(PennLive)   A top UK scientist is '80 percent' confident that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be ready in six months. Cross your fingers, folks   (pennlive.com) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, The Times, United Kingdom, Newspaper, Breaking news, Broadsheet, coronavirus vaccine, News Corporation, Sky News  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be awesome.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80% of the time, the vaccine works 100% of the time.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet you'll get your kids vaccinated for that, Karen.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University...

Not to be confused with Sara Gilbert.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it will only cost $26,000 per shot!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do boffins think about that?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that's not "80%" like some people are 80% British hot.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish and hope this will happen. I also hope people get the vaccine.

Reality?

It's going to take a minimum of a year.

I'm already hearing from the red hats that they aint taking no vaccine.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: 80% of the time, the vaccine works 100% of the time.


That's about right for the "mumps" part of a single dose of the MMR vaccine.

One dose of MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles, 78% effective against mumps, and 97% effective against rubella. Link.
 
dryknife
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Or it may be a 6% chance that one may be developed in 80 years.

News reporting has never been so bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University...

Not to be confused with Sara Gilbert.


Or Gilbert Sarah.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I wish and hope this will happen. I also hope people get the vaccine.

Reality?

It's going to take a minimum of a year.

I'm already hearing from the red hats that they aint taking no vaccine.


I like to think society's tolerance for that type of perverse selfishness is coming to an end.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those are better odds than Sex Panther by Odeon.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Alaskan Yoda: I wish and hope this will happen. I also hope people get the vaccine.

Reality?

It's going to take a minimum of a year.

I'm already hearing from the red hats that they aint taking no vaccine.

I like to think society's tolerance for that type of perverse selfishness is coming to an end.


Man, I hope so. I'll be cautiously optimistic then.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe a limited run. It'll likely be quite a bit longer to be able to actually vaccinate populations.
 
madgonad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm puzzled that they are apparently willing to wait so late in the process to start manufacturing. If you are confident your vaccine will pass human trials you could start manufacturing right now. If the trial fails you have to dump your vaccine, but if it passes you can start mass vaccinations immediately. It is my understanding that at least one of the three vaccines being developed in the US has moved on to both human testing AND begun mass production.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University...

Not to be confused with Sara Gilbert.


That would be funny if the Covid-2000 virus sent a robot back from the future to destroy the one person who stops its mutation and the robot gets the name wrong.  Well, maybe the Covid used an 80 column card and the First_Name field was only 4 characters long.  Cromulent.

Is that Rosanne reboot still going?  This could be an episode.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scientist probably already injected himself. My eyes!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Having a vaccine and having a vaccine mass produced are two different things.  Both are good, but having both is way better.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I wish and hope this will happen. I also hope people get the vaccine.

Reality?

It's going to take a minimum of a year.

I'm already hearing from the red hats that they aint taking no vaccine.


That sounds like a self correcting problem.
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they make a successful vaccine for the original SARS? No

Have they made successful vaccines for other members of the coronavirus family such as the common cold? No

So... you're telling me they're going to make a successful vaccine for this? Ok. I'll believe it when I see it. These articles are nothing but panic-relief tidbits.
 
lookheremyman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I did mention this yesterday in another thread. Living in Oxford is the only reason I'm alive today.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't over promise and under deliver. Always under promise and over deliver.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did they make a successful vaccine for the original SARS? No

Have they made successful vaccines for other members of the coronavirus family such as the common cold? No

So... you're telling me they're going to make a successful vaccine for this? Ok. I'll believe it when I see it. These articles are nothing but panic-relief tidbits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read yesterday that it takes 5-10 years for an effective, safe vaccine. If this 6 month prediction is true it would be pretty remarkable.

/and jeebus would have nothing to do with it
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: What do boffins think about that?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Or is that puffins?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: And it will only cost $26,000 per shot!


They got Martin Shkreli involved?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe a limited run. It'll likely be quite a bit longer to be able to actually vaccinate populations.


Came here to say this, it'll take a long time. There was and is a waiting list to get the newer, two dose shingles vaccine, and that's for a small percentage of the population.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i'm sorry but how many times have you read we are -this close- to a cure for cancer? at my age around 100.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bet you'll get your kids vaccinated for that, Karen.


I know Karens that won't since "This is all just a way for big pharma to sell more vaccines, and since the CDC works for big pharma, they are going to make it mandatory. It should be my choice. I'm not giving my kids some untested vaccine that has god knows what inside it."
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know if a viable vaccine will really be ready and available this year.  But I do know that there will be a push by a certain world leader to get one approved in the US (viability be damned) before November.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: What do boffins think about that?


thefandomentals.comView Full Size

Many boffins died to bring us this information.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Well, at least we know how he keeps himself amused during lockdown.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: CarnySaur: Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University...

Not to be confused with Sara Gilbert.

That would be funny if the Covid-2000 virus sent a robot back from the future to destroy the one person who stops its mutation and the robot gets the name wrong.  Well, maybe the Covid used an 80 column card and the First_Name field was only 4 characters long.  Cromulent.

Is that Rosanne reboot still going?  This could be an episode.


They 86ed it after Roseanne ran her mouth about Scary Mooselimbs and GEORGE SOROS!
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I wish and hope this will happen. I also hope people get the vaccine.

Reality?

It's going to take a minimum of a year.

I'm already hearing from the red hats that they aint taking no vaccine.


Blue hats as well  .
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And, I'm 80 percent confident this British researcher is blowing smoke up my arse.  Butt, I like it so that's good, I guess.  It's not helpful to have people like this giving what is probably false hope to people about vaccines.  Plus, it causes dumb arse anti-vaxxers to anti-vax.  Which I find intolerable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Maybe a limited run. It'll likely be quite a bit longer to be able to actually vaccinate populations.


This.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did they make a successful vaccine for the original SARS? No

Have they made successful vaccines for other members of the coronavirus family such as the common cold? No

So... you're telling me they're going to make a successful vaccine for this? Ok. I'll believe it when I see it. These articles are nothing but panic-relief tidbits.


That's my suspicion as well.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LewDux: What do boffins think about that?

[thefandomentals.com image 540x430]
Many boffins died to bring us this information.


Genius.
 
