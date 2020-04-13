 Skip to content
(News Break)   God is bigger than the coronavirus claims evangelical preacher who promptly disproves the entire point he was trying to make   (newsbreak.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, if you follow a literally interpretation of Genesis, disease exists because the world was corrupted by the Fall of Man, so waiting around for God to fix our fark-ups doesn't seem like a wise course of action.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When are these people going to realize that this virus is "made" to take out religious people. With their advanced age and refusal to abide by social distancing, the virus is going to run rampant through the religious community. It's like god is screaming at them to quit being bigoted hateful morons. Their anger and hatred isn't sticking it to the libs, it's killing off their own congregation.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have prayed harder. If you can't pray harder on your own, then the combined prayers of others will surely change the mind of the non-existent sky god you are completely at the mercy of.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: When are these people going to realize that this virus is "made" to take out religious people. With their advanced age and refusal to abide by social distancing, the virus is going to run rampant through the religious community. It's like god is screaming at them to quit being bigoted hateful morons. Their anger and hatred isn't sticking it to the libs, it's killing off their own congregation.


BUT TEH GHEYS!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, maybe y'all are missing the point of all these signs and portents and messages that Yahweh is trying to give y'all?

A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."

The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."

So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."

To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."

So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."

To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"

Seriously, dumbasses. STAY THE F*CK INSIDE!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Grandmother always said, "If you won't listen you'll have to feel." Pretty much applies here. These folks simply refuse to do what they need to be doing and claiming that their god will protect them seem to be getting some concrete lessons but I highly doubt they will learn a dammed thing.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A pastor from Richmond, Virginia, has died on Easter Weekend from Covid-19 complications after proclaiming 'god is larger than this dreaded virus.'.

Well, that's a silly thing to say. I'm also bigger than this dreaded virus. The pastor was bigger than the dreaded virus. A flea is bigger than this dreaded virus. But that won't stop the virus from killing you.

"But Martian_Astronomer," you might say, "that's a metaphor; you're being intentionally obtuse."

To which I reply: Shame on you. Thinking that spiritual statements from pastors or in the Bible are metaphoric is the path to apostasy and unbelief. First you think that the story of Adam and Eve is a myth or metaphor, then you think that the fall of man is a metaphor, and then instead of coming to save us you start to think that Jesus just came to say "be nice" and you start wondering how that's different than being a Buddhist, and before you know it you're sacrificing your kids to Satan. As Jesus once said:

"Things that cause people to stumble are bound to come, but woe to anyone through whom they come.It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble. So watch yourselves."

Watch yourselves indeed. Or you may end up like this pastor, making statements that are literally true but irrelevant to the situation at hand, and dying.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's it got to feel like for your first direct conversation with god to start with a big sigh and a facepalm?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the god-botherers have to say about this obviously divine rebuke?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was SUCH a good christian that god wanted him in heaven!!!
 
jiggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe God wanted to discuss this position one on one.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is your god now?
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schadenfreude macht viel spaß

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addicted to grifting. Grifters must grift, especially when people are scared and vulnerable. It's the best time to rake-in the cash.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: My Grandmother always said, "If you won't listen you'll have to feel." Pretty much applies here. These folks simply refuse to do what they need to be doing and claiming that their god will protect them seem to be getting some concrete lessons but I highly doubt they will learn a dammed thing.


and when I say that at the swimming pool, I get removed.

/cruel world.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: what's it got to feel like for your first direct conversation with god to start with a big sigh and a facepalm?


You know what makes me happy? If he was correct about the whole god thing;  he's having to account for his stupidity to his god right now.

/ I wonder what willfully ignoring the safety of his flock will get him....
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHA!
/I only laugh because such stupidity exists in America.
//No burial or funeral for you, cremation is the way to go.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a little dishonest to frame it that way.

It said the pastor was holding live-streamed services and apparently believed it was deadly.

Just because he said god is bigger than this virus doesn't mean he was discounting it at all. It's like someone saying America is bigger than Trump.

There are plenty of f*cknuts out there saying this is nothing to worry about because god's got this, etc etc, but I don't think this guy was one of them. Throwing him into the pool with the obvious dummies is pretty sh*tty.
 
fredcat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumski: He should have prayed harder. If you can't pray harder on your own, then the combined prayers of others will surely change the mind of the non-existent sky god you are completely at the mercy of.


Kenneth Copeland wasn't around to blow the virus away?
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: This seems a little dishonest to frame it that way.

It said the pastor was holding live-streamed services and apparently believed it was deadly.

Just because he said god is bigger than this virus doesn't mean he was discounting it at all. It's like someone saying America is bigger than Trump.

There are plenty of f*cknuts out there saying this is nothing to worry about because god's got this, etc etc, but I don't think this guy was one of them. Throwing him into the pool with the obvious dummies is pretty sh*tty.


Please... There is a narrative here. DO NOT take sides against the Fark! The Fark has spoken.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God IS the corona virus.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
horse-pheathers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do these people think their god is going to save them from the repercussions of their own irresponsible actions?  Do they drive without seatbelts because they're "in God's hands"?  Do they not have fire alarms installed in their houses because "oh, God'll wake me if there's a fire"?  No?

THEN WHY THE fark ARE THEY REFUSING TO SENSIBLY SOCIAL DISTANCE??????????????
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sad, subby. Karma at its finest.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the religious community has been eager for the Rapture for a while now...
 
Koggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homo proponit, sed Deus disponit.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: This seems a little dishonest to frame it that way.

It said the pastor was holding live-streamed services and apparently believed it was deadly.

Just because he said god is bigger than this virus doesn't mean he was discounting it at all. It's like someone saying America is bigger than Trump.

There are plenty of f*cknuts out there saying this is nothing to worry about because god's got this, etc etc, but I don't think this guy was one of them. Throwing him into the pool with the obvious dummies is pretty sh*tty.


Now I feel bad about my Schadenfreude  comment.  It's only funny if they're telling their flock to violate social distancing, and as a result, killing innocents.

The difficulty for religious nutters is that, if they admit that God cannot, or will not help with Covid, then perhaps the whole religion thing is bollocks.
 
jparr02
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma is a fickle biatch...

I hope it smites that dude down in Florida and several ohers...
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredcat: Dumski: He should have prayed harder. If you can't pray harder on your own, then the combined prayers of others will surely change the mind of the non-existent sky god you are completely at the mercy of.

Kenneth Copeland wasn't around to blow the virus away?



The Farting Preacher 6
Youtube xZOAg99yGKE
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: Well, the religious community has been eager for the Rapture for a while now...


But it's so slooooooowwwwwww! And I hear it's terrifying and uncomfortable. Not the instant trip to paradise I was promised.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: You know, maybe y'all are missing the point of all these signs and portents and messages that Yahweh is trying to give y'all?

A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."

The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."

So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."

To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."

So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."

To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"

Seriously, dumbasses. STAY THE F*CK INSIDE!


This, exactly. My wife reminded me of this story the other day. Thank you for spelling it out for everyone!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dmattingly.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jfclark27: Cubansaltyballs: This seems a little dishonest to frame it that way.

It said the pastor was holding live-streamed services and apparently believed it was deadly.

Just because he said god is bigger than this virus doesn't mean he was discounting it at all. It's like someone saying America is bigger than Trump.

There are plenty of f*cknuts out there saying this is nothing to worry about because god's got this, etc etc, but I don't think this guy was one of them. Throwing him into the pool with the obvious dummies is pretty sh*tty.

Please... There is a narrative here. DO NOT take sides against the Fark! The Fark has spoken.


There's still a pretty significant "problem of Evil" object lesson here, though: Saying that God is "bigger" than the virus has the implication that either God will protect his followers from the virus, or that at the very least the virus is not outside God's control.

However, the pastor dying means that God either can't or won't protect his faithful from the virus for whatever reason, so it kind of negates any message of comfort that the pastor was trying to express. And sure, maybe there are theodicies that try to hand-wave away or excuse this discrepancy, but when you are trying to speak pastorally to assure everyone that they'll be okay instead of theologically to say that dying really doesn't matter, dying of the thing you were claiming is under control doesn't exactly help you.
 
jparr02
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less idiot in the gene pool
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: When are these people going to realize that this virus is "made" to take out religious people. With their advanced age and refusal to abide by social distancing, the virus is going to run rampant through the religious community. It's like god is screaming at them to quit being bigoted hateful morons. Their anger and hatred isn't sticking it to the libs, it's killing off their own congregation.


Yeah, I'm not sure about this guy's teachings, but something tells me this guy wasn't moonlighting as the grand dragon of the local Klan chapter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


TFA also mentions that he's receiving tributes from Warner and Kaine, and he gave the prayer at Warner's inauguration as governor in 2002.

Methinks there's a bit more to this.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the Sad tag?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nickname:  "Karma"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus promised eternal salvation, not viral immunity.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God created Karma for situations just like this.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buzz hellzapoppin: the whole religion thing is bollocks.


You're forgetting about the gay marriage thing.  God is so Self-damn mad about gay marriage that he's killing his own followers, torching churches, selectively infecting parishioners, and largely sparing those follow the devil's social distancing guidelines

Or, it's a bunch of BS.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great and all but what I really want to know is why the assclown responsible for that website would think anyone would actually want to receive notifications from it.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: When are these people going to realize that this virus is "made" to take out religious people. With their advanced age and refusal to abide by social distancing, the virus is going to run rampant through the religious community. It's like god is screaming at them to quit being bigoted hateful morons. Their anger and hatred isn't sticking it to the libs, it's killing off their own congregation.


And?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you who have never read the paperweight collecting dust on your table;

Deuteronomy 6:16 "You shall not put the lord your god to the test, as you tested him at Massah."
Proverbs 19:2
Desire without knowledge is not good-
how much more will hasty feet miss the way!
3A person's own folly leads to their ruin,
yet their heart rages against the Lord.
Proverbs 22:3
The prudent see danger and take refuge,
but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
Proverbs 27:12 The prudent see danger and take refuge,
but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.

It was important enough to repeat. To reiterate three times.

Allow me to reiterate it a fourth;

Don't be a farking idiot.
 
Valiente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder what the god-botherers have to say about this obviously divine rebuke?


Nothing coherent and nothing that stops the grift and/or child buggering.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any kind of mania is dangerous in a crisis.  Religious mania included.

Many Americans are normally so comfortable, that they can bumble through fantasy-based lives, without anything ever waking them up.  Times have changed.  If you can't tell the difference between your wishful fantasies and reality, reality will leave you drowning in your own fluids now.
 
House_of_Caine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The God may be bigger than the virus, but you sure are not... Any questions?
 
etoof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: PirateKing: what's it got to feel like for your first direct conversation with god to start with a big sigh and a facepalm?

You know what makes me happy? If he was correct about the whole god thing;  he's having to account for his stupidity to his god right now.

/ I wonder what willfully ignoring the safety of his flock will get him....


The worst part about being an atheist is never getting to say 'I told you so'.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure this guy did anything to "deserve" this. It doesn't seem he urged anyone to be at risk.

"Bishop Glenn's services were aired live on television, and just a few weeks before he was admitted to hospital, he told a congregation in a sermon on 22 March: 'I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus.'

The day after the sermon, Virginia banned gatherings of 10 people or more, but officials had already begun encouraging people to practice social distancing before that point.'It becomes very real to you,' Crawley said, who is now spreading the message that everyone should follow social distancing rules. 'I just beg people to understand the severity and the seriousness of this, because people are saying it's not just about us, it's about everyone around us.' "
 
