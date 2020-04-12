 Skip to content
(CNN)   China's decided to go with the "it wasn't me" approach to the Covid-19 pandemic, warning universities and academics that any research papers tracing the origins of the outbreak "must be tightly controlled" and approved by the Central Government   (cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pandemics are something that topples Chinese rulers.

/see "mandate of heaven"
//that's what xi said
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think that this is basically China's Chernobyl.  They didn't create it, this is not something they've done intentionally, and they will be hurt by it as much as anyone else  But their inability to admit fully what happened and allow for a real response has already made this much worse than it needed to be.

Basically, here's their response to COVID-19:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Shaggy Defense.
 
seniorgato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Unless we find out it was released out of pure stupidity or hostility by a national government why bother?   Who cares?
Research the problem, treat the problem, have sex with it's mom.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It must suck to live in a country who's government is incapable of handling criticism.

/It does.  It really does.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least we don't live in a country where the government muzzles public officials talking about this terrible disease.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It wasn't me" doesn't work with farts either.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm just glad they gave us the Corona Lite version in my area way back in October . I think I have some immunity to it now .
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Xi calling it the "American Virus" now?

Slothlike American Consumer decides to return valuable Chinese product and coughs virulent disease in to the box before sealing it.  Lazy American postal system does not quarantine the box as they should and it is delivered to hard working, industrious Chinese workers in Wuhan.  The disease escapes and finds the excellent Chinese physiology to be perfect breeding grounds.   Fat American President refuses to take responsibility for global pandemic.  These are his words "I don't take responsibility at all".

As is the norm, China is doomed to suffer for the world.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Government leaders insisting on secrecy to protect themselves never actually leads to even worse outcomes.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next, the Chinese won't take responsibility for the pee pee in your coke.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F them right up the A. China gov'mint rat bastards were given the heads-up early on. They should be billed for the entire expense. Their gov'mint should be toppled so the citizens can have a free and good quality life.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Central Scrutinizer

Maybe NSFW
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

seniorgato: Unless we find out it was released out of pure stupidity or hostility by a national government why bother?   Who cares?
Research the problem, treat the problem, have sex with it's mom.


The Brits seem to think it's plausible that the virus escaped from one of the Chinese government's biological research labs in Wuhan.
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I think that this is basically China's Chernobyl.  They didn't create it, this is not something they've done intentionally, and they will be hurt by it as much as anyone else  But their inability to admit fully what happened and allow for a real response has already made this much worse than it needed to be.

Basically, here's their response to COVID-19:

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]



They created it by ignoring the health of their citizens.
They enabled it by continuing to say everything was fine while it rampaged through a major city.
They extended it by ignoring the worlds requests to see what was going on, and saying everything was ok, Then, when it became politically sensitive they blamed OTHER COUNTRIES FOR IT rather than taking responsibility for  it.
.
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Xi calling it the "American Virus" now?

Slothlike American Consumer decides to return valuable Chinese product and coughs virulent disease in to the box before sealing it.  Lazy American postal system does not quarantine the box as they should and it is delivered to hard working, industrious Chinese workers in Wuhan.  The disease escapes and finds the excellent Chinese physiology to be perfect breeding grounds.   Fat American President refuses to take responsibility for global pandemic.  These are his words "I don't take responsibility at all".

As is the norm, China is doomed to suffer for the world.


The CCP makes their own people suffer.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inb4 some farker cries that it's racist to suggest China has anything to do with COVID-19
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I think that this is basically China's Chernobyl.  They didn't create it, this is not something they've done intentionally, and they will be hurt by it as much as anyone else  But their inability to admit fully what happened and allow for a real response has already made this much worse than it needed to be.

Basically, here's their response to COVID-19:

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, but the Soviets did create Chernobyl:
Designed and built w/o containment vessel so it would be cheaper.
Graphite moderated core so they could produce more plutonium.
Authorized (somewhat) experiment to see if they could run shutdowns and startups more quickly.
Overall design of the control system was subject to runaway states.

And then you had the post-accident clusterfarks of coverups, denials, etc.

Now, you could say the Chinese caused this because they'd been warned to shut down the wet markets.

And even if one of the wilder theories about where this came from turns out to be true (research on bat viruses, failure to contain in the lab, worker was infected and then subsequently spread it) it's still arguably not the same level of incompetence as what led to Chernobyl.

The coverups, denials, etc. are par for the course with authoritarian governments of any stripe, but especially true of the "infallible, inevitable" etc. mythos of Marxist communism.
 
GungFu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Inb4 some farker cries that it's racist to suggest China has anything to do with COVID-19


Stop exaggerating for effect, dumbass.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And this is why I don't trust their covid numbers at all.
 
