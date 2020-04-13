 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman stays home three weeks to avoid danger. There's a knock at the door. You can imagine what happens next   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Grocery store, Influenza, Common cold, North Carolina, Ms Brummert, Rachel Brummert, Ken Sullivan, underlying health condition  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Husband also went out shopping. If delivered packages might be contaminated, his package also might be contaminated.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who's there.??  ---------    Hunger.....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fixes the cable?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: fixes the cable?


Yep, and now she gets to watch "Tiger King", hence the SCARY tag.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds as if she was doing everything 99% correct.
Bummer.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: fixes the cable?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thread over.  Last person out, turn the lights off..
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OOPS...
 
Bowen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I'm not paranoid to leave non-perishables in the basement for a week before touching them and cleaning perishables with Lysol wipes?

/yes, even lettuce
//no, not really
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Husband also went out shopping. If delivered packages might be contaminated, his package also might be contaminated.


Then one would think he'd be infected too, especially given his lengthier exposure.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: So I'm not paranoid to leave non-perishables in the basement for a week before touching them and cleaning perishables with Lysol wipes?

/yes, even lettuce
//no, not really


I mist my veggies with peroxide and let them sit in the sink for at least 5 mins. before rinsing .. So I must be paranoid also ..
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Husband also went out shopping. If delivered packages might be contaminated, his package also might be contaminated.


Well you don't expect him to actually wash it or anything, do you?

/I thought it was supposed to smell like cheese
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Usually the coronavirus knocks twice.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is sad. So many farking idiots going out to the park and the beach and this woman stays at home doing the right thing.
However her husband still lives in the same house, I'm guessing they still have to use the same bathroom and the same kitchen  despite him living in a separate room right now.
I hope she makes a full recovery, i also hope she limits how many people come to the house. If you have an autoimmune illness 2 people coming into the house is 1 too many.
 
phenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So I must be paranoid also


Nope. Just cautious.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Danger got the wrong address. It was looking for Miles Morale's place. Maybe also a mouse.
What's up, danger?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bowen: So I'm not paranoid to leave non-perishables in the basement for a week before touching them and cleaning perishables with Lysol wipes?

/yes, even lettuce
//no, not really


I wash my lettuce and other raw veggies with vinegar.

Then add some oil.

And then maybe some cheese.  And some black pepper.

Just to be sure.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The amount of countermeasures needed to prevent this thing is truly excessive. You really need to handle anything from the outside as a biohazard, and place it in quarantine for a week. We don't do that. Probably should but we don't. Like someone said above she did everything 99% right but still got it. Of course her husband could have brought it home also. And unless you have a  full second apartment within your house, including a bath, kitchen, entry and laundry it is nearly impossible to quarantine an individual within a house without full-on biohazard treatments.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: So I'm not paranoid to leave non-perishables in the basement for a week before touching them and cleaning perishables with Lysol wipes?

/yes, even lettuce
//no, not really


Get a load of this asshole who can still find Lysol wipes to buy.

I'm reduced to spraying things with mega-proof ethyl alcohol because @&$ing supply chains and hoarders.

My face mask reeks of booze.  Sounds great, until you can't stop smelling it.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thinks she has the virus ≠ has the virus.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Bowen: So I'm not paranoid to leave non-perishables in the basement for a week before touching them and cleaning perishables with Lysol wipes?

/yes, even lettuce
//no, not really

I wash my lettuce and other raw veggies with vinegar.

Then add some oil.

And then maybe some cheese.  And some black pepper.

Just to be sure.


I drown the covid in ranch dressing. Nothing can survive that.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Sounds as if she was doing everything 99% correct.
Bummer.


We are self-isolating, and have to for 12 weeks because Swine Flu came within a very close squeak of killing me and scarred my lungs. When a delivery is due, everything is transferred from the upstairs fridge (Fridge 2) to the downstairs fridge (Fridge 1). Our food is delivered (and our beer - priorities) and is left on the path by the delivery person. I bring it in while wearing disposable gloves and place the bags on the floor before I unpack them (still on the floor), then I collect all the bags and take them outside where they go into a box for a few days (they will eventually become pedal bin bags after they have served their quarantine period). All non-perishables (tins, boxes etc) are given a quick wipe down with a dilute bleach solution and left to air-dry, then it's time to remove the gloves. Freezer stuff is re-bagged and labelled, fresh produce goes in fridge 2 - NOTHING is used in there for a period of 3 days. Then I wash my hands thoroughly with soap and water, before giving the front door handle, fridge 2 door handle and the kitchen floor (and any work surface I or the food/beer has been in contact with) a wipe with bleach. Then I wash my hands again.

Any food we eat over the first 3 days after a delivery must come from Fridge 1.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Husband also went out shopping. If delivered packages might be contaminated, his package also might be contaminated.


Umh, his package is being contaminated by which virus? And are we talking about the same package, if you know what I mean.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Thinks she has the virus ≠ has the virus.


She is sick and only had known contact with someone who tested positive.  Until we have enough tests so everyone who suspects they are sick can get tested whenever they suspect they have it that's about all we can do.  Right now, from what i gather, they are testing people in essential services to see if they need to go into quarantine but basically everyone else is being presumptively assumed to have it if they get sick with a certain set of symptoms.  It's either mild, and you get over it or you end up in the hospital.
 
