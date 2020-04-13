 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Millennials are economically screwed ..and for once it's not their fault
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all screwed. But thanks for playing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: For once?


Well, if we millenials would just drink less Starbucks with our avacado toast while not buying houses or getting married or... Um... Using napkins? Where was I going with this? Oh, Millenials bad.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awfully heavy disclaimer put on a generation that graduated with a mountain of debt directly into an economic recession.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Damn, it's too early for a popcorn thread...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: That's an awfully heavy disclaimer put on a generation that graduated with a mountain of debt directly into an economic recession.


They should have planned ahead.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.metatube.com/en/videos/42​6​603/Millennial-Millions-SNL/
 
ng2810
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.


There is only one choice:
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I honestly think student loans will be gone after this. Politically, it's the smart thing to do, and it'll help the economy out a lot.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We bought the lie our parents told us that getting a degree would get us a good job.

There were never any good jobs.

So either we fix the system now while we are on pause or we never fix it and we work the death spiral into dictatorship.

It seems those are the only routes to go now.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement


Be shiatty to millennials = lose credibility

Frankly its been tiresome since the beginning

As a very late boomer / GenX drawing up the ladder and then blaming the victim is no way to go through life
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: We're all screwed. But thanks for playing.


Yea, but if you had the chance to build up a career before 2008 and blew it, then that's on you.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the most part, kids of the 1980s and 1990s did it right: They avoided drugs and alcohol as adolescents. They went to college in record numbers. They sought stable, meaningful jobs and stable, meaningful careers. A lot of good that did.

Story of my life, literally.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Except for those that decided to go into the trades.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: For once?


6nome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You say that now, but wait until we invent Iphones that play vinyl records.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.


Trump is to blame for this. We've shut down the economy so it's all his fault.

ALSO

Trump wants to re-open the economy. This is stupid, he must want people to die. We need to save lives, screw the economy.

ALS

Trump will get re-elected so start crying now.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The GOP Death Cult won't be satisfied until everyone who isn't a White owner class male is either: dead, jailed, enslaved or subjected to some type of indentured servitude. That is their endgame.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1. Begin replacing highly paid skilled labor jobs with low-paying service industry jobs, sending highly paid skilled labor jobs to markets where said labor is just this side of slavery.
2. Convince the general populace that everyone "needs" a college degree to get a "good" job, and that trade skill jobs are shiat/bad/for lowlifes.
3. ???
4. Profit AND screw over the next generations.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, when I was a given the choice as to when and where I was to be born my first choice was the Byzantine Empire. Trouble was the only openings they had were for serfs and poison tasters so I figured 1984 USA was the next best thing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dwrash: Except for those that decided to go into the trades.


Why?  You think massive lay offs won't affect people in trades?

When businesses stay shuttered will they still need their duct systems serviced?

Trades are simply later on the time line for those punished by a recession or depression.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: The GOP Death Cult won't be satisfied until everyone who isn't a White owner class male is either: dead, jailed, enslaved or subjected to some type of indentured servitude. That is their endgame.


Did this article get posted to the politics tab too?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dwrash: Except for those that decided to go into the trades.


How many households do you think will be able to afford home/yard improvement now?

And a welder will need to have something to weld

Etc etc

It's coming for them too just a little later
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: For once?


weddingsinger: We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.


QFT.

"Why would young people feel such revolutionary fervor? Maybe it's not because Millennials have rejected the American dream, but rather because the economy has not only blocked their path to attaining it but punished them for trying to.

Millennials are the most educated generation in U.S. history to date. They bought into a social contract that said: Everything will work out, if first you go to college. But as the cost of college increased, millions of young people took on student loans to complete their degree. Graduates under 35 are almost 50 percent more likely than members of Gen X to have student loans, and their median balance is about 40 percent higher than that of the previous generation.

And what has all that debt gotten them? 'Lower earnings, fewer assets, and less wealth,' according to the Federal Reserve paper's conclusion. Student debt has made it harder for millions of young people to buy a home, since 'holding debt is associated with a lower rate of homeownership, irrespective of degree type,' as Fed economists wrote in a previous study. In other words, young people took on debt to pursue a college degree, only to discover that the cost of college would push the American dream further from their grasp.

Is it any wonder that Millennials are eager to overthrow a system that has duped them into a story of permanent progress, thrown them into debt, depressed their wages, separated them from the trappings of adulthood, and then, for good measure, blamed them for ruining canned tuna?"
 
Richard Sauce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Graduated college in 2007 and have been fully employed for all but one year since then. Putting off marriage and kids indefinitely for financial reasons. The modest dream is to hopefully be able to buy a small house before age 50, and this ain't helping. We did get pretty boned, lol. Kids, home ownership, and retirement just aren't realistic options for so many of us in Gen Y.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: 1. Begin replacing highly paid skilled labor jobs with low-paying service industry jobs, sending highly paid skilled labor jobs to markets where said labor is just this side of slavery.
2. Convince the general populace that everyone "needs" a college degree to get a "good" job, and that trade skill jobs are shiat/bad/for lowlifes.
3. ???
4. Profit AND screw over the next generations.


Sadly I think this is an accurate assessment -- the GOP has been trying for this very result for over 50 years
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My daughter and her husband are doing ok thanks to their own efforts to establish a good financial footing, but she resists the "Millenial" tag. She says she's part of the "Oregon Trail" generation.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: weddingsinger: We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.

Trump is to blame for this. We've shut down the economy so it's all his fault.

ALSO

Trump wants to re-open the economy. This is stupid, he must want people to die. We need to save lives, screw the economy.

ALS

Trump will get re-elected so start crying now.


What?

Trump's fault is not doing anything to slow down the spread while he could.
Now his issue is using GOP economics to "stimulate" the economy which is to say bail out the rich and f*ck the poor.
He really never has advocated for a shut down, so his trying to reopen everything can go ahead and hang around his neck like a weight dragging him down.

/I will cry if he's re-elected.  SIncerely.  His policies personally affect me, people I care about, and millions of others.  The question is why won't you?  Do you not care what happens to the poor?  Women?  POC?  LGBTQ people?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement


The start of the millennial generation is between 1981 and 1985 in general.

That puts the earliest college graduation class in 2004.

So at MOST, "early" millennials had 4 growth years before everything tanked, putting the majority of the category squarely in the fall and recovery zones.
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I could use a couple Millennials...at least for a few minutes...  I'll just take a seat over there...

/cheeky grin
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So vote for Biden.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: The question is why won't you?  Do you not care what happens to the poor?  Women?  POC?  LGBTQ people?


So you'll cry because the guy whose policies are slightly left of Trump's didn't get elected?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Nadie_AZ: For once?

Well, if we millenials would just drink less Starbucks with our avacado toast while not buying houses or getting married or... Um... Using napkins? Where was I going with this? Oh, Millenials bad.


Not enough of us are wearing boots with straps or something...
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Most Gen Xers are pretty farked too, tbh
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dwrash: Except for those that decided to go into the trades.


Tell that to the guy I contracted to put in my new front door. His business is farked. I got a few good friends in construction who are out of work. Turns out that people who don't have money do less home improvement and people with money are reluctant to let strangers in their home during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, I'm sitting pretty with my fancy East coast private university degree.

How's that fit your worldview?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: For the most part, kids of the 1980s and 1990s did it right: They avoided drugs and alcohol as adolescents. They went to college in record numbers. They sought stable, meaningful jobs and stable, meaningful careers. A lot of good that did.

Story of my life, literally.

Story of my life, literally.


Rofl. As a kid from exactly that era, what a load of horse shiat. Most of my classmates went through University drunk/high. Tons of burnouts that are just now getting their shiat together.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ng2810: weddingsinger: We'll be lucky if its only a recession.

Welcome to the Trump depression folks.

The result of unregulated capitalism (greed) which caused the erosion of both our earning power (wealth) of 80% of us AND the institutions designed to help and protect us when bad things happen.

Your choices:
Half ass the response and end up with a prolonged recovery, like Greece since 2008.
A bold new Deal that includes healthcare, basic income, and public works projects to combat climate change
or stick with GOP economics and we can all hold hands like Thelma and Louise as we drive off the cliff into oblivion.

There is only one choice:
[solidbackgrounds.com image 850x478]


So a half assed recovery that takes forever.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement

Be shiatty to millennials = lose credibility

Frankly its been tiresome since the beginning

As a very late boomer / GenX drawing up the ladder and then blaming the victim is no way to go through life


Why are you dragging Gen X into this? We were the practice generation for all the techniques they since have perfected to screw you guys over.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid lazy millenials should start small businesses selling bootstraps.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: weddingsinger: The question is why won't you?  Do you not care what happens to the poor?  Women?  POC?  LGBTQ people?

So you'll cry because the guy whose policies are slightly left of Trump's didn't get elected?


I'll cry for the people locked in concentration camps.

For the gay and trans people who are losing their civil rights.

For the people who will lose their healthcare.

For the poor who can't afford food.

And for the people of color forced to watch racists march down the streets of their towns while white supremacy is official Federal policy and Trump says 'good people on both sides' while calling black people uppity and latinos 'animals.'
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember back in the day when we were dubbed the "Columbine generation" because of how badly those school shootings must have traumatized my generation. How little we knew...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: My daughter and her husband are doing ok thanks to their own efforts to establish a good financial footing, but she resists the "Millenial" tag. She says she's part of the "Oregon Trail" generation.


The kind of people who complain about "millennials" are the kind of irrelevant, clueless people worth actively ignoring.
 
debug
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences.  https://www.kqed.org/lowdown/24448/ho​w​-millennials-voted-in-the-2016-preside​ntial-election 8% voted 3rd party in 2016 in their "Bernie got screwed" rage quit.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement

The start of the millennial generation is between 1981 and 1985 in general.

That puts the earliest college graduation class in 2004.

So at MOST, "early" millennials had 4 growth years before everything tanked, putting the majority of the category squarely in the fall and recovery zones.


Most of us were working before we left college.  And many of us hit the dotcom bust as we entered the tech sector.  Many others still chose to go to fight in one or two wars(or unfortunately signed up for a war they weren't bargaining for shortly before), and many were done with their contract before 2008 even happened.  2008 was halfway through the cohort entering the real world
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: dwrash: Except for those that decided to go into the trades.

Tell that to the guy I contracted to put in my new front door. His business is farked. I got a few good friends in construction who are out of work. Turns out that people who don't have money do less home improvement and people with money are reluctant to let strangers in their home during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, I'm sitting pretty with my fancy East coast private university degree.

How's that fit your worldview?


My Dad's in construction.
The good news is he's been keeping very busy the last 3 weeks.
The bad news is he's converting hospital storage spaces and conference rooms into additional bed capacity.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement

The start of the millennial generation is between 1981 and 1985 in general.

That puts the earliest college graduation class in 2004.

So at MOST, "early" millennials had 4 growth years before everything tanked, putting the majority of the category squarely in the fall and recovery zones.


I look like a gorilla with mange. Hope that does it for you.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Cornelis de Gyselaer: bhcompy: The Millennials entered the workforce during the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

Early Millennials don't exist?  It's a ~15 year cohort.  Way to lose credibility in your opening statement

Be shiatty to millennials = lose credibility

Frankly its been tiresome since the beginning

As a very late boomer / GenX drawing up the ladder and then blaming the victim is no way to go through life

Why are you dragging Gen X into this? We were the practice generation for all the techniques they since have perfected to screw you guys over.


Perhaps I expressed myself badly I was born in 1963 so I could be either Boomer or X depending on who you ask.

I had a ringside seat for the very thing you point out most of us were moribund and too busy trying not to be destitute to be politically active or were conflicted about Carter. Hence we wanted to send a message and so made a very very serious error.
 
