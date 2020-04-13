 Skip to content
(CNN)   IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks. Not yours, or course   (cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine!!

Just kidding. I'm not politically connected or a business, so they'll get around to me eventually. Hopefully.

/Funny how when it comes to collecting tax from you, they ALWAYS find you, but when it comes time to send a few of those dollars back, you're just the hardest person in the world to find.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My credit union already lists my payment as pending effective Apr 15.
 
loveblondieo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Surprisingly I got mine. I was not expecting it any time soon. I look forward to all the restaurants, stores, and bars that I can now resume not going to.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My parents got theirs. I did not.

Other than bills, do they expect me to spend it on shiat to get the economy going?

HAH.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

loveblondieo: Surprisingly I got mine. I was not expecting it any time soon. I look forward to all the restaurants, stores, and bars that I can now resume not going to.


Long time no see!

I'm just gonna be Zen about mine showing up. It'll be nice but that's about it.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Figured I check my bank account. No dice.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: My parents got theirs. I did not.

Other than bills, do they expect me to spend it on shiat to get the economy going?

HAH.


Pornhub Premium?  I mean if you gotta stay home...
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: My parents got theirs. I did not.

Other than bills, do they expect me to spend it on shiat to get the economy going?

HAH.


Seems it's going to be food and electricity money for people forced to squat.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Havent gotten mine yet and I have direct deposit.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: My parents got theirs. I did not.

Other than bills, do they expect me to spend it on shiat to get the economy going?

HAH.


I've decided I'm going to just pay my mortgage and car payment a month ahead and then maybe buy a quarter of a pig.

Exciting life I lead...
 
loveblondieo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Long time no see!

I'm just gonna be Zen about mine showing up. It'll be nice but that's about it.


Hey there. Yeah, I'm not looking to go wild either. It's just nice to have a little help with the bills.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just remember those checks aren't to help you or anyone else out economically.  If they were, they would be needs-based.

They are just to stimulate the economy and keep at-risk rich people from completely losing their shirts.

SPEND, MORTIMER, SPEND!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They all have a date of the 15th. Your bank may show it pending for the 15th today.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm very pleasantly surprised to receive mine. I don't really need it, so I think I'll give half to the food bank and save the rest in case I lose my job.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love loaning myself money... maybe I should buy a big ass TV to stimulate the economy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akya: If they were, they would be needs-based.


It is needs-based. The payments scale down for higher income earners. That, and when it comes to mailing physical checks to people without electronic payment information on file, the IRS says they are going to prioritize checks to low income earners first. The $1,200 checks will go out and then, as income scales upwards, the $5 checks will be mailed last.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So you farkers can pay rent now, right?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My bank information listed on my most recent return is no longer valid - new account. Which means I have to use the IRS.gov web app to update it - it's not up and running yet (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/econ​om​ic-impact-payments - "get my payment" option).
 
TheFoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: They all have a date of the 15th. Your bank may show it pending for the 15th today.


I split my paycheck between two credit unions for various bill paying purposes.  One shows pending deposits two days ahead, the other doesn't.

Not sure why the one doesn't but that's where my tax refund went to this year so I have no idea when it'll be here until it hits the account.  Which is fine.  YMMV.
 
Lafcadio [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

enry: My credit union already lists my payment as pending effective Apr 15.


same.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I make more than the max to qualify for the $1,200 check... but nowhere near the amount to qualify for the stimulus the 1%ers will get.  Thanks, Obama.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just curious if the people who already got the checks filled 2019 taxes yet. Anyone care to share?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll probably take the 2400 that the wife and I haven't gotten yet and put it into CDs or something where we can make some money off the government.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm taking my stimulus check and investing it in US listed Chinese companies.


j/k
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, according to the pundits we should immediately spend this money in order to save the economy.
In fact, we should all immediately empty our savings accounts (if you have any savings, you are dragging the rest of us down!) to contribute to the recovery.

So, who's first?  Let's see the inside of them wallets, folks!
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I got mine!!

Just kidding. I'm not politically connected or a business, so they'll get around to me eventually. Hopefully.

/Funny how when it comes to collecting tax from you, they ALWAYS find you, but when it comes time to send a few of those dollars back, you're just the hardest person in the world to find.


I've always resented that there are penalties and fines if you make an honest error with taxes, but no such financial penalty when they make mistakes with our taxes. And doing what they instructed when you called or wrote about a discrepancy is no excuse!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good info someone passed on the other day about the stimulus and its effects on your 2021 taxes (spoiler alert:  it will not affect your next year's refund).  Initial worries were that it would go against your refund next year, or even result in taxes due in the event that you would normally have a zero tax bill.
 
Daemonik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Got mine today, no trouble at all.
 
lepton68 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I get mine it's gonna be Winnah! Winnah! Gonna get a chicken dinna! Hey! Why's the Applebee's locked up?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jerkstorebestseller: I'm very pleasantly surprised to receive mine. I don't really need it, so I think I'll give half to the food bank and save the rest in case I lose my job.


Only half? User name checks out like no other checked out username.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got divorced last year, filed as single this year and just got the correct amount pending on April 15th.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Just curious if the people who already got the checks filled 2019 taxes yet. Anyone care to share?


I got my return a week or so before this all really started to blow up and haven't gotten this one yet. I'm probably not touching it because based off how they described it I may be one of the few people who gets farked on this year's return because of it. What I really want to know about is what comes next since this pittance won't do shiat and we'll all likely still be shutdown well into summer
 
green4mice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
reminds me of a bit by Lewis Black back with W's "stimulus" check that was sent out....
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/t6f1a2/​t​he-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-back-in​-black---tax-rebate
/didnt get mine...yet?
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Y'all could use that wad to buy some books to pass the time.

/coughlink in profilecough
//buymybooks.gif
 
jayphat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheFoz: AsparagusFTW: My parents got theirs. I did not.

Other than bills, do they expect me to spend it on shiat to get the economy going?

HAH.

I've decided I'm going to just pay my mortgage and car payment a month ahead and then maybe buy a quarter of a pig.

Exciting life I lead...


I'm replacing a bunch of small crap around the house that was second and third hand when my wife and I acquired it, over the years. End tables, curtains, etc. We'll save some of it for some bills but I'm still working 100% during all this so it's more of a "let's get rid of this stuff that just doesn't match."
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: akya: If they were, they would be needs-based.

It is needs-based. The payments scale down for higher income earners. That, and when it comes to mailing physical checks to people without electronic payment information on file, the IRS says they are going to prioritize checks to low income earners first. The $1,200 checks will go out and then, as income scales upwards, the $5 checks will be mailed last.


AGI does not define need.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think I'll donate mine to a local cat rescue.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: My bank information listed on my most recent return is no longer valid - new account. Which means I have to use the IRS.gov web app to update it - it's not up and running yet (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/econo​mic-impact-payments - "get my payment" option).


Glad you posted this, my info changed last month. I have been poking around the irs site to see where I could send them new info but all I saw was one to file 2019 now and one for non-filers.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I think I'll donate mine to a local cat rescue.


Just stay away from the big cat rescues.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wouldn't complain if I got it however it would be less than 10% of my monthly take home pay, so really don't need it. Knowing Trump I'll get 5 times because fark the poor.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
18000 dollars per taxpayer went to bailout bloated companies instantly. It's going to take months for the average person to get a piddling 1200 dollars.

It's funny how the IRS can strip your bank account instantly when you owe them but when they have to pay you it takes much much much much much much much much much much much much much much longer.

/taxation is theft
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

akya: AGI does not define need.


It's being used as a very coarse cutoff. The more checks you try to put on things as a needs-based filter, the harder it becomes to distribute the money in a timely manner. Heck, look how it's going to take the months to get $1,200 out to people that it's owed to. If you owed the IRS $1,200 it would be gone from your bank account in about 10 minutes. But when they owe you, it becomes "The check might go out in August, we don't know."
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I love loaning myself money... maybe I should buy a big ass TV to stimulate the economy.


The brands of TV made in the USA are few and far between. More than likely Worst Korea, China, Japan or Mexico will get your money.
 
inelegy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Got mine.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Random Anonymous Blackmail: I love loaning myself money... maybe I should buy a big ass TV to stimulate the economy.

The brands of TV made in the USA are few and far between. More than likely Worst Korea, China, Japan or Mexico will get your money.


Remember Zenith?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I eventually get one, as I have it figured it will almost pay what I owe the IRS.
 
jayphat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gooch: 18000 dollars per taxpayer went to bailout bloated companies instantly. It's going to take months for the average person to get a piddling 1200 dollars.

It's funny how the IRS can strip your bank account instantly when you owe them but when they have to pay you it takes much much much much much much much much much much much much much much longer.

/taxation is theft


Found Rand Paul's Fark handle.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, what do you know? All four of them are out there pending (My kids' accounts are still attached to mine). Bills get paid.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Key bank doesn't show pending deposits that far out. Hopefully I get mine on the 15th like everyone's saying. I need a new bed!
 
