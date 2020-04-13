 Skip to content
(Fox News) Sure, you'll be sitting two inches away from eight complete strangers and breathing recycled air, but at least you won't have to walk past people when you board your Delta flight
29
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Diamond Medallion Members and passengers seated in Delta One or First Class can also still enter at any point during the boarding process.

Because these people are simply better than you and their superior genetic qualities make them resistant to COVID-19. Also, we could figure out a way to prevent this population, which is Karen-rich, from throwing petulant temper tantrums at having to stand by as all the poors and cargo class peons victoriously strolled aboard ahead of them and thoughtlessly claimed overhead storage space at their leisure.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While it's true that there are optimal ways to board a plane, apparently in the real world it doesn't matter how you do it because people are idiots.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a pack of gremlins stole the word "not" from my second sentence. Probably socialists, too.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I think a pack of gremlins stole the word "not" from my second sentence. Probably socialists, too.


your socialism $1,200 check is in the mail.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Prioritise Delta seating assignments for amputees- then you won't be walking past COMPLETE strangers!
 
Coloman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When this is over, the overhead bin situation is going to be NUTS
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I typically like to board first from the back, too.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And then once the flight lands...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Diamond Medallion Members and passengers seated in Delta One or First Class can also still enter at any point during the boarding process.

Because these people are simply better than you and their superior genetic qualities make them resistant to COVID-19. Also, we could figure out a way to prevent this population, which is Karen-rich, from throwing petulant temper tantrums at having to stand by as all the poors and cargo class peons victoriously strolled aboard ahead of them and thoughtlessly claimed overhead storage space at their leisure.


They would riot if there were no storage space.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
assets.rbl.msView Full Size


We're Delta Airlines And Life Is A Farking Nightmare.™
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Okay, now board window seats first, then middle, then aisle.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The "recycled air" on airliners is probably the most filtered, treated, disinfected, and cleaned.

It's the same class filters used in air systems in operating rooms in hospitals.

So from a technical standpoint, subby gets an F
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Talked to a neighbor who is a Southwest pilot on my walk today.  He said he's barely flying because all his flights keep getting cancelled.  He gets his temperature taken when he shows up for work, and then they check it in every place he lands.  If I was him, I wouldn't even want to work.

/got nutin'
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chairman to Board: Make the little people think we actually care.
Board: But, Sir, we'll cram 200 people into a tiny space and recycle the air. Whatever we do won't really matter.
Chairman: So what, charge them $50 more because of reasons, then tell them we did something.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Delta is trying to introduce some kind of order but, no matter what they do, it will still end up like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's why I do my part to make sure that recycled air is 90% farts...everyone knows the covid can't survive in methane.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: The "recycled air" on airliners is probably the most filtered, treated, disinfected, and cleaned.

It's the same class filters used in air systems in operating rooms in hospitals.

So from a technical standpoint, subby gets an F


Well, if everyone exhaled directly into a filter, I'd agree with you. But they don't. That air has to travel throughout the plane before reaching an intake. Not to mention all the physical contact. Getting on a plane with a single infected person is pretty much a guarantee it will get passed around to at least several others.  Though, yes, I agree they do the best they can do. The dog and pony show of boarding differently, notwithstanding.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All air is recycled.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
subby, you know what there's a lot of at 60k feet, fresh air! they replace the air in the cabin every 4 min


"The air in the cabin isn't sealed in. Fresh air is continuously introduced during the flight. A plane's jets are already sucking in and compressing huge volumes of air to burn with the aviation fuel. Some of this is diverted for the passengers to breathe. Because the compression heats up the air, it must first be ducted around the wings to be cooled down. The air already in the cabin is passed through high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters to remove bacteria and viruses and then mixed 50:50 with the fresh air from outside. The excess cabin air is vented through valves to the rear of the plane to keep the cabin pressure constant.

This system means that the air in the plane's cabin is completely replaced around 15 times an hour, but this is mainly about controlling the temperature and removing contaminants. The oxygen that all the passengers breathe is less than one per cent of the fresh oxygen entering the cabin."

/note the part about HEPA (like a hospital would use) filters and removing contaminants
 
Uranus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are you c*nts still flying?

And this:

Gubbo: While it's true that there are optimal ways to board a plane, apparently in the real world it doesn't matter how you do it because people are idiots.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Pocket Ninja: I think a pack of gremlins stole the word "not" from my second sentence. Probably socialists, too.

your socialism $1,200 check is in the mail.


I thought it was directly deposited.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: All air is recycled.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Talked to a neighbor who is a Southwest pilot on my walk today.  He said he's barely flying because all his flights keep getting cancelled.  He gets his temperature taken when he shows up for work, and then they check it in every place he lands.  If I was him, I wouldn't even want to work.

/got nutin'


did you make sure to touch his face?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

metric: EyeHaveRisen: Pocket Ninja: I think a pack of gremlins stole the word "not" from my second sentence. Probably socialists, too.

your socialism $1,200 check is in the mail.

I thought it was directly deposited.


If they have your banking info (I think from tax year 2018 or 2019 filings).
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure.

This is the equivalent of hydrochloroquine.

There is absolutely NO evidence that any boarding or unboarding procedure reduces your risk of contracting covid-19.

To establish this scientifically, you would have to run tests where:

. all passengers were known to be negative
. some passengers were known to be positive
. no passenger knew they were boarding a positive or negative flight
. some passengers knew they were boarding a positive or negative flight

This is just more "see-we-care-for-you" bullshiat (at no cost to the airline).

Which I guess the average American is ready to buy into.
 
Monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the way it should be done ALL. THE. TIME.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: There is absolutely NO evidence that any boarding or unboarding procedure reduces your risk of contracting covid-19.


Good thinking.

There is absolutely NO evidence that keeping shoppers separated by six feet reduces the risk of coronavirus at my local grocery store.

They haven't run scientific tests at that particular store, how could they know?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Monkey: This is the way it should be done ALL. THE. TIME.


And it never will be because our betters in first class have to be seated and given their binkies to prevent tantrums.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Rapmaster2000: Talked to a neighbor who is a Southwest pilot on my walk today.  He said he's barely flying because all his flights keep getting cancelled.  He gets his temperature taken when he shows up for work, and then they check it in every place he lands.  If I was him, I wouldn't even want to work.

/got nutin'

did you make sure to touch his face?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
