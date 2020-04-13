 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Biker gang takes over New York streets on Upper East Side. In related story, officials looking for one 'Snake Plisskin'   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, New York City, Footage of the joyriding pack, Upper East Side, roving biker gang, E. 94th St. Sunday night, Mad Max, Pedestrian, large crowds  
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the passengers and crew are at least six feet away from the lower front corner of the train it will be fine.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them your gasoline and just walk away and they'll spare you lives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I've got Ruff Ryders Anthem stuck in my head.

The one thing that has been a constant in this pandemic is crotch rockets revving in the distance.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet my comment would have made more sense in a different thread. I miss the days when browsers only had one tab and WE LIKED IT.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I assume this "biker gang" now taking over the streets is peddling "Big Wheels". Otherwise they would already own the streets.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I bet my comment would have made more sense in a different thread. I miss the days when browsers only had one tab and WE LIKED IT.


You can still use ONE tab boomy
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now you's can't leave.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks like when school gets out in Europe, only with fewer Vespas and little old ladies going shopping mixed in among the students.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: [cdn.groovyhistory.com image 800x419]


Come out and plaaaaaay! With my ding-a-ling!
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Yorkers might want to throttle these guys

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THEY'RE HASSLIN' SHOPKEEPAHS!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Future Bellboys of America.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please; it's not a "Biker Gang", it's a "Motorcycle Club".

This MC simply happens to have an affinity for mayhem, BDSM gear, murder, and commandeering oil refineries in the desert.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What are they rebelling against?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Legally designate them as "skeet."
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JesseL: Please; it's not a "Biker Gang", it's a "Motorcycle Club".

This MC simply happens to have an affinity for mayhem, BDSM gear, murder, and commandeering oil refineries in the desert.


In Australia, they're known as "Bikie Gangs".

They roam the wasteland on their Big Wheels, with their stuffies and their blankies...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think "Escape from New York" is free on Amazon right now.

So it may be a good watch.  Ya know, for.  Reasons....
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here in Chicago, we have the Chicago United Riders. They do big group rides and wheelie down the Kennedy and blow red lights on city streets. I don't ride with them because I'm too much of a pussy for that kind of shenanigans, but it's amusing to watch their videos.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can lock us away but you'll never defeat the Cobras!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is a common thing these days in NYC. And by "these days", I mean the last few years. The NYPD does little or nothing.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: What are they rebelling against?


Probably draconian rules NYC has against motorcycles riders. Look up "New York motorcycle check points." It's basically stop and frisk for riders. Cops will ping you for any and all small infraction they can.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Thong_of_Zardoz: What are they rebelling against?

Probably draconian rules NYC has against motorcycles riders. Look up "New York motorcycle check points." It's basically stop and frisk for riders. Cops will ping you for any and all small infraction they can.


The correct answer is "what do you got?"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these the same jackasses that beat that driver up several years ago?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Frank N Stein: Thong_of_Zardoz: What are they rebelling against?

Probably draconian rules NYC has against motorcycles riders. Look up "New York motorcycle check points." It's basically stop and frisk for riders. Cops will ping you for any and all small infraction they can.

The correct answer is "what do you got?"


THANK YOU!

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You can lock us away but you'll never defeat the Cobras!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As for me, I'm a lone rider. You could call me a Rebel, but I reject your labels. I take on these city streets only with my Triumph and my untamed spirit.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And of course for my lovely fiancé who took the photo.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also:

Over 100 motorbikes and ATVs

ATVs?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh these are those stuntz riders not an MC(motorcycle club) biker gang
Actually bet somewhere there is upset that they are being called bikers what with them not riding Harley-Davidsons
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If you don't ride a $20,000 motorcycle that weighs more than a Yugo and wear a shiat ton of skull jewelry you get laughed at by the 'bikers'
 
