was to the tune of Shovel Guitar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is he going to sue the business owner?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't be like Bennett and have the pipe stuck in you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is it better to be stuck in a pipe or to have a pipe stuck in you?

/All that and more on this week's interview with Bluto and some of the off color behind the scene gags from Popeyes.  "Someone called it a corn hole and everyone looked at Popeye's pipe and before I could object..."
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.  Pipe Hider
 
