(Yahoo)   US Navy evacuates over 80% of USS Theodore Roosevelt crew as nearly 600 carrier sailors test positive for coronavirus. I guess Capt. Crozier may have been right after all   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
27
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, well, I'm sure Trump will apologize for how his administration handled this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being fired by Trump for speaking out generally always means you've told the truth
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah but he made Trump look bad which automagically means he deserved it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump: Promote thst man!

CNO: Sir, you fired him.

Trump: So? Make him a general tomorrow!

CNO: Uh well...sir, we don't have generals in the Navy. We have admirals.

Trump: No, that sounds gay. Make him a general.

CNO: ...of the Navy?

Trump: Right. Fancy uniform, make it gold all over.

CNO: .....

Trump: Why are you drinking in the War Room?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am shocked that a highly decorated military officer's call that became a political football turned out to be entirely correct. I certainly hope they fire his Commander in Chief
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about whether you're right or wrong, it's that you made Donnie look bad before he had a chance to lie his way into looking good.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First it'll be the Navy, then the village people
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what are the actual regs for responding to a virulent and dangerous infection breaking out aboard ship? Are there any? Its not like sickness burning through a ship like wildfire is a new thing. Maybe they could have turned to the regs for biological warfare defense for a plan of action?

I suspect that on board quarantine is basically impossible aboard because of the no symptoms, yet already contagious stage and the environment of a ship with shared air, tight quarters, and touching surfaces for balance as you move around. It is likely that the best course of action was to return to the nearest base and then carry out quarantine on the entire crew while the ship is sterilized by personnel wearing NBC gear.

The ship loses a month of operation on station due to travel time and the quarantine, but when it goes out it should be free of the contagion and would remain so if shore leave was cancelled for the duration of the pandemic, assuming that replacement personnel were also place in quarantine before boarding.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diamond Princess:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not the best berth in the boat, but hey, you get what you pay for.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Corner of a Nimitz-class squid habitat. There is probably 4-6 more just like that in that section.

Community transmission is going to be high, especially if it can spread by farts.
 
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched the Billy Mitchell movie earlier today (Amazon Prime). Reminds me very much like this situation. Fire the guy who makes a stand for a higher purpose.

This whole thing farking sucks. Now, just curious, is the entire military on lockdown now? It would be the sensible thing. Leaves canceled? Change of orders postponed, etc?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's not about whether you're right or wrong, it's that you made Donnie look bad before he had a chance to lie his way into looking good.


Yup.  Moldy has been thrown under the bus...  and the only way it will go away is if that bus drives back and forth over him until there is nothing identifiable.

Acting SecNav is in the same boat.

The man had to violate Chain of Command to get tranction, and make sure it was sent to where it would get leaked.  It makes him a leader, in a buracracy, which is something that cannot be tolerated.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: ImpendingCynic: It's not about whether you're right or wrong, it's that you made Donnie look bad before he had a chance to lie his way into looking good.

Yup.  Moldy has been thrown under the bus...  and the only way it will go away is if that bus drives back and forth over him until there is nothing identifiable.

Acting SecNav is in the same boat.

The man had to violate Chain of Command to get tranction, and make sure it was sent to where it would get leaked.  It makes him a leader, in a buracracy, which is something that cannot be tolerated.


Although, acting SecNav is actually in a worse boat.

He followed orders to fire Moldy.  And discredit him.  And when that blew up, well, suddenly he is holding the giant turd, not Trump.
 
Eravior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wejash: Trump: Promote thst man!

CNO: Sir, you fired him.

Trump: So? Make him a general tomorrow!

CNO: Uh well...sir, we don't have generals in the Navy. We have admirals.

Trump: No, that sounds gay. Make him a general.

CNO: ...of the Navy?

Trump: Right. Fancy uniform, make it gold all over.

CNO: .....

Trump: Why are you drinking in the War Room?


You have no idea how much I hate that that conversation is entirely plausible.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: The man had to violate Chain of Command to get tranction, and make sure it was sent to where it would get leaked.  It makes him a leader, in a buracracy, which is something that cannot be tolerated.


Or, in reality land, he gave America's enemies intel about the beleaguered status of one of our ships. That's never acceptable.
 
70Ford
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Modly then took a jet to fly to Guam to address the ship's crew - a trip that reportedly cost over $243,000. Using the ship's announcement system, Modly defended his decision to fire Crozier in a 15-minute profanity-laced speech .

"That's your duty. Not to complain. Everyone's scared about this thing," Modly said in the call. "But I'll tell you something, if this ship was in combat and there were hypersonic missiles coming at it, you'd be pretty f---ing scared too. But you do your jobs. And that's what I expect you to do."
 
thepeterd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, a $9bn nuclear-powered carrier is being guarded by a skeleton crew in Guam?
Sounds like the beginning of a Bond movie.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: GrogSmash: The man had to violate Chain of Command to get tranction, and make sure it was sent to where it would get leaked.  It makes him a leader, in a buracracy, which is something that cannot be tolerated.

Or, in reality land, he gave America's enemies intel about the beleaguered status of one of our ships. That's never acceptable.


"My crew is dying.  Please help."

Ignored going through the chain of command.  So WTF is a real commander of men supposed to do?  Shrug?  Wave his hands, saying "Whelp, not my problem anymore!"...  Or farking do something about it.

One disabled carrier does not cripple the entire fleet.  Worst case scenario, it could be fully manned by clean personel within two weeks.  Sure, it disrupts smooth flow, but it is doable.

You do NOT throw a man who, in non wartime, cries for help for the men under his command.  Sure, if this was the middle of WWII, yes, you could make that arguement.

But that farking ship was sitting basically in port.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a large ejection of seamen
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Moldy


Might want to try that again.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C: Or, in "reality" land, he gave America's enemies intel about the beleaguered status of one of our ships.

You wanted those sailors to die.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

2wolves: GrogSmash: Moldy

Might want to try that again.


Might have the names switched... drinking for 6 hours....
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
god, what is wrong with some people :(
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image 346x311]


How is Putin doing these days?

Last week there were news videos of him shaking hands and spending a lot of time close to an infected scientist.

I haven't seen him on TV since.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: 2wolves: GrogSmash: Moldy

Might want to try that again.

Might have the names switched... drinking for 6 hours....


Yup, names switched, my bad!

Argument stands.
 
