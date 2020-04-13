 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   EMT who served NYC 24 years and worked at Ground Zero as part of search and rescue efforts after 9/11, dies of coronavirus. Thank you for your service   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is going to be the biggest tragedy of Coronavirus: the horrendous loss of life in the medical profession.  And the looming lack of people willing to fill those positions.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: This is going to be the biggest tragedy of Coronavirus: the horrendous loss of life in the medical profession.  And the looming lack of people willing to fill those positions.


Yeah well like so many other formerly good jobs they cut the pay and benefits. Treat you like a line on a budget and tell you to go into huge debt to get there. Yeah can't see the line being too long there.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thank you for your service" is becoming the "thoughts and prayers" of this crisis. Maybe pay them more, give them more time off, and shower them with adequate amounts of PPE. That's how you thank them for their service--while they're still alive.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the people that need to be honoured at awards ceremonies, not actors or celebrities.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "Thank you for your service" is becoming the "thoughts and prayers" of this crisis. Maybe pay them more, give them more time off, and shower them with adequate amounts of PPE. That's how you thank them for their service--while they're still alive.


"TYFYS" has always been a joke between emergency responders.

EMTs are literally dying while being paid minimum wage (Paramedics not much more), and being told "this is the job we signed up for" while still having to deal with the same old abusive, violent public crap we had to deal with before COVID-19.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "Thank you for your service" is becoming the "thoughts and prayers" of this crisis. Maybe pay them more, give them more time off, and shower them with adequate amounts of PPE. That's how you thank them for their service--while they're still alive.


But those things cost money and to give them adequate PPE, we'd have to move production of said PPE to a country that has higher manufacturing costs, thus reducing the returns to shareholders.

Good gravy, son, did you even stop for a second to think of the shareholders before writing that screed?!?!?!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: These are the people that need to be honoured at awards ceremonies, not actors or celebrities.


We'll take a pay raise over ceremonies, thanks. In fact, take the money you were going to spend at ceremonies, and help us buy groceries without working 6 days a week.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Sid Vicious' Corpse: This is going to be the biggest tragedy of Coronavirus: the horrendous loss of life in the medical profession.  And the looming lack of people willing to fill those positions.

Yeah well like so many other formerly good jobs they cut the pay and benefits. Treat you like a line on a budget and tell you to go into huge debt to get there. Yeah can't see the line being too long there.



Fark user imageView Full Size



"I decided I wanted to be a doctor, but then I lost my first baby tooth and the Tooth Fairy didn't leave $800,000 under my pillow, so I decided I would become a nurse."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even snark...this sucks.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Thong_of_Zardoz: These are the people that need to be honoured at awards ceremonies, not actors or celebrities.

We'll take a pay raise over ceremonies, thanks. In fact, take the money you were going to spend at ceremonies, and help us buy groceries without working 6 days a week.


Yeah, sorry. As I was pressing the "Add Comment" button I realized it was kind of a dumb thing to post.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that this virus is more lethal the more you are exposed to it (and its various strains).  Obviously medical professional deaths get a lot more coverage in the media, but they do seem to be killed by it more than other populations.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank this hero for his service.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now emergency services professionals want more money too? What are we supposed to do, create a better world for everyone?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/O
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: I get the feeling that this virus is more lethal the more you are exposed to it (and its various strains).  Obviously medical professional deaths get a lot more coverage in the media, but they do seem to be killed by it more than other populations.


It's the viral load that is the issue.

The virus gets into the ACE receptors in your lungs and begins replicating.
At the same time your immune system recognizes the pathogen and begins upscaling to fight it off. So the sickest patients shed the most virus. 

So either one of two things happens, the virus overcomes your immune system or the exposure is so strong that Cytokine storm takes place where white blood cells flood your lungs and effectively drown you. 

Doctors in Spain are using steroid treatment to suppress the immune system after day 6 or so to prevent the immune system from taking out the patient.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: hardinparamedic: Thong_of_Zardoz: These are the people that need to be honoured at awards ceremonies, not actors or celebrities.

We'll take a pay raise over ceremonies, thanks. In fact, take the money you were going to spend at ceremonies, and help us buy groceries without working 6 days a week.

Yeah, sorry. As I was pressing the "Add Comment" button I realized it was kind of a dumb thing to post.


oh no. Please don't take this as me ripping at you. It's not.

This is more complete frustration. We're not getting any support beyond thanks and prayers from the public, and if it honestly wasn't for EMS unions that represent us at some services, we would be out there with handmade masks and nothing else.

There is now serious talk about people walking off the job if we don't get the protective equipment we need to protect ourselves and our families. Already the local fire department has stopped responding to all but a certain number of Medical calls in order to preserve PPE.

We've affectively seen our run volume double, without any support from our management or higher ups, and we're now having to do non-emergency transports and take homes instead of just dedicating ourselves to 911 because those same higher-ups have cut the nonemergency side of things to reduce overhead.

In addition, we've seen no changes that we were promised regarding 911 abuse and fraudulent patient calls. We're still being treated as the drunk homeless person removal service in our municipality, and we're still getting spit on, assaulted, and fondled by the same patients who never face charges because "oh they're mentally ill" or "oh they're drunk".

I personally know of at least four good paramedics who are looking for ways out of the profession because this whole episode has revealed how much we are valued and how much support we can actually expect. And personally I believe that this is similar to nationwide how EMTs and paramedics are now looking for the door after this epidemic

And this is just for a municipality of 200,000 people. I can't imagine how these feelings are in someplace like New York.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: So now emergency services professionals want more money too? What are we supposed to do, create a better world for everyone?


Unfortunately EMS is the redheaded step child of healthcare. We are treated like absolute shiat, paid like shiat and the churn rate is astronomical..

https://www.salon.com/2020/03/30/amer​i​cas-underpaid-oft-forgotten-emts-are-b​earing-the-brunt-of-the-pandemic
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: We've affectively seen our run volume double, without any support from our management or higher ups, and we're now having to do non-emergency transports and take homes instead of just dedicating ourselves to 911 because those same higher-ups have cut the nonemergency side of things to reduce overhead.


I feel your pain. We had to close down a transport station because one of the paras (40s- smoker, lung issues) caught it and last I heard was on ECMO.

Discharges are going to be a bottleneck as nursing homes are starting to want quarantine of patients before admission... 

But our 911 call volume isn't as bad as it could be, but I'm just part time now and can't get shifts. Instead been working doing PPE distro effectively for state from the SNS, which is completely depleted now. 

Reusable cartridge respirators were provided though, which is nice.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: This is going to be the biggest tragedy of Coronavirus: the horrendous loss of life in the medical profession.  And the looming lack of people willing to fill those positions.


Yup. Good people saving a lot of lowlife scum who think the virus is a hoax.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

styckx: Karma Chameleon: So now emergency services professionals want more money too? What are we supposed to do, create a better world for everyone?

Unfortunately EMS is the redheaded step child of healthcare. We are treated like absolute shiat, paid like shiat and the churn rate is astronomical..

https://www.salon.com/2020/03/30/ameri​cas-underpaid-oft-forgotten-emts-are-b​earing-the-brunt-of-the-pandemic


I know. I made it almost ten years as a career FF/EMT before enough was enough for me and the cons started outweighing the pros. I think the worst part is I worked with a lot of people who complained about their qualities of life and then always supported politics that ensured that quality would remain low. I hope some good comes out of this for first responders, because it's definitely a brutal and unforgiving job even in "good" times.

When people would ask me the inevitable "what's the worst thing you ever saw?" I would always respond "my paycheck."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thehobbes: hardinparamedic: We've affectively seen our run volume double, without any support from our management or higher ups, and we're now having to do non-emergency transports and take homes instead of just dedicating ourselves to 911 because those same higher-ups have cut the nonemergency side of things to reduce overhead.

I feel your pain. We had to close down a transport station because one of the paras (40s- smoker, lung issues) caught it and last I heard was on ECMO.

Discharges are going to be a bottleneck as nursing homes are starting to want quarantine of patients before admission...

But our 911 call volume isn't as bad as it could be, but I'm just part time now and can't get shifts. Instead been working doing PPE distro effectively for state from the SNS, which is completely depleted now.

Reusable cartridge respirators were provided though, which is nice.


We have been trying to get our employer to supply those, but all they have given us is one n95 a week unless it gets damaged or contaminated.

I'm actually shocked this isnt getting more news coverage, But there are now towns where if you call 911 you may not get an ambulance for two hours because the local volunteer agencies that served those towns have stopped responding due to safety issues.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well the cancer from all the crap he breathed in at ground zero would have killed him anyway, so can we really attribute the death to Corona?

/not serious
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I'm actually shocked this isnt getting more news coverage


I'm really not shocked at all. This is exactly the kind of thing that the powers that be want to keep as quiet as possible.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: styckx: Karma Chameleon: So now emergency services professionals want more money too? What are we supposed to do, create a better world for everyone?

Unfortunately EMS is the redheaded step child of healthcare. We are treated like absolute shiat, paid like shiat and the churn rate is astronomical..

https://www.salon.com/2020/03/30/ameri​cas-underpaid-oft-forgotten-emts-are-b​earing-the-brunt-of-the-pandemic

I know. I made it almost ten years as a career FF/EMT before enough was enough for me and the cons started outweighing the pros. I think the worst part is I worked with a lot of people who complained about their qualities of life and then always supported politics that ensured that quality would remain low. I hope some good comes out of this for first responders, because it's definitely a brutal and unforgiving job even in "good" times.

When people would ask me the inevitable "what's the worst thing you ever saw?" I would always respond "my paycheck."


Same response I have when people say "I could never do your job"

They literally have no idea..
 
ng2810
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that those who survived 9/11 with permanent respiratory damage will be decimated by this virus. Is that why the death toll in NYC is so high?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ng2810: I'm starting to think that those who survived 9/11 with permanent respiratory damage will be decimated by this virus. Is that why the death toll in NYC is so high?


No, it's the same reason so many in NYC are dying in general.  Population density...
 
Juc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: We have been trying to get our employer to supply those, but all they have given us is one n95 a week unless it gets damaged or contaminated.


aren't those supposed to be one of those one per patient sort of disposable items?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Juc: hardinparamedic: We have been trying to get our employer to supply those, but all they have given us is one n95 a week unless it gets damaged or contaminated.

aren't those supposed to be one of those one per patient sort of disposable items?


I've been wearing the same farking N95 for 3 weeks and UV lighting it daily.. I'd kick a puppy for getting a new one a week.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Juc: hardinparamedic: We have been trying to get our employer to supply those, but all they have given us is one n95 a week unless it gets damaged or contaminated.

aren't those supposed to be one of those one per patient sort of disposable items?


Before the pandemic they could be worn up to 24 hours. Now, we're extending their use out to up to 144 hours.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

styckx: Juc: hardinparamedic: We have been trying to get our employer to supply those, but all they have given us is one n95 a week unless it gets damaged or contaminated.

aren't those supposed to be one of those one per patient sort of disposable items?

I've been wearing the same farking N95 for 3 weeks and UV lighting it daily.. I'd kick a puppy for getting a new one a week.


fark all.

I know hospitals are rationing them as well, which is insane because having worked t he stockpiles, Kimberly Clark is producing them en masse. Probably the only thing we do have properly stockpiled with shipments coming in daily.
 
