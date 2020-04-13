 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   More than half of the new Coronavirus cases reported in China on Sunday ere Chinese nationals on a flight returning from Russia, you know, the country that claims they haven't got any of the 'rona thereabouts?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 10:19 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reported".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Yor​k​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/​co​vid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: "Reported".

[pbs.twimg.com image 610x366]

The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​ovid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.


Sure.  The article is asking whether the government of Russia is lying.

So - do you think Donnie's BFF is lying?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OptionC: dittybopper: "Reported".

[pbs.twimg.com image 610x366]

The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​ovid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.

Sure.  The article is asking whether the government of Russia is lying.

So - do you think Donnie's BFF is lying?


Russia lying?  Duh.
 
Marine1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hopefully Putin sees the solution as farking with China as their biggest enemy instead of the US for a while.
 
way south
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: OptionC: dittybopper: "Reported".

[pbs.twimg.com image 610x366]

The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​ovid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.

Sure.  The article is asking whether the government of Russia is lying.

So - do you think Donnie's BFF is lying?

Russia lying?  Duh.


Just because Russia is lying doesn't mean China is not lying.
Dictators gonna dictate.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marine1: Hopefully Putin sees the solution as farking with China as their biggest enemy instead of the US for a while.


I suspect the next time there's word of a novel virus on China

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russia denied it as long as they could to save face, but they're reporting cases now.

At least it's getting leaked. Moscow is a hot mess right now. NYCx3.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia just said only people with Mongol blood could get it.

They do have some pretty good vodka.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
China's urban population starts out with lots of respiratory system damage due to air pollution that conservatively causes early death for 20,000 people every week, year in, year out, even without COVID-19.
So yes, the official numbers are suspect.
 
joker420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think I won't believe whatever China or Russia has to say.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are the Chinese now traveling out of the country again, like everything is safe?  Are they stupid?  Are they essential baristas in russia?

That's what we're going to do here too, because Americans are even more insufferable in their privilege than the Chinese.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OK, sure, China is all liars.  Why does that matter?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cancel all contracts with Chinese Companies that requires their soulless citizens to come to your country.
Move all manufacturing out of China.
Tell China whatever debt we own them, is now paid in full.

Maybe then, when they see there is a price for their irresponsible behavior, they will begin to act in a responsible manner.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In threads like these, I have to point out that Chairman Xi really does look like Winnie the Pooh.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Chinese censors can quote me on that.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Marine1: Hopefully Putin sees the solution as farking with China as their biggest enemy instead of the US for a while.

I suspect the next time there's word of a novel virus on China

[Fark user image image 425x318]


What movie/TV series is that from?
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Careful subby, people who question Putin tend to die mysteriously.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is reminiscent of the early day of the outbreak when supposedly there were only a handful of cases in China, but we kept finding cases in repatriated individuals in the US. If you treated the people returning to the US as a random sample of the regions they had been visiting in China you would have to conclude that there were vastly more cases in China than had been reported.

TL;DR summary: Here we go again, Russia edition.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Russia lying? Duh.


In a fight between China and Russia, one of them might accidentally tell the truth.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Tell China whatever debt we own them, is now paid in full.


Area Man has opinion on how he imagines treasury bonds work.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From Russia with Love Theme Song - James Bond
Youtube 6lRuXckWC_8
Too soon?
/
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: "Reported".

[pbs.twimg.com image 610x366]

The City of Wuhan is about the same size and has about the same population as New York City.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wuhan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York​_City

It's where the disease originated.

Yet I'm to believe that NYC has more deaths (https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/c​ovid-19-data.page, totaling 6,182 as of 2020/04/13 at 13:12 UTC when I checked)

than all of China?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA? Totaling 3,341, same Bat-day, same Bat-time).

That's simply not credible, especially given the state of healthcare in China, where Traditional Chinese Medicine  (TCM) is often used instead of modern, science-based medicine simply because of cost considerations.

The government of the People's Republic of China is lying.


Of course ditty sides with Russia.
 
RaptorDJ
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JFK Shot First: Cancel all contracts with Chinese Companies that requires their soulless citizens to come to your country.
Move all manufacturing out of China.
Tell China whatever debt we own them, is now paid in full.

Maybe then, when they see there is a price for their irresponsible behavior, they will begin to act in a responsible manner.


Dehumanizing the population of the largest country in the world because their government lies isn't normal but on Trump.
 
Marine1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JFK Shot First: Cancel all contracts with Chinese Companies that requires their soulless citizens to come to your country.
Move all manufacturing out of China.
Tell China whatever debt we own them, is now paid in full.

Maybe then, when they see there is a price for their irresponsible behavior, they will begin to act in a responsible manner.


It'll take the majority of the world doing that to get it to work. If the US does it alone, we're more likely to have a war.

The good news is, you can't just shut down the world for months without a firm end date without pissing some people off.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.