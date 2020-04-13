 Skip to content
(CBS Miami)   "As deputies took him into custody, Florida Man, threatened them and then coughed and blew at them from the back of a patrol car, saying, "I hope you die. I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus, I hope it latches on to you,"   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, Assault, Misdemeanor, Crimes, Battery, Felony, Constable, Criminal law  
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being Florida, Corona is prolly the least infectious thing he is carrying.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

A police state without police might be a nice change.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have a friend who asked them to drive her thru Taco Bell, after being taken into custody for DWI.

And then refused to wear the jail jumpsuit because "it probably has crabs and I don't wear underwear."

You say it, they write it down.

Then everybody knows your name.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How subtle.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to turn a misdemeanor domestic assault charge into Terrorism.
 
Slowdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?
 
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: How to turn a misdemeanor domestic assault charge into Terrorism.


Nah
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Good.

A police state without police might be a nice change.


Yeah, we don't need deputies. Pregnant woman will attest to that...

Smith faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, tampering with a witness, robbery by sudden snatching, grand theft, assault on a law enforcement officer, corruption by threat against a public official and violation of probation on an original charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's in DELAND.
Yeah, that's a special kind of redneck breeding zone out there.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that constitutes Assault on an officer of the law.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The guy is clearly cuckoo bananas, and the chances that this incel has it are slim to none, but he invoked the cultural boogeyman so let's give him international attention.
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disclosure - Latch feat. Sam Smith (Official Video)
Youtube 93ASUImTedo
 
way south
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I wonder what his fark handle is.
 
BadMotivator
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Always good to see the hometown makin' you proud ...
<sigh>
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Good.

A police state without police might be a nice change.


Errr, you haven't lived in an actual police state, so I'm not sure what you're comparing this to.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BadMotivator: Always good to see the hometown makin' you proud ...
<sigh>


that take down of 15-16 drug selling locals the other day was entertaining.
knew something was up with the cop copters circling overhead for what seems like hours
 
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be Best
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a conductor on Metro North. One passenger was upset that they stopped taking cash on board for tickets, when she finally pulled out her debit card, she coughed on it before giving it to him.

He let it slide, I said WTF?

/biatch would've been off my train at the next stop
//with the cops waiting at the station
///would've lied a bit to make her go away and have a bad day
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone new for Darnold to seek advice from, except he has all the metrics already.

static-eu-central-1.theguardiansofdemocracy.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People are getting assault on LE charges around here left and right for doing that

Enjoy your extra year in jail.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In St. Louis, it's a terrorist threat.  Okay.  In St. Louis calling their pizza "vomit on a cracker" is a terrorist threat.  Hang on there's a imo cop in the driveway.
 
