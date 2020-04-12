 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Lawsuit filed against Small Business Administration alleging discrimination against the $8 billion ecdysiast industry which employs 57,000 workers at thousands of locations nationwide   (detroitnews.com) divider line
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I support young, single ecdysiast women $1 dollar at a time
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Screw your sexual hangups. These women provide a service. Their employers exploit that service for profit. And men keep those places open. Pay them, you Puritan, self-righteous, hypocritical motherf*ckers.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope they sue, and I hope this goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

This regulation wasn't about anything except a small minority imposing their religious beliefs on the rest of us.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had to look it up, rarely happens, kudos.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ecdysiast

Gesundheit.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ban politicians from strip clubs and see how fast the money starts flowing.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hasn't Wesley's Boobie Trap suffered enough?
 
PunGent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should just re-brand as churches.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought most of them were independent contractors
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they're clothed until this is over...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: I hope they sue, and I hope this goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

This regulation wasn't about anything except a small minority imposing their religious beliefs on the rest of us.


IDK if I want this to go to the current Supreme Court.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Too-Tall: I hope they sue, and I hope this goes all the way to the Supreme Court.

This regulation wasn't about anything except a small minority imposing their religious beliefs on the rest of us.

IDK if I want this to go to the current Supreme Court.


Don't strip clubs serve beer?  They'd get at least one vote.  Hell, it has to do with sex, so Thomas will have to visit at least 4 strip clubs for research purposes.  That'll be 2 votes.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So they're clothed until this is over...


bullshait, they can work from home like the rest of us. Get a webcam and join a "conference call".
 
Yulian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Incredible Hulk #417

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I assume a a Christian book store could get a loan under this program and trust me strip clubs provide many more people with some happiness and comfort comparably.
 
jayphat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Screw your sexual hangups. These women provide a service. Their employers exploit that service for profit. And men keep those places open. Pay them, you Puritan, self-righteous, hypocritical motherf*ckers.


Are they employees or are they independent contractors?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Screw your sexual hangups. These women provide a service. Their employers exploit that service for profit. And men keep those places open. Pay them, you Puritan, self-righteous, hypocritical motherf*ckers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I've had you Farkied as such for a few years now.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

keldaria: NotThatGuyAgain: So they're clothed until this is over...

bullshait, they can work from home like the rest of us. Get a webcam and join a "conference call".


I'd for real like a quantitative study on how cam girls are doing during the crisis.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HL Mencken was a lexiast and a lexipoesist.
 
