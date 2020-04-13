 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Due to the coronavirus, an ancient pagan tradition of drunken men beating women with sticks won't be held this year. Wait, what?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Czech Republic, suspension of a controversial Czech Easter tradition, Prague, coronavirus lockdown, Easter, Whip, Czech women, Czechoslovakia  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drunk Pagan's(that is correct spelling) not beating women with sticks
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
beating them with sticks so they give you their eggs...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the actual hell
 
dragonchild
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Drunk Pagan's(that is correct spelling) not beating women with sticks
[i.pinimg.com image 720x513]


When did Kevin Bacon get a sex change? What's her name now?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never heard of Dyngus Day?

This is Buffalo's saddest day since the pandemic started.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
coronavirus kept the men in czech
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Butterflew: What the actual hell


Always remember this
Easter is named after a Pagan Goddess
Easter not Christmas is the Holiest day in Christendom
No One on Fox every talks about a war on Easter
Easter Bunny doesn't watch kids being naughty like creepy Santa does
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:  It is an Easter Monday ritual of pagan origin, popular in rural areas. Men go door-to-door, singing a ditty and whipping women's legs and buttocks

They are rewarded with painted eggs and shots of plum brandy.

I don't care if I catch grief for saying it.  That sounds like a fun farking day
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dragonchild: spongeboob: Drunk Pagan's(that is correct spelling) not beating women with sticks
[i.pinimg.com image 720x513]

When did Kevin Bacon get a sex change? What's her name now?


At least we know she can dance
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm thinking there will be an increase in beatings due to corona virus.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. Paganism is an armpit religion anyway.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.