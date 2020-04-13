 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Quarantine driving your relationship sideways? Texas couple has found the way forward .... reboot (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Certainly looks like your typical couple from Texas.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I really like the Scottish accent, I find it really soothing to the ear."

Damn, they *are* weird.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Kaaaayyyy, that is a pretty unusual triple.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Oh Kaaaayyyy, that is a pretty unusual triple.


Exactly my thought.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the slave collar, I have a feeling all three are made from plastic.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: KarmicDisaster: Oh Kaaaayyyy, that is a pretty unusual triple.

Exactly my thought.


Keeping Austin weird, I guess.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Darris has plenty of flair, I'll give him that.

She'll be good for the HOV lane.  Probably too expensive for it though.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I hear her talk the syllables of what she says are really easy to understand so it's not just the sound of her accent, it's the rhythm and speech pattern that it gives her when she talks."

Then it's not a Scottish accent.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, who am I to judge?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the comments posed on Julian Assange's thread, where his partner was an average-looking, fit woman in her late 30s, I am sure the comments here will be completely respectful and not at all misogynistic.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevesporn2000: Based on the comments posed on Julian Assange's thread, where his partner was an average-looking, fit woman in her late 30s, I am sure the comments here will be completely respectful and not at all misogynistic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Long as it works for them.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: "I really like the Scottish accent, I find it really soothing to the ear."

Damn, they *are* weird.


Outlander(and it's more bodice ripper focused derivatives) has a following for a reason
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Would it be wrong to say out loud that I'm physically more attracted to the doll than either of them? Of course, would need to hear the doll in conversation. If she has nothing upstairs it's a non-starter.
 
Yawp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have one Hell of a relationship if getting a sex doll saves it.
 
mononymous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now I just feel bad for the doll.  She already have enough shiat going on, what with being parapalegic already...
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You gotta keep that spark somehow.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Based on the comments posed on Julian Assange's thread, where his partner was an average-looking, fit woman in her late 30s, I am sure the comments here will be completely respectful and not at all misogynistic.


Ray Stevens - Everything Is Beautiful
Youtube 0a45z_HG3WU


No, not really
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What the hell are all those badges they're wearing?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Americans fought and died so this couple would have the freedom to live this way.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Which one is the doll?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: stevesporn2000: Based on the comments posed on Julian Assange's thread, where his partner was an average-looking, fit woman in her late 30s, I am sure the comments here will be completely respectful and not at all misogynistic.

[Fark user image 387x356]


Seriously- I couldn't decide if they managed a Chotchkie's or were motorcycle/Renn Faire enthusiasts.
 
tnpir
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That woman's boobs are bigger than my whole damn body.

And I'm fat.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
