The case for never wearing pants again
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kilt thread?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Kilt thread?


Chad Huffington's rebellious brother Chase approves
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The necktie and all its variations and bastard cousins can go away as well.  I don't need to protect my throat from a cavalry attack.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just glad I work in an industry where the very concept of a dress code is mocked.

/Technically I think we do have a dress code, and it's "Just don't wear anything to office that would get you arrested, because we don't want to have to spring for bail"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All jorts, all the time...

JORTS
Youtube ziFRoGTRqws
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We must think of the people who make $2,000 suits.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There probably needs to be some level of dress code so people who shouldn't wear certain things don't wear those things.

Jeans and a shirt with a collar is easy and works for most places.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Going into an office should never come back.  Most of our office jobs can be done at home with every bit of productivity (I'd actually argue more productivity) than if we were in our offices at work.  It's a waste of the company's money and my time and money to want me to go back after this is all over.
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are many nice looking and comfortable cloths out there. Why do Men have to wear suits with ties and women have to wear dresses and high heels? Would it tear apart the fabric of time to wear... Dare I say it... Loafers? Would the Earth shake apart if we wear POLO SHIRTS (DUN, DUN, DUN!) Sweat pants and leggings go a bit far. Ripped jeans should be thrown in the rag pile. Tank tops should not be worn. If you can just have a happy medium things may get back to normal. I'm sorry to tell you all one thing. You will be expected to dress from shoulders to feet. That's right all you teleconferences we all know. You will have cover you bottoms. Sorry.
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Used it last week; don't care. This scene makes me laugh all these years later
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The issue with no (or super relaxed) dress codes, is that some slob at your office (assuming we're ever back in office) is going to not only abuse it, but do so in a gross way.

Fat persons stomach visible
Blatant stains of clothes
Lack of basic hygiene
Holes in inappropriate places

And HR and the C-suite are going to decide that it's better to just have a blanket policy than handling these people as 1 off exceptions.
 
Animatronik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
NO YOGA PANTS.

The negatives outweigh the positives.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ties, keep 'em.

Just remember that you are in public to serve the public what ever wares that you peddle.

Now then, try to look well kept and presentable, not smelling of goat shiat, not like you do hungover on saturday morning after the orgy.

Other than that, whatever.
 
