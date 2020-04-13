 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Toto, I don't think we're in Central Park anymore   (nypost.com)
    Scary, Wind, New York City, Storm, nasty storm system, Thunderstorm, Tornado, Tropical cyclone, tented field hospital  
1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 3:04 PM



brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Toto will be okay, as Samaritan's Purse doesn't treat Friends of Dorothy.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully they will be able to hold the line.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFK has already reported 50 mph wind gusts
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I love these civl war reenactments.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
good headline, subs.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem that windy, was waiting for something big.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is gonna be in tents, because so much is at stake.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've heard the rains down on fifth avenue
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unlike the Farker assholes who were wishing those of us in the South ill when we had the storms come through, I hope everyone there makes it through uninjured and without any facility or gear damage.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Intensities in tent cities
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I'm at work alone and my phone blew up with a tornado warning, storms start., power goes out so I hid in the stairwell and emailed people that if I died here I was going to haunt the place.
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does anyone bless the rains in central park?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just God punishing the gay-haters.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder if parking a few semi's on the windward side (of the tents) with some K-rails underneath would break some of the wind?
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: I wonder if parking a few semi's on the windward side (of the tents) with some K-rails underneath would break some of the wind?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
