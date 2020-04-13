 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   50 years ago this evening Apollo 13 made a long distance call to Houston to report that they had a problem   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Apollo 11, Moon, Apollo program, Apollo 13, command module, Houston's Mission Control center, lunar module, back of our spacecraft  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still a miracle of sorts that they got back. Letting the experts do their job can really pay off.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.


I know people who are badged for the NASA-JSC who don't believe AGW is a possibility.  This is how bad emotional bias has farked up our society - when you literally work in the same building as the proverbial horse's mouth but either ignore or refuse to utilize that resource (by simply asking).
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump should have fired someone for leaking this.
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.

I know people who are badged for the NASA-JSC who don't believe AGW is a possibility.  This is how bad emotional bias has farked up our society - when you literally work in the same building as the proverbial horse's mouth but either ignore or refuse to utilize that resource (by simply asking).


Agreed.  A dear friend is a respiratory therapist.  Works in a hospital.  Heard from him recently:  "Not many people sick so far in Los Angeles, I think it'll be ok, 80% of Covid infected have mild symptoms.  Trump cutting off travel from China was a good move."

What the everlovingfark?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when this country believed good things were possible.
 
datfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some long distance call!
Took 50 years to get here...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 53 years ago Sgt. Pepper told his band to play.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the call from Hollywood to Huston. There was a lot of panic in that movie studio that day.

/come at me, Buzz
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

datfark: Some long distance call!
Took 50 years to get here...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Yeah, the call from Hollywood to Huston. There was a lot of panic in that movie studio that day.

/come at me, Buzz


There's a good question: If we were faking the moon landings, why did we fake failure?
 
craiguyver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And President Nixon called it a media hoax and fired the NASA Director for going public with the info...
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houston, this is ABC, CBS, and NBC. The ratings for Apollo 13 are really low. Anyway you can add some excitement to the moon set?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: "Not many people sick so far in Los Angeles, I think it'll be ok, 80% of Covid infected have mild symptoms.  Trump cutting off travel from China was a good move."

What the everlovingfark?


All of those things said are true. The impact in LA appears to be mild and will turn out OK. 80% of infected have mild symptoms. And Trump cutting off travel from China was good in that it bought time.

Trumps biggest mistake was not entirely banning Chinese from entering the USA, because the Chinese barred from traveling across the Pacific on direct flights sometimes found alternatives. Lots of them went the long way 'round, connecting through LHR, CDG, AMS, DBX, etc.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: WayneKerr: Yeah, the call from Hollywood to Huston. There was a lot of panic in that movie studio that day.

/come at me, Buzz

There's a good question: If we were faking the moon landings, why did we fake failure?


We had to find some way to get those Mission Control guys laid.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?


They were lucky it happened when it happened. Had the accident occurred on the return trip from the Moon (after the lunar lander had consumed resources and been jettisoned) or after the lunar lander had descended to the Moon, they'd have been stranded and dead.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Know what movie I am watching tonight.

/Actually two movies: Apollo 13 and The Martian
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Being stuck in a damaged spacecraft sounds like a lot of fun right about now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What Caused The Explosion That Crippled Apollo 13?
Youtube eO19LTJZM6c
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.


Seinfeld - Landing the Man on the Moon
Youtube ZHngY3iJBCo
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?

They were lucky it happened when it happened. Had the accident occurred on the return trip from the Moon (after the lunar lander had consumed resources and been jettisoned) or after the lunar lander had descended to the Moon, they'd have been stranded and dead.


They were also lucky they didn't get hit by a micro-meteorite.  The were also lucky they didn't burn up on re-entry. They were also lucky the explosion didn't spin the craft irrecoverably out of control....and so on.  The fact they were "lucky" doesn't take away from the fact that it was monumental work of heroism on many peoples parts to get them safely.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being a former Houstonian, I can confirm and attest that your problem, no matter how dire, will only be exacerbated if you call Houston.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Documentary film: Black Astronauts & NASSA
Youtube bq7gkQ7UkzI
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Collect?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: WayneKerr: Yeah, the call from Hollywood to Huston. There was a lot of panic in that movie studio that day.

/come at me, Buzz

There's a good question: If we were faking the moon landings, why did we fake failure?


TV ratings. Viewers had already lost interest by the second episode but they had a whole season planned.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Trumps biggest mistake was not entirely banning Chinese from entering the USA, because the Chinese barred from traveling across the Pacific on direct flights sometimes found alternatives. Lots of them went the long way 'round, connecting through LHR, CDG, AMS, DBX, etc.


The US was infected by plenty of travelers returning from Europe.

But Trump and Fox News thank you for your pro bono efforts to cry "but but China" at every opportunity.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Know what movie I am watching tonight.

/Actually two movies: Apollo 13 and The Martian


So, a great movie and its pale imitation?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eegah: RyansPrivates: Know what movie I am watching tonight.

/Actually two movies: Apollo 13 and The Martian

So, a great movie and its pale imitation?


How are things at Hot Topic these days?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The explosion was the cover story. This is what really happened

Haise: "Houston, Lovell won't stay on his side of the capsule!"
Lovell: "He keeps touching me!!"
Houston: "Damn it I will turn this thing around if you don't behave!"
Swigert: "I'm not doing anything! That's not fair"
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: UberDave: bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.

I know people who are badged for the NASA-JSC who don't believe AGW is a possibility.  This is how bad emotional bias has farked up our society - when you literally work in the same building as the proverbial horse's mouth but either ignore or refuse to utilize that resource (by simply asking).

Agreed.  A dear friend is a respiratory therapist.  Works in a hospital.  Heard from him recently:  "Not many people sick so far in Los Angeles, I think it'll be ok, 80% of Covid infected have mild symptoms.  Trump cutting off travel from China was a good move."

What the everlovingfark?


Careful there, remember you are saying this on Fark. They will trash you for that.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am watching Apollo 13 tonight.  Watched it the first time with a bunch of NASA engineers and you better believe they cheered at the end.
 
kp1230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Know what movie I am watching tonight.

/Actually two movies: Apollo 13 and The Martian


I've lost count of how many times I've watched Apollo 13, but I still cry when Tom Hanks says, "Hello Houston, this is Odyssey. It's good to see you again."

The Martian is also a favorite in our house.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bluorangefyre: Remember when we could get people stranded halfway between the Earth and the Moon back alive, by using available materials and writing in-space module startup instructions on the fly?  Now, we can't even test every man, woman, and child for a virus.


Luckily to get Apollo 13 back, mission control didn't have to wait for FDA approval to issue orders to the crew
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.