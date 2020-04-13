 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Dorothy's house missed Oz entirely, landed in the middle of the highway in North Georgia last night. Wicked Witch of the East unavailable for comment   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better photo:
static.fox5atlanta.comView Full Size


Also, judging from the video in TFA, they devised a method to move the house. I wonder if his name is "Prosser"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
House in the road.. that'll mess with some people's commute.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Better photo:
[static.fox5atlanta.com image 425x239]

Also, judging from the video in TFA, they devised a method to move the house. I wonder if his name is "Prosser"


They've gotta build a bypass.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you please drive through
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Twister (4/5) Movie CLIP - Debris on the Road (1996) HD
Youtube bhGWWY1nCWw
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's one way to go places when you're ordered to stay at home
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TFA was funny, they're not sure if it was a tornado that was responsible, really?!? Yeah, straight line winds can be a biatch to trees, airplanes, etc but they're not going to blow a house off of the foundation, only a tornado or a flood can do that and there's no evidence of flooding QED.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Debra Daniels initially feared the worst for a couple renting the house from her and her husband. She believes it was a tornado that damaged the home.

Debra Daniels missed her true calling as a private investigator.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Better photo:
[static.fox5atlanta.com image 425x239]

Also, judging from the video in TFA, they devised a method to move the house. I wonder if his name is "Prosser"


that's one strong electrical cable
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chattanooga got hit hard also:
An Advanced Auto store:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yea... That pile was a store
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm curious what an engineer would say about this.. It seems to me a house that's properly affixed to its foundation would blow over before something like this happened.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, Upson County to "North" Georgia,  . . . must have been the storm of the Century.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: I'm curious what an engineer would say about this.. It seems to me a house that's properly affixed to its foundation would blow over before something like this happened.


What's this "foundation" you speak of?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like Obama cranked up his weather machine again.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: House in the road.. that'll mess with some people's commute.


It's in the middle of nowhere. The only thing it might block is Cletus' tractor as he's getting to the next pasture.

I'm surprised it is more or less intact.
 
Percise1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's fine... a coat of paint, maybe some new windows... or you can total it out if you really want. We'll have the check for $28k in the mail immediately.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alphax: House in the road.. that'll mess with some people's commute.


♫ Our house... In the middle of our street ♫
 
