Note to people walking on tracks: trains are really bad at social distancing
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was his body discovered by a group of boys going on one last adventure before their lives part ways?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
shiat like this makes engineers change jobs quickly. It's in training manuals and everything and you're pretty much told during the hiring and training process "you will kill people during your career here"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The scary thing is that trains just appear without warning. There's no telling where or when you might find the fearsome predator.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see people walking down the tracks near my house with earbuds in all the time, just waiting for someone to get hit
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well !  He,ll never do that again !
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't think of any excuse for getting hit by a train, except maybe at a poorly marked RR crossing with low visibility, and I haven't run across one of those in quite a while.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No matter how important you think you are, or how aggressively you maintain your position, a train will never swerve to avoid you...
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So many
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So there's this site that lets you access NY historical newspapers.  I happened to read a lot of papers from the late 1800 to the 1920's looking for information on the house I grew up in.

One thing I learned about from back then:

A whole shiatload of people died walking on train tracks.  I mean, like weekly it would seem.

Some of them were sad stories, like wayward people in search of better days.  One that sticks out in my mind was that they found a guy hit by a train who still had a letter of recommendation in his pocket.  Obviously guy was just walking on tracks far ease of navigation in search of a better life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suck my fat one you cheap dime store hood.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People would get hit every six months or so in MD when I took the commuter rail.  I think there was a section that kids use to get to a mall or something.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Suck my fat one you cheap dime store hood.


Knocked him out of his keds as sure as it knocked the life out of him...
 
dragonchild
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Says you, subby. Know any trains with Coronavirus?
 
