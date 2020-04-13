 Skip to content
Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus
961 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 9:33 AM



That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a Benghazi level investigation.

FU trumpvoters.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Time for a Benghazi level investigation.

FU trumpvoters.


Boatghazi
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family can take some solace in that the president has pledged to posthumously fire him.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P. Modly Crew
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks trump
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well obviously he was part of the Deep State. He died to make Trump look bad. I wonder how long before Trump calls this sailor's mother a liar.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: thanks trump


drink!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many aboard died of the flu?  Huh?  Huh?

George Costanza: How many do they usually lose on a cruise?  30?  40?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hear what co-morbidity a healthy young sailor had, Flu Bros.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BradysBalls: Leader O'Cola: Time for a Benghazi level investigation.

FU trumpvoters.

Boatghazi



Boaty McBoatfaceghazi
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: KarmicDisaster: thanks trump

drink!


DRINK!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Told You I Was Sick
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.


I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Uncle Joe immediately turns Il Douche over to The Hague for crimes against humanity.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over/Under on how long before Alex Jones comes out with "He is just a crisis actor hired by Soros"?
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sailors die every year. One sailor is no big deal' - GOP response
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deserves "sad" tag.....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's fault
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it was an older commissioned officer who had some waivered condition due to holding a unique Rate.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/4 Benghazi's so far
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young healthy people have nothing to worry abou....

I mean, uhhh. Most young healthy people probably don't have very much to maybe worry about possibly.
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.

Wrong- and wrong.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: China's Gyna's fault


FTFY
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Begoggle: KarmicDisaster: thanks trump

drink!


No, this time Trump can be fairly blamed, he installed Modly in the first place.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I hope Uncle Joe immediately turns Il Douche over to The Hague for crimes against humanity.


My hopes are admittedly sometimes unrealistic. For example, I had one that he'd be arrested and jailed immediately after swearing in. My current fantasy is that when this is all over he'll be forever trapped in Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago for fear of imprisonment if he steps outside. Stone broke, utilities cut off, supplies dwindling, every day fretting how much longer he can hold out until surrendering for prison.
 
2of12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hachitori: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.

I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.


Exactly what universe do you live in?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bowen: Young healthy people have nothing to worry abou....

I mean, uhhh. Most young healthy people probably don't have very much to maybe worry about possibly.


Naval ships are especially vulnerable. A higher viral load has been suspected as one of the causes of killing young healthy people and you are literally living on top of each other on an aircraft carrier. When they designed those ships fanatastic living arrangements wasn't on the top of the list. Also and this is the other scary part not every sailor is going to be young and healthy.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I hope Uncle Joe immediately turns Il Douche over to The Hague for crimes against humanity.


Uncle Joe is well on the way to full blown dementia.
He cant even form full sentences even with his teleprompter.

This is the best the dems could do......we are so screwed.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I hope Uncle Joe immediately turns Il Douche over to The Hague for crimes against humanity.


he'll forget about it by then.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yellow Fever, hm? Time to dig another lock in the canal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: R.I.P. Modly Crew


RIP Moldy Crow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: bluorangefyre: I hope Uncle Joe immediately turns Il Douche over to The Hague for crimes against humanity.

Uncle Joe is well on the way to full blown dementia.
He cant even form full sentences even with his teleprompter.

This is the best the dems could do......we are so screwed.


"Troll, troll, troll your boat, merrily down the Volga..."
 
dogsafark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PunGent: Let's hear what co-morbidity a healthy young sailor had, Flu Bros.


people die doing the Army's physical test at a higher rate than you would expect, and that test is ridiculously easy to pass. Underlying conditions don't always show themselves until the right conditions present. As it is, the death rate/positive infection ratio is about right. Hell, this kid might have been ashore and got infected with the same result.
I find it odd no one checked on him, but we had a small flu(we're still thinking we got the 'Rona before it was cool) outbreak where i'm stationed a few months back, and my co-worker was unknowingly bad enough to pass out in the hallway on the way to the bathroom. Poor guy might have gone downhill fast, which is a common thing with COVID-19 I hear.
 
way south
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hachitori: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.

I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.


Not because it was an ideal situation. The virus transmits by air and contact, and on a ship with central air there is no avoiding it. A dozen sick can become a thousand sick very quickly.
The problem was mostly in trying to offload a thousand sick people in someone's port, and Guam is not a big island.  Politics and logistics combined make cruise ships homeless in much better equipped areas. Finding a means to offload four thousand sick sailors, in a quiet way as not to make the ship a target, can become complicated.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PunGent: Let's hear what co-morbidity a healthy young sailor had, Flu Bros.


So a good buddy of mine is mechanic is the air national guard. He is overweight and because of a waiver he hasn't done the physical fitness test in years. He's 45 and wouldn't be the picture of someone you would want to see with Covid. Not everyone in the military is young and healthy.
 
rightClick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but his emails
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How much do you think Trump is wishing he could cuss out that dead sailor without the media being all fake about his comments?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hachitori: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.

I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.


For aircraft carriers, the practice is to ignore them and fire the captain.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

way south: Hachitori: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.

I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.

Not because it was an ideal situation. The virus transmits by air and contact, and on a ship with central air there is no avoiding it. A dozen sick can become a thousand sick very quickly.
The problem was mostly in trying to offload a thousand sick people in someone's port, and Guam is not a big island.  Politics and logistics combined make cruise ships homeless in much better equipped areas. Finding a means to offload four thousand sick sailors, in a quiet way as not to make the ship a target, can become complicated.


Yeah know here is why it transmit like wildfire in an aircraft carrier.

Carrier sleep arrangements for enlisted people

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump. Ya need to confiscate more non-existent surgery masks.

/In case America runs out.
// to get the price point up a little
/// To screw those Libs, for shure
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Hachitori: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Nobody could have seen this coming. The new task force is dealing with the problem like no one ever thought possible. I don't take responsibility at all.

I think that the fact is that from the contagion perspective, there's not much difference between an Aircraft  Carrier and a Cruise Ship.  For Cruise Ships, the practice has been to keep everyone on board.

For aircraft carriers, the practice is to ignore them and fire the captain.


"They" didn't ignore it.

/very sad
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bill O'Reilly: Sailor was on his/her last legs
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another appalling failure for which trump will suffer no consequences.
 
