God: And fark THAT church in particular
40
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there will be one single Bible that goes completely untouched that will be found in a beam of sunlight surrounded by doves that will prove God does indeed exist.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It does seem to happen in every story like that, doesn't it.


It does seem to happen in every story like that, doesn't it.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

God works in mysterious ways.

It does seem to happen in every story like that, doesn't it.


God works in mysterious ways.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only believing in science wasn't seen as a lack of faith, they could have installed a lightning rod on their steeple.

/Funny how The Lord's own lightning can be twarted with a simple grounded metal spike.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

From the photo it looks like the pointy end of the steeple blew off and is in the parking lot.

/Funny how The Lord's own lightning can be twarted with a simple grounded metal spike.


From the photo it looks like the pointy end of the steeple blew off and is in the parking lot.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's the church and here's the steeple. Open the door and see all the people ON FIRE RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is how Got tells you to stay the fark at home, assholes.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once I saw this guy on a steeple about to jump. I said, "Don't do it!" He said, "Nobody loves me." I said, "God loves you. Do you believe in God?"
He said, "Yes." I said, "Are you a Christian or a Jew?" He said, "A Christian." I said, "Me, too! Protestant or Catholic?" He said, "Protestant." I said, "Me, too! What franchise?" He said, "Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Baptist or Southern Baptist?" He said, "Northern Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist or Northern Liberal Baptist?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region, or Northern Conservative Baptist Eastern Region?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region." I said, "Me, too!"
Northern Conservative†Baptist Shoal Creek West Bank, or Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank." I said, "Die, heretic!" And I tossed a molotov.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville caught on fire after the roof was struck by lightning
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alabama Governor: Everyone should go to church this Easter!

God: *destroys churches on Easter*

I'm not usually big into the whole "this is a sign" thing... but this is a sign!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Is it just me, or does the smoke look like a map of the USA?

Here's the church and here's the steeple. Open the door and see all the people ON FIRE RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES!


Is it just me, or does the smoke look like a map of the USA?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Once I saw this guy on a steeple about to jump. I said, "Don't do it!" He said, "Nobody loves me." I said, "God loves you. Do you believe in God?"
He said, "Yes." I said, "Are you a Christian or a Jew?" He said, "A Christian." I said, "Me, too! Protestant or Catholic?" He said, "Protestant." I said, "Me, too! What franchise?" He said, "Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Baptist or Southern Baptist?" He said, "Northern Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist or Northern Liberal Baptist?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region, or Northern Conservative Baptist Eastern Region?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region." I said, "Me, too!"
Northern Conservative†Baptist Shoal Creek West Bank, or Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank." I said, "Die, heretic!" And I tossed a molotov.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville caught on fire after the roof was struck by lightning


Wow dude, that's pretty Emo.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


God must have it in for a few churches.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This is how Got tells you to stay the fark at home, assholes.


Now, now; The "interpreting divine property damage" handbook clearly says that if something like this happens to a church you don't like, it's God punishing them for using the NIV or tolerating teenagers who see R-rated movies. If it happens to your church, it's God telling you that you need to be bolder in opposing the Deep State and that you having been hating gay people enough.

The point is, the message is never "be less of a dick."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When something beneficial happens it's a sign from God. When something bad happens it's never a sign from God.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wouldn't he do that BEFORE the Sunday services?


wouldn't he do that BEFORE the Sunday services?
 
MoistOinka [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why is it that every time there's a natural disaster the faithful crawl out of the woodwork to remind us that it's God punishing teh gahys for their wickedness, but don't say shiat when another disaster destroys their church?

Mysterious ways, indeed...
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They didn't pray hard enough. God absolutely hates posers, even more than He hates homosexuals, women, the divorced, people who have sex before marriage, slaves who don't obey their masters, people who don't mutilate their sons' genitalia, non-Jews, Jews...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: This is how Got tells you to stay the fark at home, assholes.


No, this is God saying, "Ok you're not going to use it like ordained and tithe like you're supposed to, so fark it," BOOM!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God works in mysterious ways, unless the victim is gay, or a single mother, or believes in something different, and then Xtians be all like "see, we warned you!"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its not like they will take the hint until the hurricanes wipe out the southeast this year

even then they probably wont change their ways
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you look very carefully you can see the image of Satan in the flames!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm assuming some of the more excitable folks on the Right will herp the derp about how this is God's punishment for making people stay home for Easter service.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pastor must be a closeted ghey.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Rent Party: This is how Got tells you to stay the fark at home, assholes.

wouldn't he do that BEFORE the Sunday services?


In all fairness, the G-dog sent no shortage of warnings that getting together in closed in groups like that was a bad idea.  Anyone dumb enough to show up is a prime candidate for a smitin'.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Goo wonder what a Faithful red state could have done to Piss God off so much.
 
xtalman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
RTFA and these guys weren't having services in the church.  Not sure how effective the distancing goes with drive up service they had at sunrise but at least they are not complete morons.

Now there are a good number of other churches that yea it would have been fun to see.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark that site, has an adblocker detector that doesn't let you read the article.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't any god saying anything. It's not a sign. It's not a warning or an omen or a lesson. It's just weather that resulted in lightning that caught a building on fire, because that happens sometimes.

It's not divine intervention when they make up some nonsense about how god saved them from some horrible reality and it's not divine intervention when their shiat gets farked up by a horrible reality.

It's just a horrible reality. It turns out your stuff doesn't get protected from the real world no matter how hard you want to believe in magic. That's what insurance is for.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you don't believe in quarantines, at least you should believe in lightning rods.
Particularly in Alabama.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If only believing in science wasn't seen as a lack of faith, they could have installed a lightning rod on their steeple.

/Funny how The Lord's own lightning can be twarted with a simple grounded metal spike.


I am surprised there is not more of a fuss kicked up about a heathen like Franklin who subverts God's will with devil rods being on the 100. Can you imagine how much hate mail he would have gotten if more people could write back then?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just noticed that the lightning strike blew half the sheathing of the steeple off. It's lying in front of the church.
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

icon0fs1n: [Fark user image 425x255]

God must have it in for a few churches.


He better get on that one, again. They're holding services from what I know.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Just do like I do - assume what the contents of the article are based on the headline and post accordingly

This is Fark, after all :)


Just do like I do - assume what the contents of the article are based on the headline and post accordingly

This is Fark, after all :)
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Once I saw this guy on a steeple about to jump. I said, "Don't do it!" He said, "Nobody loves me." I said, "God loves you. Do you believe in God?"
He said, "Yes." I said, "Are you a Christian or a Jew?" He said, "A Christian." I said, "Me, too! Protestant or Catholic?" He said, "Protestant." I said, "Me, too! What franchise?" He said, "Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Baptist or Southern Baptist?" He said, "Northern Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist or Northern Liberal Baptist?"
He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist." I said, "Me, too! Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region, or Northern Conservative Baptist Eastern Region?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region." I said, "Me, too!"
Northern Conservative†Baptist Shoal Creek West Bank, or Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank?" He said, "Northern Conservative Baptist Shoal Creek East Bank." I said, "Die, heretic!" And I tossed a molotov.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Priceville caught on fire after the roof was struck by lightning


If you were willing to type that much why weren't you willing to type a credit to Emo Philips in there?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It's actually thanks to the coronavirus that no one was harmed. LeCroix said about 250 people come to Shoal Creek for service at 10:30 a.m. on a normal Sunday morning. Church members would have been mingling in the sanctuary by the time the lightning struck the roof around noon. But due to social distancing regulations, LeCroix said members haven't been in the building. "

Good for them. Doing what's needed happened to save some of their lives.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
al.comView Full Size



And not ONE member of this church will stop and reconsider their beliefs.

Maybe I picked the wrong religion and every time we pray we make him madder and madder.
Maybe this god guy sucks ass.
Maybe it's all a fairy tale

Nope. It'll be "It was a MIRACLE because nobody was killed"
 
wlowe84
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My first thought was that this was a fire for insurance money. I can't help but think that donations have been down lately. The church needed some kind of income or a reason for more people to give them money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
