(NBC News)   It's a rat eat rat world out there these days   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, New York City, Rodent, America's rats, Rat, City, Food, French Quarter, Pest  
•       •       •

Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Urban Rodentoligist" is the name of my Barbara Streisand and DMX mashup cover band.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a dog eat dog world...
Youtube YvP1IwoJJXU
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img.favpng.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People who put out squirrel feeders tend to go overboard with the amount of food they supply, and so squirrels get really lazy about hiding that food for later consumption. This allows rats come along and get fat off of that squirrel food without every going near a squirrel feeder.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"There was WHAT in the ratatouille?!"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a mouse problem in my camper.. I thought they were all outside when I sealed all the entrances... I found a few mouse carcasses.. they seem to like eating brains first.
 
middleoftheday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The phrase "rat battles" pretty much made my day.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:

forbushvault.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Same as last week.
 
A friend of Tony Simos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hilarious Rats Having a 'Boxing Match' in a Kitchen Cupboard! | SWNS TV
Youtube xCUTh-K5DVQ
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A rat runs down the alley
And a chill runs down your spine..
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

great_tigers: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x218]


this
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Better call Fet.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd rather have rats than monkeys.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: great_tigers: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x218]

this


I think that was my favorite movie out of the series.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"They're mammals just like you and I, and so when you're really, really hungry, you're not going to act the same..."  "And what rodents do, they will find food, and they will find water. That puts our street homeless in dire, dire straits."

Welp, there's your horrifying image for the day.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dwrash: I had a mouse problem in my camper.. I thought they were all outside when I sealed all the entrances... I found a few mouse carcasses.. they seem to like eating brains first.


I think you have a zombie mouse problem.
 
