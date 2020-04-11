 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   1) Didn't follow lockdown, I am sorry. 2) Didn't follow lockdown, I am sorry. 3) Didn't follow lockdown, I am sorry.... 499) Didn't follow lockdown, I am sorry. 500) Didn't follow lockdown, I am sorry   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
    Uttarakhand, Tehri, Uttarakhand Police, Haridwar, charge of the Tapovan police check post, Ganges, Garhwal Kingdom, Tapovan area  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hardly hand-write anything anymore. Even writing a couple of short paragraphs will hurt my hand. I don't think I could do it.

I'd end up in jail I guess.

/Stop breaking the law, asshats
 
toetag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they weren't smacked with cane poles....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


There was one where Nelson showed Lisa how to use the musical chalk gizmo to write 5x faster.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, so they are only beating the Muslims with sticks?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Yeah.  That thing.
 
CaptSS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Should have made them clean some of the gamier parts of that river.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't do it again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't follow lock down. I'm sorry.
Ctrl-C
Ctrl-V x 99
 
GungFu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

toetag: At least they weren't smacked with cane poles....


Rhymes with graped.
Whut?! Never been taped before?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "These foreigners hail from Israel, Australia, Mexico and some other European countries, the police said."

🤔
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are we not going to talk about the guy in the Spaceballs helmet?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooh, sorry. It has to be written in Devanāgarī. Gotta start over. Penmanship counts.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Don't do it again!

[Fark user image 425x236]


People called the Romanes, they go the house and stay there!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hindustantimes.comView Full Size


...after which they were gang raped.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Didn't follow lock down. I'm sorry.
Ctrl-C
Ctrl-V x 99


This will be faster:

Didn't follow the lock down.  I'm sorry.
Ctrl-C
Ctrl-V
(Highlight both lines)
Ctrl-C
Ctrl-V
(Highlight all 4 lines)
Ctrl-C
Ctrl-V
(Highlight all 8 lines)
Etc
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: [hindustantimes.com image 850x480]

...after which they were gang raped.


I don't have my glasses on, are those Manatees on the beach?
 
