Americans Are Excessively Eating, Drinking, Smoking Pot, Playing Video Games And Watching Porn While Quarantined
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't realize people needed the excuse. I call it Tuesday.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've always limited those things to days that end in Y.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah? So?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What else would I do?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"excessively"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am NOT smoking pot.. I'm not sure how my asthmatic lungs would handle it.

But I'm still at work.. The main change is that I have more time to kill at work, so I'm watching more phone video to pass the time.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is their definition of "excessively"? I'm sure mine is different.
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: What is their definition of "excessively"? I'm sure mine is different.


This.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the last two words of the headline are superfluous.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: I'm pretty sure the last two words of the headline are superfluous.


Either 2 words at the end or three total.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So it is just like summer break during college.  Sweet.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: What is their definition of "excessively"? I'm sure mine is different.


This indeed.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was ahead of the curve on most of these.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 Instead of riding the whip of their slave masters and working excessively, being sick and miserable, while
competing with people in an orgy of conspicuous consumption of junk goods that create pollution and
deplete resources......Ya...I'll take the vidya games and good food..

WORK TO LIVE...not live to work...
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And...?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So no one's having excessive sex then?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Excessive"  Wow, just shocking that there's a large increase in these things when people aren't at work all day.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Increases as percentages aren't given for everything but, compared to last March:

Streaming Video: +100% (to one significant digit)
Alcohol Sales: +75%
Pornhub: +11.6%

But ZOMG EXCESSIVE PORN!

/alternately, the US was already a bunch of wankers
//alternately alternately, mrs bughunter is home too much for me to pr0n
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: So no one's having excessive sex then?


Not in my house :-/
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are certainly buying more booze and weed but that doesn't necessarily mean they're consuming more.  Does the spike in toilet paper sales mean people are wiping their asses that much more?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do you drink I've been thinking? *hic*
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of my oldest friends posted this recently.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This being FARK, I'm sure some of you think he's a slow learner.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uhhhhh,this 'quarantined' you speak of.....
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a preview of what ubi would be like. With artificially suppressed crime due to stay-at-home restrictions.
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are also copy/pasting headlines and getting greens on Fark.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where's Ric Romero when you need him?

/ won't let me in with ad-blocker on
// do they also mention that this is the cleanest our houses have been in years?
/// and the yard is coming along nicely
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: One of my oldest friends posted this recently.
[Fark user image 712x960]
This being FARK, I'm sure some of you think he's a slow learner.


Luckily, that can be blamed on the alcohol!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Where's Ric Romero when you need him?


At home wanking.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gogol Bordello - Alcohol
Youtube Ob7FUMlHmhc
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And the rest of their time they are just wasting.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cleaning my weapons to pass the time.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So business as usual
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: [Fark user image image 360x202]


Pretty much this.

/no pot for me
//everything else is pretty accurate
///and I'm still working, even
 
havocmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I lost 10 lbs the first two weeks due to anxiety and stress.  I think I've gained most of it back
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is bad. If people start to realize they can be happy the whole country could fall apart.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Where's Ric Romero when you need him?

/ won't let me in with ad-blocker on
// do they also mention that this is the cleanest our houses have been in years?
/// and the yard is coming along nicely


And the garage, the attic, and the basement are all Marie Kondo'd.  My OCD has always been exhausted at work, so the house didn't get this clean.  I'm almost to the point of making inventory control labels and spreadsheets for every drawer, cabinet, and closet.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, I don't need to remain sober if I don't have to be anywhere. I can maintain a low level buzz until I need a resupply.
 
