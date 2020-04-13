 Skip to content
(NYPost)   FDNY now say the number of New Yorkers who refuse to be taken to hospitals has more than doubled amid the coronavirus crisis, city EMTs blame the situation on people's fear of contracting the virus at the hospital   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nosocomial. I want to see him try to pronounce it.
Yeah, there's a reason every hospital has an infection control nurse, if not a whole infection control team.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And how does that prevent everyone coming through triage from cross-contaminating each other?

I was under the impression that asymptomatic carriers are a real problem, and unless a hospital is testing every person that comes in, they could not prevent such carriers from mingling with those not yet exposed.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I know for sure that the hospital has sick people in it...and I cannot say the same for Walmart.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously do not want to go anywhere near my regular hospital. If I have another really bad episode because of the POTS any time soon, I have no idea what I will do. I might ask my PCP to prescribe me some Ativan to stop the vomiting at home but that would still leave me at risk for a cardiac event from low potassium. Although, I actually think I got the COVID-19 and recovered...so I *might* be immune (there doesn't seem to be any good research on whether patients who survive develop an immunity or how long it would last if they do). But the wait time in the ER is terrifying. I ended up waiting 28 hours just to see a doctor and get a bed one of the times I had to go in last year. And that was BEFORE the plague.

I don't know how the staff is dealing with this. I cannot imagine coping with this kind of crisis when so many of the nurses and doctors are out, sick themselves. Or having to watch so many patients die. I hope they're getting trauma counseling. 

This is all awful.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

at any given moment, every Walmart has sick people. Maybe not with corona virus, but with something.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Covid-19 Barbie special edition.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, the number of people fraudulently taking an ambulance to the hospital after a fender bender to complain about their long-history of sudden back pain has moderately reduced.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fear is quite reasonable. Hospitals are dangerous places. And they are full of sick people.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be trying to avoid the whole EMT/hospital system at all costs. Everybody is doing their best, but there isn't a way in the world you are going to avoid infection until things slow down and they can get back to proper protocol.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course no one mentions the fact that I'm positive its a combination of fear of Covid-19 AND the fact ain't no one got any money to pay for that trip.

Hell, even before all this I won't go near a hospital because just walking though the door would be $10,000 grand before I event sit down.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most urgent care centers in the Bay Area have closed their physical locations and only have tele-health appointments available for patients. That's only good for a script for an asthma inhaler, not enough for broken bones or worse.
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingnotworking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: That fear is quite reasonable. Hospitals are dangerous places. And they are full of sick people.


I was in Mt. Sinai hospital in NY a few years ago. They almost killed me five different ways. I was waiting for the wheelchair to come to get me out of there and this sweet, little, Irish nurse asked my if I could walk and I said yes. She told me to go. I told her that they said that I had to be wheeled out. She said," Are you CRAZY, with every thing that happen to you, get out before you get a staff infection!" After that, it would take a lot to get me back in a hospital.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That hit to the wallet has cured me of ever wanting to visit the ER.  Even my kids know how to triage and first aid our way until the doctor opens up in the morning.

I'm going to have to be dealing with a gaping chest wound to easily decide to visit the hospital.  And even then, if it's my chest that is gaping and wounded, I still may veto the trip.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's where patients wait to be tested on instruments.

bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals = Bug Central
 
Joe Peanut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's me in a nutshell.  Decided to ride a skateboard for the first time in 35 years on Saturday.  Didn't go as planned.  I think I broke a rib or more, but I'm afraid of going into the ER.  But can't stand the pain anymore  either, so I'm going to an "urgent care" clinic first.  Less likely to have COVID-19 cases than an actual hospital.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My elderly neighbor showed up at my place a few nights ago asking for a ride to the ER. I was like, why? He cut his thumb peeling taters. Said he could not get it to stop bleeding. Lemme see it. (works with sheet metal so has a clue)

my opinion - did not need a medic. Nothing to stitch, wash it out real good, tape it up. Needs a tetnus shot.
/blood thinners did cross my mind at first. It was not gushing, it was oozing as boo boo's are want to do. Not my boo boo, not my call...

The local ER had 2 armed guards at the door. Only the patient is allowed entry, driver stays in the car. I was really fine with that. Good thinking.  I was hesitant to have him in my car, near me after he was in the ER.
Guard told me that for those type cases, they set up a whole separate area. That's why the guards asked why you pulled in - so they could direct folks to the right area.

Show finale - it was just as I thought. Tetnus shot and gtfo - they busy.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So now we're replaying the AIDS crisis.

Trump's not just dumb, he's unoriginal.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had back surgery put off from this; the disc is getting worse and the pain is increasing but there is no way in hell I want to be anywhere near a hospital right now.
I really hope there's no permanent damage from putting it off.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two members of my household have made ER visits in the past two weeks.  I had an adverse encounter with a very solid bed frame that ripped a large gash in my lower leg.  Went to urgent care first and said it was a bit beyond their capability to treat or evaluate for other possible problems.  ER was very quiet and lots of precautions taken, and 15 stitches later I left.  I apologized for being clumsy enough to need their services.  The other visit involved a vertigo episode.  We had to call 911 and they took her to the ER.  I knew the procedures that were in place so I stayed at home and wait for the call to come pick her up.  Different hospital, but same vibe.  Both trips were necessary but I understand those who would have been hesitant.
 
alitaki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My mom's friend died over the weekend. She was admitted weeks ago for pneumonia. She was tested twice during that time for covid19 and came up negative both times. Last week she started deteriorating rapidly and had to be put on a ventilator. They then tested her a third time and she came back positive for covid19. 

I can believe she had one false negative, but two? I dunno. I mean it is possible, but is it more likely than her catching it in the hospital given how poorly equipped NYC hospitals were with PPE? I don't know what to think anymore.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm curious how they handle minors.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

With kid gloves.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

