And you thought the coronavirus pandemic couldn't get much worse, here's how the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine could go horribly wrong
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, Sherlock.  There's a reason why vaccines take a lot longer to develop than regular drugs.  They're more complex and can cause a lot more problems.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could turn everyone into mindless zombies?  We're half-way there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The anti-vaxxers will raise a stink no matter the timeline. They won't want it so they shouldn't even be part of the conversation.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hunt for a Coronavirus Vaccine?

Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hunt for a Coronavirus Vaccine?

One pill only.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, that's the Russian plan. Fortunately for them 37% of the US population will believe it.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's where it's already going really wrong and people are ignoring it because they need to push the hope of a vaccine for public moral.

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/scien​c​e/article/3078840/coronavirus-low-anti​body-levels-raise-questions-about
Scientists in Shanghai say some recovered patients show no signs of the neutralising proteins

Researchers in Shanghai hope to determine whether some recovered coronavirus patients have a higher risk of reinfection after finding surprisingly low levels of Covid-19 antibodies in a number of people discharged from hospital.A team from Fudan University analysed blood samples from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and found that nearly a third had unexpectedly low levels of antibodies.

In some cases, antibodies could not be detected at all.


So let's say we make a vaccine... what happens when that vaccine doesn't work on 25-30% of people because the body doesnt produce enough antibodies?

Well forget herd immunity... even with a vaccine, we're still farked.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hunt for a Coronavirus Vaccine?

[Fark user image image 431x250]


One sting only...
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: It could turn everyone into mindless zombies?  We're half-way there.


I think they are more then half way. It would take less then the weight of a feather to push them over completely. You can't even talk to them about the possibility that they might be wrong. It has been debunked over and over, yet still they cover there eyes. I don't believe in government coming into our home and telling us how to raise our kids, but in this case I'm afraid they will have to. I bet if they are fined for every day for each shot they miss and start raising it exponentially, they just may see the light.When they get the vaccine for this, I'll give it a little time to see if it works, then I will rip the birds off my door, put down my Shotgun and come out into the sun. I can't wait much longer. I'm going stir crazy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, it was a bad sign when the Dolphin's all left.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait until we put our top vaccine researcher, Jenny McCarthy, on the case.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just to stir the pot a bit.

There is absolutely no guarantee of a working vaccine.
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Here's where it's already going really wrong and people are ignoring it because they need to push the hope of a vaccine for public moral.

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/scienc​e/article/3078840/coronavirus-low-anti​body-levels-raise-questions-about
Scientists in Shanghai say some recovered patients show no signs of the neutralising proteins

Researchers in Shanghai hope to determine whether some recovered coronavirus patients have a higher risk of reinfection after finding surprisingly low levels of Covid-19 antibodies in a number of people discharged from hospital.A team from Fudan University analysed blood samples from 175 patients discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre and found that nearly a third had unexpectedly low levels of antibodies.

In some cases, antibodies could not be detected at all.


So let's say we make a vaccine... what happens when that vaccine doesn't work on 25-30% of people because the body doesnt produce enough antibodies?

Well forget herd immunity... even with a vaccine, we're still farked.


Is that the same scientists who told us there wasn't a problem to begin with?
 
huntercr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
YEah... lets trust the Daily Beast bringing us an in depth research article. At this rate TMZ will win a Pulitzer.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers aren't activists. They are idiots whose views end up hurting and killing people. We need to all stop giving them a platform and a voice and just ridicule them for the ignorant luddites they are.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks, Vlad!

EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey guys, I need some irresponsible clickbait to boost traffic to our shiatty website. All the news agencies are buzzing about possible vaccines. Can anyone think of a potential downside to them?"

"Well, I bet the anti-vaxxers are going to complain."

"Genius! Write a misleading headline and a worthless article about that!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Options for how the coronavirus vaccine hunt could go wrong:

1. Trump puts Kushner in charge
2. Trump puts some idiot he saw on Fox News in charge
3. It'll probably be 1 or 2, and you know it
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: It could turn everyone into mindless zombies?  We're half-way there.



Not quite halfway there. Trump's base is only in the low-mid 40s
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Yes, that's the Russian plan. Fortunately for them 37% of the US population will believe it.


Why on earth would you blame the Russians? The current state of American attitudes to science is a wholly self-inflicted injury.
 
madgonad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The headline is BS because the article doesn't provide any info on why vaccines fail at various times in their development.

I do think vaccine development can be more rapid now that we have full switched from eggs to recombinant manufacturing. These aren't like other medications which have a lot of chemistry involved. These are just doses of antigen. They've already determined dosage requirements and are moving into human trials. The key type of failure is the inability to generate immunity in various population types. We shouldn't have any of the scarry Guillain Barre reactions that maim/kill since the iffy proteins in chicken eggs are removed from the equation. They really need to move into broader population testing sooner rather than later. Introducing more parallel testing instead of doing everything serially to reduce risk is delaying a vaccine which is needed ASAP.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

huntercr: YEah... lets trust the Daily Beast bringing us an in depth research article. At this rate TMZ will win a Pulitzer.


So concerned, so puff piece.

May a hundred recombinant VLP (virus like particle) vaccines get cooked and rocker tabled into existence.

/do worry about those "Makers" who bought up all the requisite equipment, 'dime on a dollar', during the '08 crash, from consignment lab sale sites the world 'round
//what ya'll stirring up in your mom's basement bioreactor - babyyyy?
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Thanks, Vlad!

"Of late, new stealth and sophistication have made his (Putin's) handiwork harder to see, track and fight."

That really shouldn't surprise us.
Good Link. Thanks.
 
