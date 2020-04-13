 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   I spent one month forcing myself to submit Fark headlines every day - here's what I learned   (businessinsider.com) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, Debut albums, Question, list of ways, biggest goals, work perspective, expired gift card, big projects, rejection emails  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you'll get over it.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: you'll get over it.


Oh, poor little thing. One headline? Rookie.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main and Politics get more than enough submissions, so the competition is fierce.

I've found a higher success rate on submissions to Business and Geek, especially on the weekends.

I don't do Entertainment or Sports, but I imagine the same applies to those specialty tabs.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy hangs out in a store parking lot. He sees a woman, goes up to her and says "I'd like to have sex with you " She slaps him. She watches as he goes up to another woman, says the same thing to her, and he gets slapped again.
The first woman says "do you ask *every* woman you see for sex?"
He says, "well...yeah, pretty much."
She says, "don't you get slapped a lot?"
He says, "yeah, but every once in awhile, one of 'em says 'o.k.'"
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a loser?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Applause.gif
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicking in $5 per month seems to do the trick?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One weird thing I've noticed is that some of the biggest lunkhead right wingers here have literally THOUSANDS of submissions.  THOUSANDS.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're selling something as worthless as wedding arranging and clean-up, you probably should be rejected.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My submissions are mediocre, but I make up for it in volume.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent one month forcing myself to submit Fark headlines every day - here's what I learned

That I submitted this yesterday with a funnier headline?
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes getting ahead in life and achieving your goals means taking risks. Fear of rejection can get in the way of taking risks.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: One weird thing I've noticed is that some of the biggest lunkhead right wingers here have literally THOUSANDS of submissions.  THOUSANDS. I wish I had more than 8 measly headlines.


FTFY.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Guy hangs out in a store parking lot. He sees a woman, goes up to her and says "I'd like to have sex with you " She slaps him. She watches as he goes up to another woman, says the same thing to her, and he gets slapped again.
The first woman says "do you ask *every* woman you see for sex?"
He says, "well...yeah, pretty much."
She says, "don't you get slapped a lot?"
He says, "yeah, but every once in awhile, one of 'em says 'o.k.'"


username checks-out.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's BI. Nothing of value there.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes successful people aren't successful because they're smarter or better but because they're persistent.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Kicking in $5 per month seems to do the trick?


Short answer: No. Almost all of mine were greenlit as a filthy Liter.

Long answer: Sort of. Being able to see the queue allows you to avoid submitting duplicates, so you don't waste time and brain CPU cycles on something that's going to be rejected because it's been covered already. I don't think TF confers any other advantage.

My guess is that the biggest factor is if your sense of humor is compatible with that of the modmin on duty.

At least, I *think* that's the case.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark isn't your personal erotica site?

/or... butt stuff?
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have kept track, about 8% of my  submissions get to the Main Page.  Another 3% get posted but to different categories.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Main and Politics get more than enough submissions, so the competition is fierce.

I've found a higher success rate on submissions to Business and Geek, especially on the weekends.

I don't do Entertainment or Sports, but I imagine the same applies to those specialty tabs.


Lately the other tabs are just overflow for the Politics tab.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only been submitting for about the last year and have had a decent success rate.

Some pointers.
The early Subby gets the green.  If it's a big story 5 other articles on the same story have already been submitted by 5-6-7 a.m.

Local stories can be a good way to go because you won't have much competition.  Same goes for World news from far flung places.

Sometimes you can go for the easy green.  This is especially true for the food tab.  Stories about fast food is an example.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: emersonbiggins: Kicking in $5 per month seems to do the trick?

Short answer: No. Almost all of mine were greenlit as a filthy Liter.

Long answer: Sort of. Being able to see the queue allows you to avoid submitting duplicates, so you don't waste time and brain CPU cycles on something that's going to be rejected because it's been covered already. I don't think TF confers any other advantage.

My guess is that the biggest factor is if your sense of humor is compatible with that of the modmin on duty.

At least, I *think* that's the case.


Agree. The vast majority of mine have come while I'm not TF.

Write better headlines and/or find something interesting or funny that 100 other people aren't submitting. Everyone is rushing to submit every stupid Trump tweet. Don't even waste your time with stuff like that.


/DRINK!
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I decided it was time to learn how to date and get over rejection. I came up with the idea of going out and getting turned down by 10 women. I wasn't intentionally obnoxious so I'd be rejected. Just did normal things like ask for a dance or strike up a conversation. Instead of letting one woman's rejection ruin my night, 10 rejections would be a victory.

I think I did this twice, and I never got more than 2 or 3 rejections before meeting someone at least interested in a dance, a couple of drinks, whatever. It was a really good experiment.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I've only been submitting for about the last year and have had a decent success rate.

Some pointers.
The early Subby gets the green.  If it's a big story 5 other articles on the same story have already been submitted by 5-6-7 a.m.

Local stories can be a good way to go because you won't have much competition.  Same goes for World news from far flung places.

Sometimes you can go for the easy green.  This is especially true for the food tab.  Stories about fast food is an example.


This is good advice if getting a headline greened is important to your sense of self-worth.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: When you're selling something as worthless as wedding arranging and clean-up, you probably should be rejected.


If I smartie your post, would you have sexy times with me?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I send out resumes every day.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A month? Those are rookie numbers, try going to grad school and see how you handle it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: FarkingSmurf: I've only been submitting for about the last year and have had a decent success rate.

Some pointers.
The early Subby gets the green.  If it's a big story 5 other articles on the same story have already been submitted by 5-6-7 a.m.

Local stories can be a good way to go because you won't have much competition.  Same goes for World news from far flung places.

Sometimes you can go for the easy green.  This is especially true for the food tab.  Stories about fast food is an example.

This is good advice if getting a headline greened is important to your sense of self-worth.


Ouch lol.  Welcometofark.jpg.  These are just patterns I've noticed over the past year of submitting.  It is, I will say, satisfying when I get an approved link email on my phone.  I try to be humorous with my subs and someone finding some humor in them is nice.  Congrats on your 2 approved links BTW keep your chin up.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JZDave: Fark isn't your personal erotica site?

/or... butt stuff?


Butt stuff can increase your chances of getting a green.

/depends on what your partner ate the night before, though.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I haven't submitted anything for months. But I've noticed that most of my greens come from drunken submissions after midnight. I wake up in the morning and see it and I'm like, reallly? That was greened?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

powhound: I haven't submitted anything for months. But I've noticed that most of my greens come from drunken submissions after midnight. I wake up in the morning and see it and I'm like, reallly? That was greened?


Great minds(modmins) think alike.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: One weird thing I've noticed is that some of the biggest lunkhead right wingers here have literally THOUSANDS of submissions.  THOUSANDS.


So maybe your assessment of their lunkheadedness should be reexamined.

By the way, how about some names? I'd like to see this phenomenon for myself, and waiting for a right-winger to post in a Fark thread can be a long wait.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Main and Politics get more than enough submissions, so the competition is fierce.

I've found a higher success rate on submissions to Business and Geek, especially on the weekends.

I don't do Entertainment or Sports, but I imagine the same applies to those specialty tabs.


ah, one of those. Wait 'till the bar is closing and find the fatty sitting alone.  Good strategy.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's been ten years since I last had one greened.

/much like my sex life, I haven't really been trying
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Strange.  When I get rejected I usually think it's because the other person has some sort of personal failing that prevents them from seeing true talent.  Then I say a prayer of them and move on.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The annoying thing is having your submission sit in the queue for over an hour and it already has posts in it and it still goes red.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Long answer: Sort of. Being able to see the queue allows you to avoid submitting duplicates, so you don't waste time and brain CPU cycles on something that's going to be rejected because it's been covered already. I don't think TF confers any other advantage.


IIRC, being a TFer allows you to submit new headlines for repeats. As in, a link identical to one that's already submitted, which would get automatically rejected for liters.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: The annoying thing is having your submission sit in the queue for over an hour and it already has posts in it and it still goes red.


Don't be annoyed. That's pretty common.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are certain subjects that are guaranteed greens if you want them.  For instance, back when fark was a bit more populated, there were many shows that had their own threads each week.  I often submitted the "24" thread back when it was active that gave me dozens of greenlights. We are down to a few of those these days.  Sports events usually will have threads as well although those are usually well covered. Satellite launches in the geek tab often have threads.  Those are the shooting fish in a barrel greens that don't take a huge amount of work finding the stories, but you still have to make an interesting/informative headline for it be selected.
 
