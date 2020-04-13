 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USC)   USC researchers confirm leaves of the Japanese raisin tree can reduce hangovers, protects the liver, may help with Alzheimer's, and produces fruit that look like Keith Haring characters. Fark arborista smugly tip their hats   (pharmacyschool.usc.edu) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 13 Apr 2020 at 12:00 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Raisin tree? Is that like a grape vine?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate USC and my rage-filled sports fantasy involves them, the Yankees, Notre Dame, and a plane crash, but so help me if their research leads to an effective Alzheimer's treatment I will don the cardinal and gold and sing "Fight On" at the top of my lungs every day until I die.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh, this is apparently a spin on old news [https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2037​99​55/ ] about quite an interesting tree.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two weeks from now it will have a Prop 65 warning.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What do you call Alternative Medicine that has been proved to work? Medicine." Tim Minchin, Storm
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Japancuisine is so farked up they can't even do vegetables normal. Like here, you'd have a bowl of pinto beans and that would be fine, but at the sushi place, they bring out edamame which is like pregnant beans. You gotta squish out the baby before eating it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BrerRobot: Japancuisine is so farked up they can't even do vegetables normal. Like here, you'd have a bowl of pinto beans and that would be fine, but at the sushi place, they bring out edamame which is like pregnant beans. You gotta squish out the baby before eating it.


Wait until you see their cartoons.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.