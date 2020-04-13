 Skip to content
"Is that a kitty roaming in my garden?"
coronavirus
2 hours ago  
It's not Caturday is it? These days, it's tough to tell.
 
h2ogate
2 hours ago  
assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
Destructor
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkFerkel
1 hour ago  
Snow leopard.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
1 hour ago  
Well it is a cat, but I wouldn't exactly call it a "kitty."
 
kryptoknightmare
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
Daily Fail article? I now question the existence of Nastassja Kinski and Malcolm McDowell
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Oooh, ooh, do the Jersey Devil and Bigfoot next.
 
Gordon Bennett
1 hour ago  
Don't feed the Yao Guai.
 
Destructor
1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Well it is a cat, but I wouldn't exactly call it a "kitty."


Cats of Unusual Size? I don't think they exist.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  
Hard to tell without a frame of reference, but that looks like an ordinary cat. Maybe slightly bigger than normal, but still a regular cat.
 
Bermuda59
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a read wildcat Mr Murderbritches!
 
GanjSmokr
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This kitty jogged by my parents' house about a month ago when I was visiting.

/CSB
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
1 hour ago  
Bedtime Stories just did a video on this phenomenon over the weekend.


Predators on the Moors
Youtube gJ2iN3TXjdQ


Spoiler alert: The passage of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act in 1976 caused many domesticated wild cats to be dumped in the wilderness to evade prosecution. Escapes of illicitly kept wild cats over the years has likely contributed to a transitory population of feral big cats and hybrids.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda
53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oooh, ooh, do the Jersey Devil and Bigfoot next.


At least big cats actually exist somewhere in the world. Maybe it's some kind of weird hybrid.
 
Linkster
43 minutes ago  
Really?  No Joe Exotic for this one, 20 posts in,

SLACKERS!!
 
jimjays
42 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Madman drummers bummers: Oooh, ooh, do the Jersey Devil and Bigfoot next.

At least big cats actually exist somewhere in the world. Maybe it's some kind of weird hybrid.


I've seen articles in recent weeks, some of them here, that with people off the streets more animals are coming out to play...  It makes sense that some of them will be critters we don't usually see. I'm curious what will become of coyotes and such that have learned to scavenge garbage in major cities now that fewer people are out and producing less garbage.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
41 minutes ago  
Just looks like a large house cat. Maybe a Maine Coon mixed with something else?
 
Xenolith0
37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
25 minutes ago  
It's 2020.  That picture looks like it was taken with a cell phone from 2005.
 
ArkPanda
19 minutes ago  

jimjays: ArkPanda: Madman drummers bummers: Oooh, ooh, do the Jersey Devil and Bigfoot next.

At least big cats actually exist somewhere in the world. Maybe it's some kind of weird hybrid.

I've seen articles in recent weeks, some of them here, that with people off the streets more animals are coming out to play...  It makes sense that some of them will be critters we don't usually see. I'm curious what will become of coyotes and such that have learned to scavenge garbage in major cities now that fewer people are out and producing less garbage.


Right, but this is Cambridge, England. At this point the largest resident animal is somebody's dog.
 
huntercr
18 minutes ago  
Since this is British media, I'll wait for the Sun to report later that these are a nationwide secret den of cats that are all carrying COVID-19
 
huntercr
16 minutes ago  

Ashelth: It's 2020.  That picture looks like it was taken with a cell phone from 2005.


Welcome to the Daily Fail.  They do that on purpose because they print all sorts of tabloid crap.
For all we know, it's a stuffed animal. Because no one with a modern cellphone, you know... thinks to video the thing. ( yet another reason to think this is simply a hoax )
 
Dknsvsbl
15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Hard to tell without a frame of reference, but that looks like an ordinary cat. Maybe slightly bigger than normal, but still a regular cat.


While I agree about the size of the cat ( my sister once had a Siamese cross that, laid out belly flat, was close to 50 inches ), there is plenty of sizing refererences in that photo.
Roll roofing is 32 inches seam to seam for instance, bricks are 9" x4.5" x 3", with 3/8" seams, soccer goal netting is standardized, fence boards are pretty standard at 5", occasionally 6", and so on.
My bet, big Tom, likely domestic, out for his morning stroll, a little late, the angle and height of the sun suggests approx 11 am.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
1 minute ago  
Just leave some stamps about.  Big cats in the Irish, and British Isles, have a tremendous fear of stamps.
 
