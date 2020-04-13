 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Just call Zippy, your same-day body bag delivery service at 1-800- ZippyBB. Call Zippy today   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Death, stocks of standard body bags, Mortuary suppliers, National Health Service, major supplier, BBC News, mortuary supplies, body bags  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they have a spokesman ready and waiting.  the sensei got new commercials, why not him
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just as well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if they are not quite dead yet...?
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Just as well

[Fark user image image 850x579]


At first glance, I was all like- why does a British street have Clean British Teeth. Then I embodied the photo.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clippy's slightly more popular cousin.
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does it cost one gold coin?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are we embalmed yet?
Yoe!
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just like the flu......
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Actually, this is a Shelf Life or Mr. The Road kind of opportunity
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It looks like you're having trouble moving...
th.bing.comView Full Size

Would you like me to call the coroner?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hello, this is Sy Greenblum, president of Zippy. I liked their bodybags so much, I bought the company.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next : shortage of tarps and plastic sheeting......................
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.