 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Need to up your working from home game? Here are eight examples of quarantine workspaces from famous designers   (theguardian.com) divider line
52
    More: Cool, The Guardian, The Observer, Twitter, aunt's silver teapot, Erdem Photograph, The Guardian Weekly, Self isolation work spaces, photo frame  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 6:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just a couple of folding tables for me. Good enough.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those people spend time on a computer or have a job that requires that.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm just an uncultured philistine but those all seemed pretty unremarkable.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the most part they seem to be putting a laptop on a table or desk.  Now I know what I have been doing wrong all these years.  Apparently the laptop does not go in the refrigerator.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Maybe I'm just an uncultured philistine but those all seemed pretty unremarkable.


Unremarkable, inadequate, and they include too many distractions to be useful. That's what dilettantes do when they think they're "getting serious" about something.

Friggin' amateurs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is EXACTLY the same way I decorated MY home office!  What are the odds?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I sit on my large Versace pillow for comfort and have my More Joy blanket handy if it gets chilly."
😒
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh a table or desk, a few coffee table books, and notebooks with writing or drawing implements. These ideas will certainly get me far and have never occurred to me ever!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I perched my laptop on top of a live fire ant mound so every time I sit down to work, the ants stream out and sting the everloving shiat out of me. Very avant-garde.
 
farkturf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing even close to an actual, productive work-at-home office. I did not see one multiple monitor setup. Are these all for artists and bloggers?
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? WTF was all that?
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


Sure, why not

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


I would, but I don't need the cries of 'hoarder,' 'swine,' or 'pervert!'
 
Dischorran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


I'm not having much luck with mine still.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


This could be fun.
Starting week 4 of fulltime from home, I usually work from home 2 days a week but am  now sequestered here all the time. Aeron chair helps a lot for long days. Got it used for $300. Work tablet is on right side of desk. keyboard and mouse on desk is for work. Keyboard tray is home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This is EXACTLY the same way I decorated MY home office!  What are the odds?!
[Fark user image 425x496]


And here I thought I was the only one into metal decorative axes laying around on the floor where I could easily trip on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rikkards: FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.

This could be fun.
Starting week 4 of fulltime from home, I usually work from home 2 days a week but am  now sequestered here all the time. Aeron chair helps a lot for long days. Got it used for $300. Work tablet is on right side of desk. keyboard and mouse on desk is for work. Keyboard tray is home.[Fark user image 425x239]


Oh and yes that is a McDonalds out the wind. They are the best back neighbor, they are clean, quiet and have had zero complaints.  Only been there twice.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


The kegerator moved from the bonus room to the office.  Then the computer and kegerator moved to the bedroom.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft, where are the cages for locking the kids up so you can get just 10 friggin minutes of work done? Huh?!?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: Maybe I'm just an uncultured philistine but those all seemed pretty unremarkable.


Yeah, I was very, very underwhelmed. I'm about to go have dinner, might have to post a pic of my workstation when I'm done. Blows all those away, IMHO.
 
gbcinques
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famous? Never heard of any of them.

Now, here's a real designer's workspace. No fluffing or curating involved.
(Awaiting a paint job.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dexhal
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Today I learned none of those people work for more than 20 minutes a day.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well that was a waste of time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.


Not a chance. For one, it's covered right now with confidential information, as I'm currently working. For another, it's a two-person office (with space for a third workstation) and my wife would be none too keen about me passing around pictures of her space.

But, I can sum up its usefulness and dedication in a few sentences. The two dedicated workstations have both desk and wall mounted monitors, and the baseboards for three walls of my office have 4" x 4" surface-mounted, thin-finger covered industrial wire ducting to manage the power & data cabling in here. I used to have a 4-post rackmount setup in here when I was running sites & servers, but now it's pretty much set up for managing the gaming & entertainment networks without looking like a server room.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

farkturf: Nothing even close to an actual, productive work-at-home office. I did not see one multiple monitor setup. Are these all for artists and bloggers?


Exactly my reaction.
 
dexhal
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gbcinques: Famous? Never heard of any of them.

Now, here's a real designer's workspace. No fluffing or curating involved.
(Awaiting a paint job.)
[Fark user image image 850x637]


No WFH set up is complete without a nerf saber.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I sort of work from home, where I process inventory found in thrifts and pawns, to send to Amazon warehouses. You know, things I cannot do right now.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
my cubbyhole workspace

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The wired home office:

Corona Home Office
Youtube ZEIho10DSm0
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How the hell does Simone stretch out her legs at that desk
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: my cubbyhole workspace

[Fark user image 850x433]


Nice - just voiceover work, or composition as well?
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh yeah... those are great if you're a four year old... or POTUS.  One of them even has useful colouring in crayons for writing those all-important presidential tweets.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gbcinques: Famous? Never heard of any of them.

Now, here's a real designer's workspace. No fluffing or curating involved.
(Awaiting a paint job.)
[Fark user image 850x637]


Exactly. No sunny open windows, no airy spaces that make it easy to get in & out (read "flee" - once you're in, it's expensive to leave) and purpose-built for the work you're doing.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: oxnard_montalvo: my cubbyhole workspace

[Fark user image 850x433]

Nice - just voiceover work, or composition as well?


Mostly VO  but some production. Not so much music these days, I have hand issues and can't really play much of anything anymore.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the other home home office.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gbcinques: Famous? Never heard of any of them.

Now, here's a real designer's workspace. No fluffing or curating involved.
(Awaiting a paint job.)
[Fark user image 850x637]


Drug apparatus checks out.
 
trasnform
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: my cubbyhole workspace

[Fark user image 850x433]


Dude, I heard you like monitors...
Fark user imageView Full Size
if you need glasses to read I highly recommend a 50" TV it's nice pretending I can see clearly again. My boss was all like "but you can see the pixels" and I'm all like "exactly...I can see them"
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time I've gotten a room to use as an office the MIL has moved in or we've had a kid.

Wife's tubes are tied, MIL is dead, oldest is out of the house, finally got an office back a few months ago, but never really set it up.  This whole WFH thing though...

Went from a hutch in the corner of the kitchen to a nice 10x12 room with basically soundproof walls, etc.  Went cheap on the desk since it was a "fark it" moment, so a couple of cheap filing cabinets and a half sheet of 1" pre-sanded plywood (cut long way).  Going from a 2x2 ft. area to a 8x2 is kinda nice.

Unfortunately while work was ready to hand me a few extra 24" monitors now that I have space, my video card doesn't have the needed oomph and output connectors to actually use more than 1 at a time :(

New video card by end of this week :)


Why 1" ply? Kinda heavy, no? Yes it is.  But when I finally figure out what to do about long term bases, etc. (instead of cheap file cabinets) I want to be able to dangle a reloading press off one end, maybe  a small bench vise.  Between computers, some hobbyist level gunsmithing and assembling "grown up Legos" I really need the space and the strength.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

trasnform: oxnard_montalvo: my cubbyhole workspace

[Fark user image 850x433]

Dude, I heard you like monitors...
[Fark user image 850x637]if you need glasses to read I highly recommend a 50" TV it's nice pretending I can see clearly again. My boss was all like "but you can see the pixels" and I'm all like "exactly...I can see them"


Heh, but I'm nearsighted.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing special or artsy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm kind of concerned about this genetic experimentation combining DNA from Hitler, Vin Diesel, Emperor Hirohito, Moe Howard and Austin Powers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I'm kind of concerned about this genetic experimentation combining DNA from Hitler, Vin Diesel, Emperor Hirohito, Moe Howard and Austin Powers.

[Fark user image 850x856]


My guess was Moe Howard and James Joyce.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dischorran: FirstDennis: I would love to see all you farkers' work-from-home setups.

I'm not having much luck with mine still.

[Fark user image 850x637]


What protein are you looking at?
 
trasnform
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: 1" pre-sanded plywood

Where do you find 1" plywood? Because I looked (honestly I didn't put much effort into it)
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mayochamp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the aging noazark art workstation (still running on Windows 7, and no longer internet-connected).

It features a 22-inch Cintiq that I permanently-affixed to a drafting desk ... which is mostly used for digital sculpting & painting, drawn directly on the lower monitor.  The upper monitor is used for render output & reference display.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olliewog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.