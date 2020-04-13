 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Do you know who I am? Because I am ſkucing close to royalty as possible   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Technically, everyone who is fornicating is doing so "yards from Buckingham Palace."  It's the exact number of yards that differs.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is Spring.
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Headline of the year.

Loving it.

/Monty Python American Beer homage... lovely
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you have public sex in front of a royal guard they have to watch the entire thing it's the law
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was Prince Andy the Perv, wasn't it?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

adj_m: If you have public sex in front of a royal guard they have to watch the entire thing it's the law


Is it more or less sexy if they keep the perpetual frown?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why don't we do it in the road?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A neighborhood homeowner registers her disgust
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great contextual headline.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: A neighborhood homeowner registers her disgust
[Fark user image 188x268]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"That's Our fetish!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"See Phillip, that's how you used to roger me"
 
