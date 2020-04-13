 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Because the Storm Area 51 movement panned out so well, it's time to break Joe Exotic out of prison   (krld.radio.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Is it wrong that I kinda hope they bring tigers on the mission? Because, while I recognize that animal control would likely have to put down the tigers, I kinda hope they get a hot meal of dumbasses first...
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Is it wrong that I kinda hope they bring tigers on the mission? Because, while I recognize that animal control would likely have to put down the tigers, I kinda hope they get a hot meal of dumbasses first...


Tigers much prefer to eat children and tunafish sandwiches.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some folks just wanna get shot.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shinji3i: hubiestubert: Is it wrong that I kinda hope they bring tigers on the mission? Because, while I recognize that animal control would likely have to put down the tigers, I kinda hope they get a hot meal of dumbasses first...

Tigers much prefer to eat children and tunafish sandwiches.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoproblem
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Some folks just wanna get shot.


Yeah, big loss. (eyeroll)
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure federal prison guards will handle this group with the understanding and good humor they're known for.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: I'm sure federal prison guards will handle this group with the understanding and good humor they're known for.


I find myself asking: are federal prison contractors better or worse trained than federal high security airbase contractors.  And i'm thinking the answer is "worse"

That's not good for these people.
 
bigfire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shinji3i: hubiestubert: Is it wrong that I kinda hope they bring tigers on the mission? Because, while I recognize that animal control would likely have to put down the tigers, I kinda hope they get a hot meal of dumbasses first...

Tigers much prefer to eat children and tunafish sandwiches.



Well done.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a good way to get ol' Joe sent to Supermax for a little while.  The Federal Bureau of Prisons tends to be humorless about people threatening to break into their facilities.
 
