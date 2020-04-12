 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Weatherman in Birmingham reaches peak Alabama giving storm location   (al.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not subby. But James Span is a major jerk.

When he jump networks from "Fox" another soon to be "Fox" station.

He did it because he had a 'morality CLAUSE" in his contract.


Meaning that the local could not play the ELLEN 'coming out' episode.

This chuckfark and his lawyers basically forced the local ABC station to remove the "ELLEN" show because of gay stuff in prime time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T​he_Pupp​y_Episode


ABC affiliate WBMA-LP in Birmingham, Alabama, citing "family values", first sought ABC's permission to move the episode out of prime-time to a late-night slot. When ABC declined the request, the affiliate refused to air the episode at all.[16] Local LGBT organization Pride Birmingham arranged for a satellite feed of the episode and rented a 5,000-seat theatre for a viewing party, with about 1,000 people attending.[17] Local activists circulated a petition requesting that Abilene, Texas-area affiliate KTXS-TV not air the episode but were unsuccessful.[16]


So fark this bigoted homophobic asshole.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From the Boobie Trap:

"Just FYI y'all we are all good," the Facebook page said.

They cranked up the Alabama factor to 11 by adding a y'all to FYI. Just in case some of us yanks think the Y stands for "your" and not y'all's'.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: From the Boobie Trap:

"Just FYI y'all we are all good," the Facebook page said.

They cranked up the Alabama factor to 11 by adding a y'all to FYI. Just in case some of us yanks think the Y stands for "your" and not y'all's'.


That was absolutely appropriate use of y'all.

Haven't set foot in Bama in 20 years now but when I get mad or hang with a Southerner for a few, the whole accent fires up. It's just always there lurkin'. Like the urge to yell "Roll Tide!" come August.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: Boondock3806: From the Boobie Trap:

"Just FYI y'all we are all good," the Facebook page said.

They cranked up the Alabama factor to 11 by adding a y'all to FYI. Just in case some of us yanks think the Y stands for "your" and not y'all's'.

That was absolutely appropriate use of y'all.

Haven't set foot in Bama in 20 years now but when I get mad or hang with a Southerner for a few, the whole accent fires up. It's just always there lurkin'. Like the urge to yell "Roll Tide!" come August.


Your tone says you disagree, but your words say you agree.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: Boondock3806: From the Boobie Trap:

"Just FYI y'all we are all good," the Facebook page said.

They cranked up the Alabama factor to 11 by adding a y'all to FYI. Just in case some of us yanks think the Y stands for "your" and not y'all's'.

That was absolutely appropriate use of y'all.

Haven't set foot in Bama in 20 years now but when I get mad or hang with a Southerner for a few, the whole accent fires up. It's just always there lurkin'. Like the urge to yell "Roll Tide!" come August.


I was born in MS and lived there for my first three years and developed a southern accent that highly amused my non-Southern parents. Then later in life, I lived in FL for a year and my MS accent came back and morphed into a Northern FL one. When I moved back to CA, I lost all trace of it.

Until I got a Customer Service job years later in CA. I found that being on the phone with someone with a Southern accent, by the end of the call, I was a dipped-in-honey Southern Belle again. Weirdest thing.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: I was a dipped-in-honey Southern Belle


Go on...
 
