(WGNO)   Only in New Orleans: 'With Brennan's being closed this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the Easter Bunny decided to hop down a very quiet Royal Street and sing a little quarantine song and then saber a bottle of champagne with a sword.'   (wgno.com) divider line
    Easter Bunny, Easter, Brennan's restaurant, Easter egg, Rabbit, Easter Bunny sings, thanks, coronavirus crisis  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the hell else would you saber a bottle with, a trout?

/never saber a pop top bottle
//just ask Alton Brown
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
D'awwww. He has a beautiful voice.
 
