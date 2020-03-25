 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Churchgoers ticketed $500 each after going to drive-in church service. No word on how may people sneaked in by hiding in the trunk   (myfox8.com) divider line
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drhurd.comView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally asinine.

If they are in their car, I see no issue.  If they got out of the car for any reason, though, I think the tickets are warranted.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi? Sounds like a set up. They are looking for a test case.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right To Travel

I think its in the 14th amendment

See you in court, biatch
 
geggam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Right To Travel

I think its in the 14th amendment

See you in court, biatch


Freedom of Religion is mentioned as well
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good

Stay at home means stay at home unless it's necessary
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were in cars, and I would say that is pretty good social distancing.

I think the city may be dismissing a bunch of tickets when this is all over.


This sounds like a church that is at least trying to be responsible in holding their services. I'm still not sure why people feel the need to gather in one location, but at least they were sitting in individual cars.

I'm more exposed when I go pick up groceries.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Good

Stay at home means stay at home unless it's necessary


To Mississippians, there is nothing more necessary in Mississippi than Jeesus. Except maybe water.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.


Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the area churches here is using an old drive-in theater for Sunday services, seems like social distancing to me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadburns: One of the area churches here is using an old drive-in theater for Sunday services, seems like social distancing to me.


Do they make sure nobody gets out of cars and that nobody walks between the cars?

If you've got a priest walking up to every car and touching everyone for a "blessing" then you've just mixmastered the next phase of the pandemic.
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.


Wanna know how I know you didn't read the article?

To run a drive-in service, the church has used a radio frequency that can only be heard a block away from the church.

Micropowered transmitters, no license required. This isn't some megachurch with it's own radio station, it's a small church with someone who knows how to work one of those whole-house FM transmitters you can buy for 50 bucks on Amazon.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500?  I'd be upset too.  Otoh, I wouldn't have been stupid enough to break quarantine in the first place.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Dadburns: One of the area churches here is using an old drive-in theater for Sunday services, seems like social distancing to me.

Do they make sure nobody gets out of cars and that nobody walks between the cars?

If you've got a priest walking up to every car and touching everyone for a "blessing" then you've just mixmastered the next phase of the pandemic.


Clearly, the solution to that problem is to have police officers walk up to every car and make the cars' occupants open the windows to accept tickets.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Activities that took place during quarantine lock downs.

How many people in the bottom picture do you think got tickets?

Which gathering looks safer?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people can leave their home to buy beer they should be able to go to a radio broadcast church service in a parking lot. This isn't a complete and total shutdown of everything and it's a joke what is considered essential and what isn't. I can't get a haircut or sit on a park bench but the buses are still running and full of people. It's like we are treating this pandemic at 7/10 on the seriousness scale.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Right To Travel

I think its in the 14th amendment

See you in court, biatch


Looks like someone hasn't brushed up on "National Emergency" or studied WWII and laws that restricted travel, and even porch lights and required blackout windows. In their OWN HOMES.
That's a done deal about powers of the state in Emergencies. Heck, you can't drive into neighborhood with your right to travel after storm damage.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

Wanna know how I know you didn't read the article?

To run a drive-in service, the church has used a radio frequency that can only be heard a block away from the church.

Micropowered transmitters, no license required. This isn't some megachurch with it's own radio station, it's a small church with someone who knows how to work one of those whole-house FM transmitters you can buy for 50 bucks on Amazon.


Sorry. I guess I confused it with one of the hundreds and hundreds of similar stories from the past few weeks.

Why can't they just set up one on one calls, or record a sermon and have it delivered? What's so important about being there in person - especially given there is a biblical quote about the value of praying at home vs in public.

I just don't get it, fundamentally.
 
geggam
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.


1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.
 
KaiZas
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: cman: Good

Stay at home means stay at home unless it's necessary

To Mississippians, there is nothing more necessary in Mississippi than Jeesus. Except maybe water.


Time to educate the idiots.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x316]
[Fark user image image 500x334]


Activities that took place during quarantine lock downs.

How many people in the bottom picture do you think got tickets?

Which gathering looks safer?


It's a trick question as neither gathering should have taken place.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.


During a pandemic we need them for more important things than cleaning up after church.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If people can leave their home to buy beer they should be able to go to a radio broadcast church service in a parking lot. This isn't a complete and total shutdown of everything and it's a joke what is considered essential and what isn't. I can't get a haircut or sit on a park bench but the buses are still running and full of people. It's like we are treating this pandemic at 7/10 on the seriousness scale.


Oh, man.  I'm sorry this global pandemic has been so inconvenient for you.
 
geggam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.

During a pandemic we need them for more important things than cleaning up after church.


Then reprioritize the church calls. 

This isnt that hard. 

Yall are making too big of a deal about this.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.


So it's cool if I start fires because firemen signed up to fight fires? I mean, they signed up to do it, right?

Your argument is trash.  Stay home and don't put any strain on EMS.  It's really easy.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

geggam: holdmybones: geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.

During a pandemic we need them for more important things than cleaning up after church.

Then reprioritize the church calls. 

This isnt that hard. 

Yall are making too big of a deal about this.


No. Those who have a need to go to church are making this a big deal. Doing literally nothing is what is needed.
 
Clearly Canadian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
holdmybones:
Sorry. I guess I confused it with one of the hundreds and hundreds of similar stories from the past few weeks.

Why can't they just set up one on one calls, or record a sermon and have it delivered? What's so important about being there in person - especially given there is a biblical quote about the value of praying at home vs in public.

I just don't get it, fundamentally.

No big deal. Cabin fever can be rough. For a lot of these people, church was probably the only recreational activity they had besides goin' down to IHOP once a month for a treat.

But if it wasn't about money all it would have taken would have been the local chief approaching the church, having a nice long sit-down discussion with the pastor about public safety and what would come next in the escalation process. Who knows. Maybe they did. Maybe this was the result.

But ticketing every last car there? Oh you bet that's about landing a score. You just know the Sheriff Tex went on his private Facebook group and boasted about how he busted a bunch of idiots for 8 grand in fines.

Oh look, it's a black church.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x316]
[Fark user image 500x334]


Activities that took place during quarantine lock downs.

How many people in the bottom picture do you think got tickets?

Which gathering looks safer?


The bottom picture was taken before stay at home orders were issued

The twain cannot be compared
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kobayashi Maru.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Right To Travel

I think its in the 14th amendment

See you in court, biatch


No, no it isn't.  And there is no "Right to Travel" or "Right to Transportation" in the US Constitution, however...

When it comes to Constitutional interpretation there are two schools of thought:

1. At the original Constitutional Convention in 1787 there was real arguments against the Bill of Rights because US Citizens have so many rights that to limit them by listing them was a terrible idea.  Which is why most of the original 10 are list what the government cannot do as opposed to what

2. Only the rights listed by in the Constitution are sacrosanct.  If it isn't listed then you can't expect to have it.  This is the basis of the "Originalism" movement that started in the '80s.

Conservatives tend to argue both, depending on what suits their purposes at the time.  I personally prefer Number 1, but I can see situations (like the current Pandemic) where limits have to be enacted "...to ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare,..." yadda yadda yadda.

One last note, Mississippi tends to be special with the police, in that they don't want cops thinking too much.  They tend to be of a mindset to arrest/fine everyone and let a judge sort it out.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe god can take care of them.
 
geggam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.

So it's cool if I start fires because firemen signed up to fight fires? I mean, they signed up to do it, right?

Your argument is trash.  Stay home and don't put any strain on EMS.  It's really easy.


your example is criminal. 

Going to church is protected activity and arguably not even the judges can overrule it. Their powers are limited by the constitution and bill of rights regardless of what they say. 

Its like when your mom grounds you and you tell your friends you can go anyway.... judges are taking too much power and eventually the people will realize this.... likely when its too late
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.


My take on it is that the religious powers that be wanted a slam dunk "Constitutional rights violation" case.  By the government agents ticketing the congregation it gives the church standing to sue.  The next step of which will be removing 'any' restrictions nationwide.  It is after all hard to pass the collection plate when there aren't butts in the pews.

So thanks to these idiots & a really stupid/completely complicit police dept (whynotbothgirl.jpg), we're probably going to be looking at a big second wave of virus infections in a month or two when churches most everywhere start screaming "See, you 'can't' shut us down.  God will protect us all...come back to church ..."

/it's too early in the morning to be this cynical & yet here we are...
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly, if they're in the car and not interacting with other people (getting out for blessings or the collection plate or communion), it shouldn't be a big deal. It's cars in a parking lot with the windows up.

Find the assholes who held in person services, go to their parking lots, and issue tickets to every vehicle.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and I thought religionists -southeners in particular-looooove the cops and all that authoritah.
Whatever happened to that?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A different church, but I did see video of a drive-in church service yesterday. The problem being that people drove to the service, then got out of their cars and stood along side it or in front of it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: geggam: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

1st responders job is to be AT RISK

That is literally the definition.  To respond to emergencies. 

They dont get to play the "Its for my safety thing." Cops have ruined society by being little biatches, at least some fire depts make their teams swear an oath to save others at their expense.

So it's cool if I start fires because firemen signed up to fight fires? I mean, they signed up to do it, right?

Your argument is trash.  Stay home and don't put any strain on EMS.  It's really easy.


Wait, was this a church service or an unsanctioned demolition derby?  I missed the part where people were doing anything reckless that would require someone to respond.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: holdmybones:
Sorry. I guess I confused it with one of the hundreds and hundreds of similar stories from the past few weeks.

Why can't they just set up one on one calls, or record a sermon and have it delivered? What's so important about being there in person - especially given there is a biblical quote about the value of praying at home vs in public.

I just don't get it, fundamentally.

No big deal. Cabin fever can be rough. For a lot of these people, church was probably the only recreational activity they had besides goin' down to IHOP once a month for a treat.

But if it wasn't about money all it would have taken would have been the local chief approaching the church, having a nice long sit-down discussion with the pastor about public safety and what would come next in the escalation process. Who knows. Maybe they did. Maybe this was the result.

But ticketing every last car there? Oh you bet that's about landing a score. You just know the Sheriff Tex went on his private Facebook group and boasted about how he busted a bunch of idiots for 8 grand in fines.

Oh look, it's a black church.


People were told not to go. I don't know if $500 is the right thing or if you charge individual vs the church, but people on both sides made the decision to hold and attend against orders. How do you send a message to such people when public safety is at stake?

And, what variety of church it is doesn't matter. Black churches can be almost as zany as white churches (I'm from Appalachia, so I've seen some shiat).
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: My take on it is that the religious powers that be wanted a slam dunk "Constitutional rights violation" case.


The more egregious the violation, the easier it is for a judge to write a narrow ruling that only forbids very specific instances of overreach.  And judges have a lot of practice ruling on favor of the other parts of government.
 
geggam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Clearly Canadian: Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

My take on it is that the religious powers that be wanted a slam dunk "Constitutional rights violation" case.  By the government agents ticketing the congregation it gives the church standing to sue.  The next step of which will be removing 'any' restrictions nationwide.  It is after all hard to pass the collection plate when there aren't butts in the pews.

So thanks to these idiots & a really stupid/completely complicit police dept (whynotbothgirl.jpg), we're probably going to be looking at a big second wave of virus infections in a month or two when churches most everywhere start screaming "See, you 'can't' shut us down.  God will protect us all...come back to church ..."

/it's too early in the morning to be this cynical & yet here we are...


I think we should let the herd go out and get immune. 

Ill self isolate and they can tackle the situation for us ;)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: RTOGUY: If people can leave their home to buy beer they should be able to go to a radio broadcast church service in a parking lot. This isn't a complete and total shutdown of everything and it's a joke what is considered essential and what isn't. I can't get a haircut or sit on a park bench but the buses are still running and full of people. It's like we are treating this pandemic at 7/10 on the seriousness scale.

Oh, man.  I'm sorry this global pandemic has been so inconvenient for you.


Well I'm still working every day only now I have nowhere to take a shiat because I work on the road and everything is closed. So yeah it's a bit rough being so essential.
 
geggam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: chuggernaught: RTOGUY: If people can leave their home to buy beer they should be able to go to a radio broadcast church service in a parking lot. This isn't a complete and total shutdown of everything and it's a joke what is considered essential and what isn't. I can't get a haircut or sit on a park bench but the buses are still running and full of people. It's like we are treating this pandemic at 7/10 on the seriousness scale.

Oh, man.  I'm sorry this global pandemic has been so inconvenient for you.

Well I'm still working every day only now I have nowhere to take a shiat because I work on the road and everything is closed. So yeah it's a bit rough being so essential.


Thread jack.... get you a bumper dumper 

https://odditymall.com/portable-car-t​i​re-toilet
 
WithinReason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So they were in cars, and I would say that is pretty good social distancing.

I think the city may be dismissing a bunch of tickets when this is all over.


This sounds like a church that is at least trying to be responsible in holding their services. I'm still not sure why people feel the need to gather in one location, but at least they were sitting in individual cars.

I'm more exposed when I go pick up groceries.


There wasn't a photo of the people attending this social distancing church, the cops might just be racist
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.


Not a Christian but:
1. Yes, people driving could result in accidents.
2. So can people working in their garages, basements, or taking a shower.
3. With the lessened traffic on the roadway, probably going for a Sunday drive is safer than the other abovementioned activities. And if you think car accidents are automatically going to be messier, you haven't seen what a drill press, belt sander/grinder or buffer can do to someone.

So maybe start being a little less judgemental.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

holdmybones: People were told not to go. I don't know if $500 is the right thing or if you charge individual vs the church, but people on both sides made the decision to hold and attend against orders. How do you send a message to such people when public safety is at stake?


First, have a better message than "RESPECT MAH AUTHORITAH!"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: And there is no "Right to Travel" or "Right to Transportation" in the US Constitution, however...


There *IS* an express right to freedom of religion in the First Amendment of the Constitution, however.

Any restrictions that say "It's OK to go buy liquor, but not to attend a religious service" is prima facie unconstitutional.

If those stay at home orders meant literally stay at home, you can't go anywhere for any reason, then it would be constitutional because the restrictions don't specifically target religious services.

In fact, Mississippi *EXPRESSLY* protects it in its order:
https://www.wlox.com/2020/03/25/list-​a​ll-businesses-operations-that-are-cons​idered-essential-mississippi/
Essential Religious Entities: Religious and faith-based facilities, religious gatherings. (Can not exceed 10 person limit.)

This is the triumph of martinet-like thinking over reason and rationality.  The church in this case came up with a very reasonable and science-based alternative to hold their services in a safe manner guaranteed not to spread the Wuhan virus.   The police, on the other hand, applied the law without thinking whether it should actually apply in this case.  Were there 10 people there?   Yes, technically.   Were they in danger of spreading the virus to each other?  No.

I want you to really think about that.

A *CHURCH* has a better, science-based case here than the government (in the form of the police).   A *CHURCH*.  Better science than the police.

Let that sink in.
 
phenn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can't have any fun these days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: holdmybones: People were told not to go. I don't know if $500 is the right thing or if you charge individual vs the church, but people on both sides made the decision to hold and attend against orders. How do you send a message to such people when public safety is at stake?

First, have a better message than "RESPECT MAH AUTHORITAH!"


"Stop spreading an infectious disease that could kill you and your family"

That isn't a solid message?
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: holdmybones: Clearly Canadian: So, I'm usually against the idea of unnecessary gatherings normally, more so in this situation but...

I'm having a really hard time seeing the harm in the actions of the people listening to radio in their cars in a parking lot.

Were they vaping? Wife swapping? Handle-licking? What activity could they have been engaged in that makes this in to a significant risk?

Oh, I see. They were peacefully assembled in a reasonably safe way to practice religion and the local teen-beaters wanted a new paint job for the Crown Vic. Good work boys. Ya got 'em.

Car accidents put first responders at unnecessary risk. There is no need to sit in a parking lot and listen to the same thing you could hear in your home.

The whole Christian need to buck the system and put everyone at risk thing is just farking stupid and sums up American Christians pretty well.

Not a Christian but:
1. Yes, people driving could result in accidents.
2. So can people working in their garages, basements, or taking a shower.
3. With the lessened traffic on the roadway, probably going for a Sunday drive is safer than the other abovementioned activities. And if you think car accidents are automatically going to be messier, you haven't seen what a drill press, belt sander/grinder or buffer can do to someone.

So maybe start being a little less judgemental.


I haven't passed very much judgment, aside from my American Christians comment- which is being proven true in real time.

I've said I don't think people driving to a church service is the best idea and that the church could easily find ways to handle this that don't put people at risk. How about you counter those instead of making shiat up?

Not that I expect reason from cryingoutloud.
 
