Midwest MMA fighter brings the fight to NYC hospital
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Genoa, Wis., native - a small town south of La Crosse - just resigned from her trauma nursing position in St. Paul to help at the new heart of the global pandemic in NYC.

That's great and I'm glad she's helping out in NYC and yadda yadda.  But to be clear, the nurses where I'm at tell me they're being offered $6k/wk to leave their jobs and put in a few weeks in NYC.  So this may not be completely altruistic and meanwhile St. Paul is missing out on an experienced Trauma nurse.  I thank the nurses and respiratory therapists where I'm at on a near daily basis for not leaving the area for the big bucks.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: The Genoa, Wis., native - a small town south of La Crosse - just resigned from her trauma nursing position in St. Paul to help at the new heart of the global pandemic in NYC.

That's great and I'm glad she's helping out in NYC and yadda yadda.  But to be clear, the nurses where I'm at tell me they're being offered $6k/wk to leave their jobs and put in a few weeks in NYC.  So this may not be completely altruistic and meanwhile St. Paul is missing out on an experienced Trauma nurse.  I thank the nurses and respiratory therapists where I'm at on a near daily basis for not leaving the area for the big bucks.


I was all in for the Fighting The Good Fight Hollywood narrative until the money aspect was highlighted. I'm with you on who the real heroes are if that was a reason she split.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: The Genoa, Wis., native - a small town south of La Crosse - just resigned from her trauma nursing position in St. Paul to help at the new heart of the global pandemic in NYC.

That's great and I'm glad she's helping out in NYC and yadda yadda.  But to be clear, the nurses where I'm at tell me they're being offered $6k/wk to leave their jobs and put in a few weeks in NYC.  So this may not be completely altruistic and meanwhile St. Paul is missing out on an experienced Trauma nurse.  I thank the nurses and respiratory therapists where I'm at on a near daily basis for not leaving the area for the big bucks.


But i thought that all hospitals are now bankrupt..So how they gonna pay these people in NYC and elsewhere ?
No One i mean No one even the government is gonna pay for this ! Ok maybe the Hospital Underwriters/Investors get a Gov check but nurses docs etc ..yeah nada
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lennavan: That's great and I'm glad she's helping out in NYC and yadda yadda. But to be clear, the nurses where I'm at tell me they're being offered $6k/wk to leave their jobs and put in a few weeks in NYC.


Good for her. It's probably the only chance in her career to get rewarded like that.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaytkay: lennavan: That's great and I'm glad she's helping out in NYC and yadda yadda. But to be clear, the nurses where I'm at tell me they're being offered $6k/wk to leave their jobs and put in a few weeks in NYC.

Good for her. It's probably the only chance in her career to get rewarded like that.


I've seen zero evidence that this is a thing, but it probably should be.

You think the linesmen from 5 states away that help after every hurricane are doing it 100% out of the goodness of their hearts?
 
Marine1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Give us the Sacklers and you can have all the nurses and docs you want.
 
laxspanker13
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey!  My town!!!
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

laxspanker13: Hey!  My town!!!


I'm a frequent La Crosse visitor. I'll believe this is over when the Popcorn Tavern holds it's grand re-opening.
 
