(Newsweek)   Coronavirus has the world locked down so China decides now is the time to put an aircraft carrier into disputed waters, and decides might as well take a jab at the U.S. Navy too   (newsweek.com) divider line
42
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Disputed waters" is what we call the last shot of bourbon.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the quality of Chinese ships is as crappy as everything else they make

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is China's newest amphibious assault ship, two days ago
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wars tend to follow pestilence
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's ok.  Their carrier is going really slow with it's left blinker constantly on so it's not going to do much more than piss off some merchant ships.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That seems like an effective way to support theories that China released this virus intentionally.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
By the time anything starts to happen AL the sailors will be dying (If they don't sink it first.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But the captain of that carrier was trying to save lives!  We're not at war, so what's the big deal?
 
Marine1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think the Chinese realize how badly they've farked up with this pandemic. They should be offering dumptrucks full of money to the rest of the world right now, not further militarizing ocean that isn't theirs.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

At least they've told the bat eatin' motherfarkers to chill.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this the one that caught fire, or the one that hasn't caught fire yet?
 
Marine1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Did they?
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
serious ... out of control ... yada yada yada
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know who else is routinely sailing through disputed waters during the pandemic?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm sure the other 9 carriers we have may be able to do something.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why Crozier got relieved. Publicly leaking his carrier's lack of mission readiness gave the Chinese a perfect excuse. I wonder what else they will do to divert attention from their fark up with the virus.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Out of control burning ships in their navy is a real problem, because every time the Chinese hold a fire drill at sea, a lot of sailors drown.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yeah, that's OUR job.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They'd be stupid not to move forward while we're "busy".  They ain't stupid.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

YOU WANT SAILORS TO DIE!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Well my bet is that they didnt release it intentionally but sure as hell made sure that they wouldnt be the only ones with a pandemic problem so they exported it.... if you're going down, why not bring in your enemies down with you? Theres no reason to be the only ones to suffer.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The situation on the Roosevelt was in the news a week before he wrote the email.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Because diverting attention from failure is something that really bothers principled conservatives.
 
way south
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sadly predictable.
I guess the rumors of China's naval escalation in the wake of the pandemic turned out to not be rumors.

Even if it wasn't intentional, they are certainly taking advantage of a crisis they created.
That's not going to win them many friends.

/everyone else is backing down because their crews got sick.
/I wonder how the Chinese kept their ships from getting infected.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Meh. It's been known for years that the state of the USN is a disaster, with a huge lack of crew, insufficient training and poorly designed system. See the reports on those accidents you keep having.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sun Tzu: "In the midst of chaos, there is opportunity."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Who says we're not at war. We have *always* been at war with Eastasia.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm referring to shiat the Chinese will stir up. Without the US presence in the South China Sea, perhaps they'll blockade Taiwan? Take over some more islands? Who knows.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The fact that they had the virus aboard yes. The fact that they were not mission ready, no.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
China and Korea thought perhaps the US forces would be thinned and distracted during the Vietnam War, what with their eastern forces busy in Germany with Russia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_​a​xe_murder_incident

That wasn't really the case.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Or the other 9 functionally aircraft carriers which we don't call aircraft carriers.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

And yet, those theories remain pants-on-head stupid for anyone with a brain.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

"We're just trying to help contain the spread, Please accept this aid offer of a few million defective masks."
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's discuss those tariffs.........
 
NEDM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We knew they weren't mission ready when they left their station to head for Guam.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

How dare you call a dick like America an asshole!
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm under the impression they keep their military more isolated from their public than we do.

That or they are infected and just going with it. They have the numbers to make up for a little bit of die-off.

/All guesswork on my part.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I don't think they intentionally released it, either, and I wouldn't even put myself in the "it came from their lab" camp (pending further evidence), but this sure is going to fuel those conspiracy theories.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

These two sentences mean the same thing
 
RedComrade
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am sure the half dozen attack boats sitting just outside Chinese waters ( the real waters not what China wishes tje borders are) will appreciate the opportunity to run tracking exercises on a Chinese carrier taskforce.

Imagine being the first USN captain to torpedo a ship since world war two and your first target is the flatop of a third tier navy.
Do you think the sailors aboard will have to swim around the carrier three times before it goes under?

The USN submarine force will eat the entire PLAN (people's liberation army navy, cause that's not a stupid name for a maritime force) order of battle in an afternoon without working up a sweat.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In case you were deluded into thinking CCP and Emperor Xi were nice guys in all of this.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They should be careful.  Munitions would be a good way to inject money into the US economy and a draft would reduce unemployment.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.