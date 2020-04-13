 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the homeless are taking over the NYC Subway; 'whole city of people underground'   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  That means we're going to have an increased CHUD population.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that movie, it does not end well. Especially when climate change kicks in and the tunnels flood.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking over?

Yeah, that's been the case for a long, long time now.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self correcting problem?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do the Eloi feel about this?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if NY is the same way, but there's nothing worse than taking the subway to work and as the train pulls up, you think you lucked out on a non-packed car only to step on and realize you're in the homeless car.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I've seen that movie, it does not end well. Especially when climate change kicks in and the tunnels flood.


I've heard of that movie... I've heard the movie was dead.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pump VH-1 Classic down there for the next 25 years.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they confine their pooping to in between the cars.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only de Blasio had thought ahead and had a solution to this problem.....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: As long as they confine their pooping to in between the cars.


They don't even do that in San Francisco.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to build New New York over old New York and start pumping the toxic waste down.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we get rat burgers?

Seriously, who would have thought Demolition man would be so... right?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So basically NYC in the 80's. *yawn* Wake me when something newsworthy actually happens.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Watching the video. That doesn't look like more homeless than normal. Just that there isn't anyone else.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Taking over?

Yeah, that's been the case for a long, long time now.


It's gotten wore the past month, more beggers too.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Metro 2020?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

Can't even provide food and shelter for an ever increasing number of its citizens...YAY!
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Watching the video. That doesn't look like more homeless than normal. Just that there isn't anyone else.


It's both, while noticing less people, especially in the evening rush hours, there have been more homeless.  It used to be mainly in those lines that never go above ground like the E train, but it's spread out.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yet another reason why I drive everywhere in the city
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: As long as they confine their pooping to in between the cars.

No. 2 Subway


Aptly named
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

Can't even provide food and shelter for an ever increasing number of its citizens...YAY!


Don't travel much?
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, I think I've seen this movie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I don't know if NY is the same way, but there's nothing worse than taking the subway to work and as the train pulls up, you think you lucked out on a non-packed car only to step on and realize you're in the homeless car.


if you find yourself getting onto an empty train car it isn't your lucky day, you just haven't noticed the problem that caused everyone else to avoid it
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Jam - Going Underground (Official Video)
Youtube AE1ct5yEuVY
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would strongly recommend not reading the comments.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh.  Once I've got the right augs, they're no problem.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
indisponible pour commentaire
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Bslim: GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

Can't even provide food and shelter for an ever increasing number of its citizens...YAY!

Don't travel much?


Enjoys CCP paycheck too much
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I imagine the same thing is going on everywhere.  There have been homeless people camping out in the park near my house.  It's probably safer than asking them to cram into a shelter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!

Can't even provide food and shelter for an ever increasing number of its citizens...YAY!


Never about "Can't", always about "Won't". Wealthiest country in the world but we don't want to take care of those citizens who have fallen behind, because that might mean wealthy people would be scared and run away from slightly more taxes than they pay now leaving them still obscenely wealthy and we just can't have that "danger"!
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: Great.  That means we're going to have an increased CHUD population.


Came here for the CHUD reference. Not disappointed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tax Boy: AstroJesus: As long as they confine their pooping to in between the cars.

No. 2 Subway

Aptly named


you can get a 1, 2 or 3 on the same line.  you don't want the misfortune of seeing a homeless guy taking a #3
 
