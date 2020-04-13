 Skip to content
(Fox News)   1,200 infected on Long Island, and that's just the healthcare workers   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Suffolk County, New York, Hospital, Long Island, Stony Brook University, Brookhaven, New York, Stony Brook University Hospital  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox News?

1,2000 is like 40 Clinton Body Counts and that's terrible.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With herpes? I mean it is Long Island after all.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since the source is Fox News, I now doubt the existence of COVID-19, heath care workers, and Long Island.


More seriously, this is what happens when the US government redirects the medical PPE (much of which has been pirated from other countries by seizing their shipments, including shipments from non-US suppliers to non-US destinations) from areas with the highest need to areas that voted most heavily for Donald Trump.

Republican policies kill people.
 
gregscott
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how many healthcare workers have quit because of the risks. Has anyone heard of this?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#RepublicanPoliciesKillPeople
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
buh it jus duh fwue
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gregscott: I wonder how many healthcare workers have quit because of the risks. Has anyone heard of this?


People afraid of contagious diseases do not go into healthcare
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gregscott: I wonder how many healthcare workers have quit because of the risks. Has anyone heard of this?


I was just watching this JAMA interview with the head of NYC Health and Hospitals. Seems to be a good guy. I think he said absenteeism is about double normal, but didn't mention people quitting. It's a good interview which I'd recommend.

New York City Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update
Youtube rmXjivXTm8I
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any word on whether iced tea production has been affected??
*Glug glug glug*
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But they're trained medical professionals so they're following social distancing ru...oh shiat
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now, on a Scale of 1 to Crysis 4, how bad would you say that is?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.