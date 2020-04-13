 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Newspaper)   Wearing a mask while driving in Germany will get you a $65 fine for making speed cameras' job more difficult   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Photograph, Photography, positive identification of the driver, automated ticketing machines, Driver's license, speed cameras, Camera, Driving  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was that guy in Arizona who wore a monkey face mask so he could claim he wasn't driver.

In NZ they send out an instant fine notice for the car owner, and it's up to you to prove someone else was driving. If you can't, owner is liable.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting because concern over surveillance state based on facial recognition cameras everywhere. But now people have a legit reason for wearing a mask on the street.

Foresee a market for full face masks printed with image of someone else
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best face mask... in the world.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wouldn't the license plate / tag be the important thing for those ghouls?
 
Lupis626
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting because concern over surveillance state based on facial recognition cameras everywhere. But now people have a legit reason for wearing a mask on the street.

Foresee a market for full face masks printed with image of someone else


Way ahead of you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cdiv
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mugato: You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.


If you're making multiple stops, it's probably better to leave the mask on. Less opportunity to contaminate your hands or the inside of the mask that way.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mjjt: Interesting because concern over surveillance state based on facial recognition cameras everywhere. But now people have a legit reason for wearing a mask on the street.

Foresee a market for full face masks printed with image of someone else


Where are the scramble suits when you need one?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mugato: You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.


I wear a mask from the moment I leave my house until I come back from the grocery store.
/yes I wear an N95 respirator in my own damn car.
//none of your damn business what's on my face when driving as long as I'm following the rules of the road.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.


I saw a thread on Facebook the other day where someone was laughing at themselves for leaving their mask on while driving. Then someone else seriously says "always leave it on. You won't be laughing if someone sneezes near your air-vent". Yep. That's where we are now.
 
skinink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember a Top Gear episode where Jeremy Clarkson held a mask up to his face for the speed camera . Good times...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cdiv: Mugato: You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.

If you're making multiple stops, it's probably better to leave the mask on. Less opportunity to contaminate your hands or the inside of the mask that way.


People really cant grasp that.  Good for you, you have a mask on.  But now it's completely useless because you pulled it down by the front of it to order a 1/2 pound of salami after pushing around a shopping cart.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: wouldn't the license plate / tag be the important thing for those ghouls?


It is, that's how they find the registered owner, but it doesn't mean he or she was driving.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mjjt: There was that guy in Arizona who wore a monkey face mask so he could claim he wasn't driver.

In NZ they send out an instant fine notice for the car owner, and it's up to you to prove someone else was driving. If you can't, owner is liable.


Yep, and my GF is still pissed at having paid 2 that I incurred lol
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mjjt: There was that guy in Arizona who wore a monkey face mask so he could claim he wasn't driver.

In NZ they send out an instant fine notice for the car owner, and it's up to you to prove someone else was driving. If you can't, owner is liable.


The burden of proof being on the government is a major part of being a modern civilization.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"...the owner of the vehicle will be forced to produce a logbook showing who was driving at the time of the alleged offense."

WTF? Are non-commercial drivers in Germany required to keep log books?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How much does a speeding ticket usually run there? Sounds worth it.
 
Cormee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: mjjt: There was that guy in Arizona who wore a monkey face mask so he could claim he wasn't driver.

In NZ they send out an instant fine notice for the car owner, and it's up to you to prove someone else was driving. If you can't, owner is liable.

The burden of proof being on the government is a major part of being a modern civilization.


The photos of your car speeding are the proof. If the car is registered in your name it's your responsibility.
 
WiredMann
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They made this farking cameras illegal here in Texas.  It was never about safety as they claim and all about the money.  Kudos to the guys in Austria for destroying those cameras.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: You should get fined for being an idiot. You're in your own car.


Medical worker's cars are often contaminated. Correction: right now, they are always contaminated. Tell them to STFU or you stop driving to work.

If you're not a medical worker, take the masks off, you silly people.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of Columbo?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: "...the owner of the vehicle will be forced to produce a logbook showing who was driving at the time of the alleged offense."

WTF? Are non-commercial drivers in Germany required to keep log books?


Papers please...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.